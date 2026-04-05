Digging Deeper: What I Couldn’t Say on YouTube. The Uncut Sex Magic Episode

In the article Money, Sex, and Sorcery: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex, and podcast episode, The Midnight Academy Deep Dive, I had to stop short in several places. On Substack, the paywall held back the most shocking and explicit material. On YouTube, the platform itself did. This is everything I could not say in either place. In the main Deep Dive, I had to stop short in several places because YouTube will not allow the material. This is the rest.

What follows involves explicit descriptions of ritual practices, bodily fluids used as sacramental ingredients, and historical accounts of sexual rites that most scholars refuse to describe plainly. I describe them plainly. Not because I enjoy being shocking, but because the sanitized language that surrounds Western esotericism functions as its own kind of glamour. It makes the practices sound abstract and philosophical when they are concrete physical acts involving specific substances. You deserve to know what the words actually mean.

This episode covers:

The Cake of Light recipe in full — The Book of the Law, Chapter 3, verses 23-25, read and explained. “The best blood is of the moon, monthly.” “The fresh blood of a child.” What Crowley’s commentaries say these mean, what his critics say they mean, and why the ambiguity is deliberate.

Crowley’s hierarchy of sacrificial blood — From Magick in Theory and Practice, Chapter 12. The ranking of blood by magical potency. The infamous claim of performing “this particular sacrifice” 150 times per year. Both readings presented. You decide.

The O.T.O. degrees in practice — The eighth degree (masturbatory magic), the ninth degree (heterosexual intercourse and the Elixir), and the eleventh degree (anal intercourse and “the Amrita”). What each one looks like concretely, not abstractly.

The Gnostic Eucharist — What the bishop Epiphanius documented about the Phibionite sect in the second and third centuries. Semen presented as “the body of Christ.” Menstrual blood as “the blood of Christ.” And what happened when conception accidentally occurred. This is the most abominable heresy in early Church history, and now you will understand why.

The Sabbatean-Frankist bridge — Sabbatai Zevi, Jacob Frank, and the theology of redemption through transgression. Deliberate violation of Torah law as a sacramental act. Gershom Scholem’s documentation of a genuine theological movement, not a fringe aberration. The historical bridge between Lurianic Kabbalah and modern Western sex magic.

This is the material that scholars whitewash and platforms censor. The glamour is the sanitized language. The spell is the abstraction. Lifting it is what this episode is for.

For paid subscribers only.