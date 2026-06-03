The H Files

The H Files

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Curt Olsen's avatar
Curt Olsen
20hEdited

Your grasp of history, symbology, and ancient politics is truly remarkable. Thank you. I’ve always been intrigued by the bloodline claims of the Merovingian kings, who were ousted for obvious reasons (their narrative did not align with that of Rome).

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3 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
Nikster's avatar
Nikster
17hEdited

I see the Palestinians as human beings and therefore see that land to be cursed for Israelis for all of time! The ghosts will be rampant there. They will never cleanse the land with the blood of their so called “Amalek.” The Israelites are crazed people with hundreds of thousands perhaps millions of souls who are permitted,by sacred law to haunt the perpetrators (Israeli Zionists) for all eternity. But they can try and convince a more educated people that they hence forth are cleansing Palestinian land to become Israeli land. There are thousands of videos and photographs that are out there, and this genocide is being recoded in live time. Israel has already lost the war, and they also lost the propaganda war. They merely have the power the Bilkionaires have to sell more weapons. They are running away already to the land the former Nazis ran off to, after World War II because even Peter Theil sees the writing on the wall. This was beautifully structured, historically accurate, and well analyzed. It is the methodology of all Colonozers, someday these people all shall sit on the same chair they themselves tortured others with: the blood and the land. Thank you Dr. Lynn.

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