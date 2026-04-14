The H-Files

The H-Files

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Sydney's avatar
Sydney
3d

Incredible work - I can’t wait for the rest of the series! It’s been clear for a long time that there’s a legacy of occult technology that separates the game makers from the players (Lex Wexner told New York Magazine all about his ‘dybbuk’ back in 1985!), but you are making it legible in a way I’ve been hoping to see for a long time!

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Olivia James's avatar
Olivia James
2d

The djinn travel by blood like a virus. We also had to be invited in by the host In order to initially enter .

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