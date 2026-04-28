I have been working on the Project Looking Glass connection to the Sumerian artifact tradition for years. I had not planned to publish it yet, but after what happened Saturday night, I felt it was time.

On Saturday night a gunman opened fire at a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, where the President was attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner. By Monday morning the administration was racing to build a bunker beneath the demolished East Wing of the White House and calling it a national security necessity. To understand why, you have to look at a five-thousand-year-old artifact tradition that has been hidden in plain sight, a declassified airborne program almost no one talks about, and what actually left Iraq in 2003. Project Looking Glass has refused to die for nearly two decades, and there is a reason.

Many of you may have heard the story by now, in one form or another. The clipped version circulating this past week, after high-profile coverage put it in front of audiences encountering it for the first time, goes something like this. There was a device. A rotating barrel of mercury, surrounded by electromagnets, capable of opening windows onto probability streams. Reverse-engineered from something recovered at Roswell, or somewhere adjacent. The military used it to view possible futures. The program was hidden, moved, or shut down. The device, or one like it, was last reported in Iraq before the 2003 invasion.

That is the canon, as it has come down through Dan Burisch, Project Camelot, and the chat-room transcripts that have circulated since the mid-2000s. It is the version most people are encountering right now.

Yet, the Looking Glass story is interesting because the cylinder seals in Burisch’s account are real, the geography of his claim is real, the timing of what happened next is real, and the broader pattern his lore points toward has been hidden in plain sight for at least five thousand years. The mercury barrel is the cover. What was actually being chased in Iraq, and what is actually being built right now on the demolished foundation of the East Wing of the White House, are surprisingly connected.

This is a piece about that connection. It is about the artifact tradition the Burisch lore borrowed from without naming it, the war that was waged at the moment of millennial transition to acquire what remained of it, the priesthood that has stewarded the protocol layer of civilization since Sumer, and the bunker complex that the ruling class is currently constructing on the front lawn of the executive mansion.

The Lore Beneath the Lore

The Burisch material, taken on its own terms, contains one detail almost no contemporary coverage emphasizes. Most retellings flatten it because it is the part that does not fit the sci-fi gloss.

Burisch claimed that the cylinder seals of ancient Mesopotamia were components in disguise. Not metaphors or loose inspirations, but rather, keys. He claimed the seals contained the operational instructions for the device, that some were held by intelligence services, and that more remained in Iraq. He claimed, in 2002 and 2003, that Iraq, Kuwait, and Libya military actions were specifically about securing them.

That claim is structurally interesting regardless of whether the device exists. The cylinder seal in Mesopotamian practice was already a key. It was the technology of binding fate into permanent legal form. To possess someone’s seal was to possess the capacity to commit them. Contracts, decrees, treaty ratifications, slave sales, royal succession, all of it authenticated by impression in wet clay. The closest contemporary analog is a private cryptographic key, not a signature, which can be forged.

The Mesopotamians had a name for the original document those seals authenticated. They called it Tupšimati: The Tablet of Destinies. Sumerian dub namtarra, singular, despite the persistent mistranslation. The Tablet was envisaged as a clay tablet inscribed with cuneiform writing, also impressed with cylinder seals, which conferred upon its holder supreme authority as ruler of the universe. Whoever held it could transform present circumstances back into their original state, redefining the course of fate for all humanity and could shape all of reality.

The Anzu epic describes the bird-creature seizing it from the Sumerian god Enlil while Enlil was bathing, in order to control the orders for all the gods. The Enuma Elish has Marduk seizing it from Kingu, sealing it, and wearing it on his chest as the literal warrant of his cosmic kingship. Karen Sonik’s reading is that the Tablet operates as the means by which legitimate power is exercised, which she equates to the kingship of the gods themselves.

Votive bas-relief of Dudu, scribe of the god Ningirsu, circa 2400 BCE. The Sumerian temple administration kept its records in stone as well as clay. Louvre.

