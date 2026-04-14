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Are World Leaders Possessed? The Ancient Technology of Demonic Transfer
The Vatican just declared a global emergency. Tucker Carlson called the President the Antichrist. A historian who infiltrated a UN-connected mystery…
Apr 14
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Dr. Heather Lynn
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The Antichrist Lectures
Big Tech, the Vatican, and the Battle for Spiritual Authority in the Age of AI
Apr 11
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Dr. Heather Lynn
53
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Digging Deeper: The Scientists Who Got Too Close to the Equation
A cold fusion researcher with three doctorates beaten to death after publishing about free energy.
Apr 11
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Dr. Heather Lynn
19
10
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10:03
The Arms Race for the Holy Grail
Epstein, Peter Thiel, and the Mathematical Formula for Immortality
Apr 8
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Dr. Heather Lynn
113
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Digging Deeper: What I Couldn’t Say on YouTube. The Uncut Sex Magic Episode
Listen now | Money, Sex, and Sorcery: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex What the Temples Were Really For The Uncut Sex Magic Bonus Feature
Apr 5
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Dr. Heather Lynn
20
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12:20
Money, Sex, and Sorcery: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex
What the Temples Were Really For
Apr 1
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Dr. Heather Lynn
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6
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March 2026
The Dark Kabbalah Behind the Kirk Assassination
Blood Covenants, Ritual Sacrifice, and Manufactured Armageddon
Mar 25
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Dr. Heather Lynn
47
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9
War, Looting, and the Erasure of History
36 Bronze Age weapons just got seized in Philadelphia. This is just what got caught.
Mar 19
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Dr. Heather Lynn
9
3
2
Saturn's Star: The Occult Symbol on the Flag of Israel
Remphan, Saturn, and the Symbol Hiding in Plain Sight
Mar 18
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Dr. Heather Lynn
77
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23
"Hell is for Children" - Part 2
Egregores, Epstein, and the Mouth at Both Ends of the Table
Mar 16
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Dr. Heather Lynn
19
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4
"Hell is for Children" - Part 1
Child Sacrifice, Molech, and the Layer Nobody Wants to Talk About
Mar 16
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Dr. Heather Lynn
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3
Ba'al, Blood, and Bread: The Oldest Pattern in Religion
Why Humanity Can't Stop Sacrificing
Mar 9
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Dr. Heather Lynn
138
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© 2026 Dr. Heather Lynn
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