Robin Leach ended every episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous by wishing his viewers “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.” The dreams, he later explained, came from sogni d’oro, the goodnight Italians give each other, which he glossed as “may you sleep well and may your dreams be of gold.” Early critics called it disgusting television and asked why anyone needed “this sleazy slimy Brit crawling around people’s bedrooms” (Leach). They had a point. The show’s real product was intimacy with strangers. Television let audiences wander through the homes of the famous. The internet now lets the audience slide into their DMs.

Since moving to Austin, I have been thinking about the people who seem certain they know me. Some tell me they love me, while others announce their hatred with equal passion. I have received offers of marriage, a trove of unsolicited dick pics, and detailed descriptions of my murder.

“Jizz wishes and cadaver dreams,” if you will.

Only a small handful of people actually know me as the multifaceted human that I am. However, I do value the readers and listeners who engage with my work. A conversation can matter to someone who will never meet either participant, and a book can change a life without its author becoming a friend. Nevertheless, they do not know the people I know, the circumstances of my relationships, or much about the life taking place outside their phone or TV. They have encountered JPGs, MP3s, and MP4s, and somewhere in the consumption of those files and their imaginations, an egregore is seeded.

Someone who hears a few hours of my voice can feel a connection, but is that connection to me, or to an MP3? Someone who dislikes a clip of my commentary or even the “platforming” of someone they do not like can start to see me as an enemy. The certainty can be immense in relation to the information available. It is projection. I am not trying to harvest someone’s loosh, but the loosh can be given freely as a tribute. Hold on to your loosh!

I recently joined Duncan Trussell for episode 773 of the Duncan Trussell Family Hour to talk about what it means to become a human sigil, and how we might live with that as we move through digital spaces. We followed the problem into sigil magic and the ways public identities become symbols, and our conversation kept returning to an awkward question: how do you make your work recognizable without surrendering your identity to the people who recognize it? You can watch the episode here:

As a historian and cognitive archaeologist, I am interested in symbols. Thus, I find myself asking what happens when a person becomes one. A familiar face can serve as an abbreviated explanation of a whole moral universe: a caricature, a mascot. People recognize it and know whom they are expected to admire, what they are supposed to resent, or which side of an argument they believe they occupy. I have begun thinking of this public construction as a human sigil: a person’s name and image condensed into a sign upon which others concentrate feeling and intention. Its power depends partly on how much of the living person can be left out.

It is a new problem for a new time. How can one maintain a needed digital presence while protecting themself from becoming a charged sigil?

Charging the Image

Media scholarship has long recognized the intimacy that recordings can produce. In 1956, Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl described a “seeming face-to-face relationship between spectator and performer,” giving the phenomenon its enduring name, parasocial interaction. Their account concerns the apparent relationship an audience develops with a media persona. The familiarity generated by repeated encounters can resemble personal knowledge even when the relationship gives the audience little reciprocal access to the individual (Horton and Wohl 1956).

The occult comparison begins with the concentration of meaning into a form. In The Book of Pleasure, published in 1913, Austin Osman Spare described sigils as “monograms of thought,” a means of giving desire a symbolic form through which it could work upon the subconscious. His formulation joins an image to an intention that exceeds the image’s outward appearance. A small mark can carry a great deal because the practitioner has invested it with a particular purpose (Spare 1913).

An illustration from Austin Osman Spare’s The Book of Pleasure (1913), the book in which he called sigils “monograms of thought.”

Peter J. Carroll makes the emotional component explicit in the “Sigils” section of Liber Null. He describes charging a sigil during trance, orgasm, intense elation, fear, anger, embarrassment, or frustration. The operation involves concentrating on the symbol at a moment when ordinary mental activity is interrupted by stillness or intensity. Among his formulations is the phrase “when high emotionality paralyzes its normal functioning” (Carroll 1978). In this model, the emotional state and the chosen symbol are deliberately brought together.

This is how a person becomes a human sigil. An audience can repeatedly direct sexual feeling or anger toward an image without knowing much about the person represented. In the practice Carroll describes, the magician chooses a symbol to carry an intention. Online, however, someone else can assign that role to your photograph.