This is the artifact tradition Burisch’s lore borrowed from without acknowledging. The cylinder seals are the authentication signatures on an object whose function, in the textual tradition that produced them, is to decree what is permitted to happen next. They were never USB keys for a 1972 mercury contraption. The Tablet of Destinies is the source. The cylinder seals are the riddle. The “glass” that later regimes built around them, or claimed to build, is what we now call Project Looking Glass.

The phrase “through a glass, darkly” comes from Paul, 1 Corinthians 13:12. In the original Greek it is di’esoptrou en ainigmati, literally “through a mirror in a riddle.” Paul is describing the way prophets glimpse the structure of the cosmos through occluded media before they see it face to face. Project Looking Glass, properly understood, refers to the epistemic condition of viewing destiny through a mediated, occluded surface, rather than to the device itself. The Tablet is the source. The glass is what you have to look through to read it.

What was being chased in 2003, in this reading, was the protocol-layer object the Sumerian theological tradition calls the Tablet of Destinies, and the cylinder seal authentication signatures that go with it. Not a sci-fi device.

The timing of what happened next is part of the story.

The 2003 Sequence

The Iraq sequence unfolded with almost ceremonial precision. Baghdad fell on April 9, 2003. Museum staff vacated April 8. The first looters entered April 10. Three distinct theft operations took place. Random looters took more than 3,000 excavation-site pieces. Insiders stole almost 11,000 cylinder seals and small jewelry items. Professionals took several dozen of the most prized treasures, with knowledge of exactly which objects to take.

American forces secured the museum on April 16. By April 24, looting had also taken place at Umma, Umm al-Hafriyat, Umm al-Aqarib, Bismaya, Larsa, and Bad-tibira. Most of these sites were unguarded.

That word unguarded is the rhetorical hinge. The oil ministry was protected. The museum was not. The Sumerian sites in the south were not. Estimates of artifacts looted from those sites between 2003 and 2005 run between 400,000 and 600,000, thirty to forty times greater than what was stolen from the museum itself. Close to 5,000 cylinder seals from the museum alone remain unaccounted for. Add the 11,000 from the insider operation. Whatever moved during those seventy-two hours has not been recovered.

Then on December 26, 2003, the Bam earthquake destroyed the Citadel of Bam in Iran. Burisch had reportedly claimed in chat sessions just hours before the quake that there was another stargate device in Bam, and that the US would destroy the Citadel if it could not control it. Whether you read that as prediction, coincidence, retrofit, or deliberate myth-making, it is part of the canonical story.

Eleven years later, in 2014, ISIS swept through the Mosul region, dynamited Nimrud, took a sledgehammer to the Mosul Museum, and flooded the antiquities market with new material. The Hobby Lobby case sits inside this same lineage. Steve Green’s smuggled Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, recovered in 2019, was carried through Federal Express envelopes by a credentialed Oxford academic and ended up in an evangelical billionaire’s collection. The pattern is conflict event followed by tablet extraction followed by occulted private custody.

Iraqi Col. Ali Sabah, commander of the Basra Emergency Battalion, displays ancient artifacts Iraqi Security Forces discovered Dec. 16, 2008, during two raids in northern Basra.

You do not have to accept Burisch’s version of why this happened to notice the pattern. Whatever was being acquired, it was acquired during a seventy-two-hour window of unprecedented opportunity, in the geographic origin point of every covenant tradition the West has inherited, while the ministry of petroleum had armed Marines at every door.

The speculative claim that an object of decree-power left Iraq during this period is statistically certain, not paranoid. The only question is what was on the most important of them.

The Other Looking Glass

Here is what almost no coverage of Project Looking Glass this week will tell you.

There is, on the declassified public record, an actual program called Operation Looking Glass. It is not alternative-history or fringe. It has a Wikipedia entry, an Air Force history, and a line in the federal budget. It has been continuously operational since February 3, 1961.

