When I stepped into my role as director of the museum housed in President James A. Garfield’s church, I did not anticipate that I would uncover a set of nineteenth-century Masonic encyclopedias that fundamentally challenges what scholars have insisted for more than a century about one of history’s most infamous esoteric scandals. According to generations of scholars, “Palladism,” the Satanic inner circle said to rule global Freemasonry, was a hoax, invented by an anti-Masonic provocateur in the 1890s, but Garfield’s books told another story.

A story that I now believe connects Baphomet, the androgynous rites of Enlightenment-era France, and even the Sumerian apkallu—the Seven Sages who brought forbidden knowledge to humanity after the Flood.

This is the part they told us never existed.

From the lost Masonic library of President James A. Garfield.

President Garfield himself was deeply shaped by Freemasonry. A Master Mason and a strikingly gifted amateur mathematician, he famously produced a geometric proof of the Pythagorean theorem using a trapezoid construction of his own design. His Masonic worldview was structured, symbolic, and philosophically integrative and it infused his intellectual life. The books preserved in his church’s library were tools of study, and within their pages, I discovered references to an androgynous Masonic order called the Palladium, described decades before Léo Taxil ever put pen to paper.

As I wrote in Evil Archaeology and Baphomet Revealed, Taxil’s sensational 1890s hoax relied on the claim that Freemasonry was ruled by a Satanic inner circle known as “Palladism,” headed by a mysterious high priestess named Diana Vaughan. Taxil later confessed publicly that this was all fabrication, invented to embarrass both Freemasons and the Catholic Church. For generations, scholars treated this as settled history: Palladism, they insisted, never existed in any form.

But Garfield’s volumes told another story entirely. They preserved an image of a real esoteric order that predated Taxil by at least half a century, bearing the same name and sharing many of the same symbolic features, yet lacking any trace of the Satanic embellishments that Taxil would later graft onto it. This discovery compelled me to reexamine the Palladium not as a hoax, but as a misunderstood fragment of Enlightenment-era esotericism whose deeper lineage reflects some of the oldest sacred archetypes known to civilization.

A Forgotten Androgynous Rite

In the early nineteenth century, French Masonic historian Jean-Marie Ragon described a Rite du Palladium that had nothing to do with Satanic worship. Instead, he called it an “androgynous society of Masonic adoption,” established in Paris in 1737. It conferred two degrees—Adelphe (Brother or Sister) and Companion of Ulysses—and claimed a symbolic lineage descending from Pythagoras, who was believed to have carried Egyptian wisdom into Greece.

This aligns seamlessly with the material in Garfield’s encyclopedias, which present the Palladium as a philosophical, classical-Hermetic body—one more example of the countless fringe rites flourishing in eighteenth-century France. The traditionalist philosopher René Guénon later affirmed this point directly: “There really was a Rite du Palladium, but it had nothing at all of a Luciferian character.” His critique makes clear that the historical Palladium was real, though obscure, and that Taxil’s satanic spin was pure fabrication layered onto something older.

The Palladium belonged to a wider ecosystem of adoptive Masonic rites, recognized as legitimate adjunct bodies across France and the Continent. These mixed-sex systems were called “androgynous” because they included both men and women in ritual, something established by the 1740s, when French “Lodges of Adoption” became formally recognized. In these androgynous systems, women held formal offices, presided at ceremonial functions, and participated in degrees parallel to but distinct from those of the male craft.