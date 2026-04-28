The H Files

The H Files

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CPEPDAB's avatar
CPEPDAB
10h

You know what? I would absolutely rather sit on my deck, look upward, and watch the sky burn with the greatest display of cosmic mayhem ever witnessed, if only for a few minutes, than to spend the rest of my life in a bunker with a bunch of cowardly, sh&thead, parasites. They will surely eat their own before they come out. At any rate, fear of death, is fear of living life. Let them have it. They deserve what they have become.

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4 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
Maciek's avatar
Maciek
11hEdited

I think they are preparing for WW3 which they themselves will create ... I think it's highly likely that the decision made at the emergency Bilderberg meeting in Washington a couple weeks ago was Yes to a nuclear attack on Iran and/or full ground invasion of Iran but only after the US (and maybe several European countries) is ready for any potential counter attacks to such a massive escalation. I believe the war with Iran is far from over and actually the most intense part of the war is ahead. It's also interesting to note King Charles (who I believe is the European go between, between Trump and the European elites) is currently in Washington to meet Trump and this follows Trump's meeting with King Charles late last year .. I fully believe regardless of the BS mainstream media hype the Americans and Europeans are in lockstep as it comes to the Iranian and Ukrainian conflicts.

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
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