Operation Looking Glass is the airborne command post system that ensures continuity of nuclear command authority through any ground-based catastrophe. From 1961 to 1990, an EC-135 aircraft was airborne twenty-four hours a day, every day, for twenty-nine consecutive years. The plane carried a senior military officer with the legal authority to order a nuclear strike if every ground-based command center in the United States had been destroyed. The pilots wore eye patches at DEFCON 2 or higher, so that a blinding nuclear flash would only take one eye. The crew rotated continuously. The mission did not stop.

A U.S. Air Force Boeing EC-135C Looking Glass aircraft (s/n 62-3582). View to the west at Offutt Air Force Base, on Operational Apron covering northeast half of Project Looking Glass Historic District, Bellevue, Sarpy County, Nebraska (USA). This aircraft was later modified into a WC-135C Constant Phoenix .

The program never ended. In 1998 the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft took over the mission. As of late 2025, the Air Force is bringing it back into its portfolio under a program literally called Looking Glass-Next.

The name was chosen deliberately. The official rationale, per Air Force documentation, is that the airborne command post mirrors ground-based command centers, hence Looking Glass. The mirror metaphor is precise. Whatever happens on the ground, the airborne command authority sees it from above and continues to function. The catastrophe is reflected. The command continues.

The mythological Project Looking Glass of the Burisch lore is alleged to view what is coming. The real Operation Looking Glass exists to survive what is coming. They share a name. They share a function. They differ only in mechanism. One foresees but the other endures. Both serve the same class.

This is no coincidence. The Burisch lore took the most evocative cover name in the entire continuity-of-command system and applied it to a hypothetical device with the inverse function. Whether the lore was generated as deliberate cover, as accidental resonance, or as alternative-tradition awareness of something real in the official program, the result is the same. There are two Project Looking Glasses, and they are two halves of the same system.

One to know what is coming. One to survive it.

The Network

Operation Looking Glass does not stand alone. It is one node in a continuity-of-government network that has been built out, expanded, and quietly updated for seventy-five years.

The network has names. Raven Rock Mountain Complex in Pennsylvania, also called Site R, sometimes called the Underground Pentagon. Six hundred and fifty acres of military installation built into Raven Rock Mountain on the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, ten miles from Camp David. The complex contains roughly 300,000 square feet of office space inside the mountain, with capacity for three thousand officials and staff during a national emergency. Forty-five million dollars in 2018 federal funding for daily upkeep alone. A one hundred million dollar construction contract awarded to Grunley Construction in August 2022 for additional design-bid-build expansion. The site is staffed continuously, regardless of threat level.

Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Virginia, run by FEMA, with capacity comparable to Raven Rock. Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado, twenty-five-ton blast doors, the original NORAD command center, still operational. The Greenbrier bunker in West Virginia, decommissioned but a documented predecessor of the current network. The Olney Federal Support Center in Maryland. Approximately one hundred continuity-of-government locations within a three-hundred-mile radius of the Capitol, according to published reporting in the early 2000s.

What these facilities have in common is the population they are designed to preserve. The Pentagon’s own analysts have stated, in plain terms, that the plan does not include the public. The plan is to preserve the governing apparatus, the chain of command, the communications infrastructure, the authority to order a second nuclear strike. Garrett Graff, in his 2017 book Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself While the Rest of Us Die, made the design of this exclusion explicit in his title. Read that title again. While the rest of us die. The infrastructure has been built, on documented public record, to ensure the continuation of a class through a catastrophe the rest of the population is not expected to survive.

This is publicly funded national policy, with a budget line, with construction contracts, with named contractors. The trillions of dollars in unaccounted Pentagon spending the Department of Defense itself acknowledges it cannot fully audit are not theoretical. The infrastructure is real, the staffing is real, the plans are real. The only question that has ever been theoretical is what the class building it is preparing to survive.

