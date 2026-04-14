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Are World Leaders Possessed? The Ancient Technology of Demonic Transfer
The Vatican just declared a global emergency. Tucker Carlson called the President the Antichrist. A historian who infiltrated a UN-connected mystery…
  Dr. Heather Lynn
The Antichrist Lectures
Big Tech, the Vatican, and the Battle for Spiritual Authority in the Age of AI
  Dr. Heather Lynn
Digging Deeper: The Scientists Who Got Too Close to the Equation
A cold fusion researcher with three doctorates beaten to death after publishing about free energy.
  Dr. Heather Lynn
10:03
The Arms Race for the Holy Grail
Epstein, Peter Thiel, and the Mathematical Formula for Immortality
  Dr. Heather Lynn
Digging Deeper: What I Couldn’t Say on YouTube. The Uncut Sex Magic Episode
Listen now | Money, Sex, and Sorcery: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex What the Temples Were Really For The Uncut Sex Magic Bonus Feature
  Dr. Heather Lynn
12:20
Money, Sex, and Sorcery: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex
What the Temples Were Really For
  Dr. Heather Lynn

March 2026

The Dark Kabbalah Behind the Kirk Assassination
Blood Covenants, Ritual Sacrifice, and Manufactured Armageddon
  Dr. Heather Lynn
War, Looting, and the Erasure of History
36 Bronze Age weapons just got seized in Philadelphia. This is just what got caught.
  Dr. Heather Lynn
Saturn's Star: The Occult Symbol on the Flag of Israel
Remphan, Saturn, and the Symbol Hiding in Plain Sight
  Dr. Heather Lynn
"Hell is for Children" - Part 2
Egregores, Epstein, and the Mouth at Both Ends of the Table
  Dr. Heather Lynn
"Hell is for Children" - Part 1
Child Sacrifice, Molech, and the Layer Nobody Wants to Talk About
  Dr. Heather Lynn
Ba'al, Blood, and Bread: The Oldest Pattern in Religion
Why Humanity Can't Stop Sacrificing
  Dr. Heather Lynn
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