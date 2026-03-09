The H Files

The H Files

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Eric jihnson's avatar
Eric jihnson
Mar 9

Before I read this I will say that the practices of sacrifice/blood rituals and abuse are in no way/shape/form a loving act. Its my opinion that whatever convinced people to participate in these acts is not a fan of love.

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5 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
JAyta Rhedman's avatar
JAyta Rhedman
Mar 11

"These substances, bread, wine, oil, share a defining characteristic: none of them exist in nature. God made the wheat, but humans made the bread. God made the grape, but humans made the wine. God made the olive, but humans made the oil."

Honey is not flowers. Bees take flowers and make honey. Yet are they not "Nature"? So are we a part of what is called "nature". The presupposition here is IMO slightly flawed because of the presumption that "human creative capacity" is not nature.

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