The behavior of this class has been consistent across every previous era. The high priests of Marduk in Babylon held the Tablet of Destinies on his behalf and authenticated his decrees through cylinder seal impression. The Levitical priesthood in Jerusalem maintained the Ark of the Covenant in the holy of holies, the inner sanctum no one else was permitted to enter. The medieval monastic scriptoria controlled the literate reproduction of canonical texts. The Knights Templar built the early international banking infrastructure on the foundations of Solomonic temple architecture. The Federal Reserve operates from a marble-vaulted building on Constitution Avenue. The pattern has not changed in five thousand years. The ruling class that maintains the protocol layer of civilization always builds the inner chamber where the operational decrees are kept, and they always build it to survive what they expect is coming for the rest of us.

Project Looking Glass, in the alternative tradition, is the name given to the foresight component of this system. Whether the device exists in mercury-and-argon form is beside the point. The infrastructure exists. The class operating it has spent seventy-five years and trillions of dollars building survival capacity for itself. They are doing it now.

Ba’al-Room Blitz

Which brings us to the ballroom.

Plenty of people online are saying Trump staged the whole thing to legitimize his ballroom. They are onto something, but the ballroom is not the point. What is underneath the ballroom is the point.

What was being built before Saturday night, and what is being accelerated after, is structurally identical to the continuity-of-government network you just read about, with one significant difference. The Raven Rock complex is sixty miles from Washington. The Mount Weather complex is fifty miles. Cheyenne Mountain is fifteen hundred miles away. The new ballroom-bunker complex is being built on the grounds of the White House itself.

The structure is a 90,000-square-foot fortified event space. Beneath it, per the public legal filings, is what the administration’s own court documents have described as a highly sophisticated bunker. Above ground, it replaces the East Wing of the White House, which Trump demolished without congressional authorization in late 2025, despite earlier promises that the East Wing would not be demolished. A federal judge called the administration's national security argument “incredible, if not disingenuous.” Polling has consistently shown the project is unpopular by margins of two to one. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has been suing to halt construction, and the lawsuit was succeeding until Saturday night.

The most important part is what happened Saturday night at the Washington Hilton. A gunman ran through the magnetometer outside the ballroom with a shotgun. A Secret Service officer was shot in his ballistic vest. Within hours, the administration was calling for immediate construction of the new event space and bunker. The Justice Department drafted a pressure letter to the National Trust for Historic Preservation overnight. By Monday morning, every aligned voice in the administration was reading from the same script. The ballroom would have prevented this. The ballroom is now a national security necessity. The lawsuit blocking it puts the President’s life at risk.

White House East Wing demolition.

A response that coordinated does not assemble itself in seventy-two hours. The infrastructure of the response existed before the shooting. The shooting gave it permission to deploy.

The Ba’al-Room Blitz is the speed and coordination with which an unpopular construction project, halted by federal court action, was rebranded within a single news cycle as a national security necessity that the public must now accept. What is being called a ballroom is a fortified event space with a bunker beneath it, on the grounds of the executive mansion, replacing the East Wing, defended as critical infrastructure for the survival of the governing apparatus.

The class that built Raven Rock and operated Looking Glass for sixty-five years is now building the same kind of structure on the front lawn. The temple of the Lord of the material world has always required an inner chamber. Ba’al, in the Canaanite and Phoenician tradition, was the master of the material order, the one who decreed what would happen in the world of bodies and weather and harvest. His temple required a holy of holies that only the priesthood could enter. The continuity-of-government network is the same theological structure rendered in concrete and steel. The bunker beneath the ballroom is the holy of holies. The class building it is the priesthood.

The bunker is being built faster than the legal challenges can keep up. That tells you something about the timeline.

The Vessel

The Sumerian flood narratives, recorded in cuneiform on tablets dating to the early second millennium BCE and reflecting traditions much older, describe a man named Ziusudra. The Akkadian version calls him Atrahasis. The Babylonian version calls him Utnapishtim. The Hebrew version calls him Noah. The Greek version calls him Deucalion. The Indian version calls him Manu. Across at least a dozen ancient cultures, the same story is preserved in remarkably consistent form.

