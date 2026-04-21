The H-Files

The H-Files

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Fa's avatar
Fa
28m

I am barely educated enough to understand this. Looking up several words I do not know definitions for. Thank you for being better education than the one I paid for with nearly 6 yrs of service to the USMC. Thank you for your research, your mind, your dedication to the truth.

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
Eric jihnson's avatar
Eric jihnson
1h

Plazma gODS, great term 👍

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