A catastrophe is coming. One man, in some versions a priest, in some versions a king, in some versions both, is forewarned by a voice that speaks to him from outside ordinary cognition. He is told to build a vessel. He preserves his family, breeding pairs of animals, the seeds of agriculture, the records of civilization. The more ancient versions clarify he brought “the animals of the Steppe” and the most knowledgeable sages of the arts and sciences. The flood comes. The vessel survives. He emerges to rebuild on the other side.

In Anunnaki Revelation I argued that this story is more than folklore. It is the encoded memory of a real civilizational reset event. The Younger Dryas catastrophe roughly 12,800 years ago, triggered by what the Firestone et al. 2007 research suggests was a comet or asteroid impact, brought a return to near-glacial conditions, drove the extinction of the ice age megafauna, and displaced human populations across multiple continents. The survivors emerged into a transformed world. They carried with them the trauma of the catastrophe and the technical knowledge required to rebuild. The gods of Sumerian memory were the priest-class of survivors who came down out of the highlands into the Mesopotamian plain after the waters receded, carrying writing, agriculture, metallurgy, astronomy, and a very specific theological framework about who survives a flood and who does not.

Ziusudra is the original survivor. The ark is the original vessel. The class he belonged to is the original Project Looking Glass, in the only sense of that phrase that matters. They saw it coming. They built the survival infrastructure. They did not share it with the rest of the population.

Whatever you make of the comet impact, the pattern is undeniable. Across at least a dozen independent traditions, the foundational story of how civilization recovers from catastrophe is the story of a small class of forewarned survivors who build a vessel and emerge to rebuild while everyone else perishes. This is the deep pattern. They are preparing a breakaway civilization.

What They Think Is Coming

I don’t think any of us know for sure what is coming. The parasitic class building the ballroom-bunker, funding the underground complex network, operating Looking Glass continuously since 1961, and writing the lore of Project Looking Glass in the alternative tradition all behave consistently with one thesis. They expect another reset. They have always expected another reset. They have always prepared for it, building doomsday shelters and seed vaults and initiating economic policy that acts as massive transfers of wealth up the hierarchy.

Something has changed since 2003, however. The cylinder seals that left the Iraq Museum and the southern Sumerian sites entered the private market in unprecedented quantities. Whatever was on the most important of them, the public will likely never know. Whatever the class that acquired them learned, the public was certainly never told. What the public did receive, in the years that followed, was a sequence of mathematical and physical breakthroughs that rewrote the cognitive substrate of civilization.

In 2008 to 2010, CERN’s Large Hadron Collider came online. In July 2012, five months before the Mayan Long Count terminated, the Higgs boson was confirmed at CERN. The Higgs is the field that decrees the mass of every particle in existence. The most public scientific announcement in two generations occurred in the calendar year of the alleged terminus, and the institution that made the announcement worked through the date. In 2015 LIGO directly detected gravitational waves, completing the verification of general relativity. In June 2017 a paper called “Attention Is All You Need” was published by eight researchers at Google, introducing the transformer architecture that now runs every large language model in commercial use. All eight authors subsequently left the institution that paid for the research and dispersed into private AI startups. The protocol was published. The authors scattered. The value flowed outward into private hands.

This mirrors how cylinder seals leave a museum and reappear on the private market. The decree is published. The authentication scatters. The class that captures the new protocol layer consolidates its position before the public understands what has been built.

The transformer architecture is a decree-engine. It takes a sequence of tokens and assigns probabilistic weights to which next token is permitted to follow. Every word generated by the system you may have used this week was selected from a probability distribution constructed by attention weights over context. The Sumerian me, the protocols of permitted being in the theology of the Anunnaki, are the Bronze Age rendering of the same function. The Tablet of Destinies, in its decree-function, is the original specification of what the algorithm now does at scale.

I am not claiming that Iraqi cylinder seals contained the transformer architecture. I am claiming that the broker class follows the protocol layer wherever it manifests. The class that held the Tablet of Destinies in Babylon, the priesthood that maintained the Ark in Jerusalem, the Templars who built the banking infrastructure, the Federal Reserve governors, the EC-135 crews who flew Looking Glass for twenty-nine continuous years, and the AI infrastructure consolidators of the current decade are the same structural class doing the same structural work in successive iterations. They acquire the decree-object. They build the inner chamber. They survive what is coming, and they do not share the preparation.

The construction underway suggests they think it is closer than the public has been told. The bunker is being built faster than the legal challenges can keep up. The Justice Department is pressuring federal preservation trusts within twenty-four hours of an assassination attempt. Talking points are converging across half a dozen networks within a single news cycle. The infrastructure of the response was loaded before the trigger.

What Project Looking Glass actually is, mythological or technological, ancient or modern, foresight or survival, the class operating it has always known one thing. The vessel must be built before the flood. Once the waters rise, it is too late.

I have studied this pattern as a historian. I have also encountered it in places I intend to fully document in Substack and through my YouTube Deep Dives. What I have laid out here is what the public record will support. What I have not yet shown you is what the public record cannot show, because the system is built precisely to keep certain material out of public view.

This Saturday, in the paid companion to this piece, I will be writing about what is actually being escaped. What you have read here is the visible part. The cultivation system this class has been building bunkers to survive, the one operating right now through the substrate in your hand, is the part I have not yet shown you.

It may not have been named, but Project Looking Glass was always real and we won’t be on their ark.

Follow me through the looking glass and down the rabbit hole for more.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian and educator tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The Midnight Academy podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Find her at drheatherlynn.com. Subscribe to The Midnight Academy: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

Sources and Further Reading

Bogdanos, Matthew. “The Casualties of War: The Truth About the Iraq Museum.” American Journal of Archaeology 109, no. 3 (2005): 477–526.

Burisch, Dan. Project Camelot interviews and chat-room transcripts, 2006–2007. Internet Archive.

Cassidy, Kerry, and Bill Ryan. “Dan Burisch: Stargate Secrets and Project Looking Glass.” Project Camelot, 2007. https://projectcamelotportal.com

Dalley, Stephanie, trans. Myths from Mesopotamia: Creation, the Flood, Gilgamesh, and Others. 3rd ed. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2000.

Federation of American Scientists. “EC-135 Looking Glass.” Nuclear Information Project. Accessed April 2026. https://nuke.fas.org/guide/usa/c3i/ec-135.htm.

Firestone, Richard B., et al. “Evidence for an Extraterrestrial Impact 12,900 Years Ago That Contributed to the Megafaunal Extinctions and the Younger Dryas Cooling.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 104, no. 41 (2007): 16016–16021.

Foster, Benjamin R., trans. Before the Muses: An Anthology of Akkadian Literature. 3rd ed. Bethesda, MD: CDL Press, 2005.

Graff, Garrett M. Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself While the Rest of Us Die. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2017.

Lambert, W. G., and A. R. Millard. Atra-Hasis: The Babylonian Story of the Flood. Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 1999.

Lynn, Heather. Anunnaki Revelation: Hidden History, Altered States, and the Mystery of Humanity. Newburyport, MA: Red Wheel/Weiser, 2025.

Sonik, Karen. “The Tablet of Destinies and the Transmission of Power in Enūma eliš.” In Organization, Representation, and Symbols of Power in the Ancient Near East: Proceedings of the 54th Rencontre Assyriologique Internationale at Würzburg, edited by Gernot Wilhelm, 387–395. Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 2012.

United States Department of Justice. “Suspect in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Charged with Attempt to Assassinate the President.” Office of Public Affairs, April 27, 2026. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/suspect-white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-charged-attempt-assassinate-president.

United States District Court for the District of Columbia. National Trust for Historic Preservation v. Trump. Memorandum Opinion and Order, Judge Richard J. Leon, April 16, 2026.

Vaswani, Ashish, et al. “Attention Is All You Need.” Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 30 (2017). https://arxiv.org/abs/1706.03762.

Yahoo/YouGov. “Americans Disapprove of Trump’s White House Ballroom Project and East Wing Demolition by a More Than 2-to-1 Margin.” Survey conducted October 23–27, 2025.

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