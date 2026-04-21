There is a phrase you can say to a dog that makes the dog’s body change.

The dog does not speak English. Say the words anyway and watch. The posture shifts. The tail moves. Something in the animal reorganizes itself around your voice. You have done this, or seen it.

When someone tells you that you have done well, your body changes too. The same mechanism runs under your skin. You feel approval as a physical reward. You did not choose to feel it that way.

You have been trained.

So has the dog.

This week, Palantir Technologies published a twenty-two-point manifesto. The document is a summary of a book called The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West, co-written by CEO Alex Karp and the company’s head of corporate affairs, Nicholas Zamiska. The book was released in February 2025 by Crown Currency, a Penguin Random House imprint. The twenty-two points were posted by the official @PalantirTech account on X on April 18, 2026.

Read the manifesto yourself. I will not paraphrase all of it, but here are key takeaways. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the nation. The engineering elite has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the country. Rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Free email is not enough. AI weapons will be built whether or not we debate their merits. The atomic age is ending. A new era of AI-based deterrence is beginning. The postwar pacifism of Germany and Japan was an overcorrection. Public servants are not priests. Cultural decadence will be forgiven only if the culture is capable of delivering growth and security. Some cultures produce excellence. Others produce dysfunction. Saying so is not racism. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism.

Inclusion into what?

People are calling it creepy and they are right. They hear that the register has changed. This is not the language of a press release. No synergy, no brand vision, no softened corporate cadence. This is a creed.

The structure is catechetical. Twenty-two points arranged around a moral debt, a priesthood summoned to duty, an eschatology of inevitable war, a rejection of rival priesthoods, a restoration of hierarchy, and a declaration that pluralism is civilizational decadence. Put any of these in the mouth of a medieval pope or an ancient temple functionary and nobody would blink. They would recognize the genre immediately. That genre is theocracy.

Twenty-two is the number of letters in the Hebrew alphabet. The Tarot has twenty-two major arcana. Revelation has twenty-two chapters. A company could have picked any number for a summary. This one picked this one. That proves nothing, however, it is worth noticing. Numbers matter to people who write in this genre, and the people who wrote this manifesto are not unfamiliar with magic.

The company is named Palantir. In J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendarium, the palantíri are seeing-stones, or scrying devices used for surveillance and long-distance communication. In the story, they are corrupted by the Dark Lord, who uses them to deceive the people who look into them. The founders of this company did not pick that name at random. They picked it because it describes what the company does. They told you what they are when they named themselves, and a generation of journalists and policy analysts nodded and wrote about data analytics.

A scrying stone company has released a creed.

A Hundred-Year Curriculum

In 1919, a woman named Alice Bailey began to produce a body of written work that she claimed had been dictated to her telepathically by a Tibetan Master. Over the following three decades, Bailey published twenty-four books that now serve as the foundational curriculum of a global network of esoteric schools. The organization she founded is called Lucis Trust. It operates the Arcane School, a mail-and-email correspondence program in eight languages. It maintains consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It has been headquartered, at various points, in New York, London, and Geneva. Lucis Trust is the most institutionally embedded esoteric organization of the modern era, and the only one with a direct line into the upper chambers of global governance.

What does Lucis Trust teach?

Alice Bailey c. 1940.

At surface level, it seems like a standard New Age group promoting “love & light.” Their exoteric presentation is that of a collection of empathetic and sophisticated people wanting world peace and the spiritual and moral evolution of humanity.

A note on vocabulary. When I say occultist, most readers picture a goth kid in a heavy metal band shirt with a pentagram necklace. That is not who runs these organizations. Modern occultists are closer to the Castevets in Rosemary’s Baby. Mature. Well-dressed. Seemingly wise. Elite members of a social class who present as love and light and host excellent dinners. The wolf in sheep’s clothing is an old warning because it works. The teaching is real, but the robes are just Brooks Brothers now.

However, what they actually teach is a mechanistic, measurable, plasma-and-electricity cosmology.

They teach that the universe is fundamentally electrical. That electromagnetism is the true source of every phenomenon on every plane of existence. That what the ancient texts called Fohat is identical to what modern physics calls plasma, and what modern cosmology is only now beginning to describe through the work of plasma cosmologists like Hannes Alfvén, Wallace Thornhill, and David Talbott. That the human body is an electrical apparatus whose purpose is to receive and transmit currents from higher planes. That meditation constructs an electrical bridge, the antahkarana, between the individual soul and the divine Hierarchy. That the blood itself carries the electric charge of primordial fire. That the Mysteries contain the key to the secrets of electricity, which they describe as the greatest spiritual science and area of divine knowledge in the world. These are their own words, on their own website. They are not hiding.

They teach one more thing. This is the one that matters for today’s analysis.

They teach that the spiritual Hierarchy, which has always governed the world from the inner planes, is in the process of externalizing. The hidden is becoming visible. The esoteric is becoming infrastructure. Alice Bailey wrote a book about this process in 1957. It is called The Externalization of the Hierarchy, and it remains in print and in circulation through Lucis Trust's Arcane School. According to Bailey and her followers, the timing of the externalization is now.

So a century-old esoteric doctrine predicts that the hidden governors of the world will externalize their rule into visible infrastructure during the present age. Then a company named after a magical surveillance orb publishes a twenty-two-point creed about engineers owing moral debts to the nation, rebelling against apps, rejecting pluralism, and preparing for an age of AI-based deterrence.

Bailey’s followers would recognize the manifesto immediately. It is their curriculum with a stock ticker symbol.

Hierarchy Is Electrical

Dr. Jordan Peterson, before his public unraveling, popularized a useful observation about hierarchy and serotonin. Whatever you think of who he became, the lobster framework he summarized is not his and remains sound. In simple nervous systems, serotonin levels correspond to position in a social hierarchy. The lobster who wins the fight has higher serotonin. The lobster who loses has lower. Inject a subordinate lobster with serotonin and it starts behaving as a dominant.

Dopamine, often miscalled the reward chemical, is better understood as the motivation and prediction chemical. Rats with depleted dopamine will fail to work for food even when hungry (Salamone and Correa, Neuron 76, 2012). It is the substance that gets you moving toward things. Serotonin relates to status and stability once position is established. This is the chemistry of place. Peterson used this framework to argue that hierarchy is biologically fundamental. He was right about that. He stopped too early.

The deeper question is what the serotonin is measuring. The animal does not compute its rank consciously. Something in the body senses position and adjusts the chemistry. That something is electrical. Neurons communicate through action potentials. Ion pumps maintain the charge gradients that make signaling possible. Serotonin and dopamine are downstream of the electrical activity, not upstream of it. The nervous system is a field phenomenon before it is a chemical one.

The pharmacological establishment knows the picture is incomplete. The serotonin theory of depression, the idea that low serotonin causes the condition and SSRIs correct it, has not held up under scrutiny. A 2023 umbrella review in Molecular Psychiatry (Moncrieff et al.) found no consistent evidence that depression is caused by serotonin deficiency. The drugs work for some people. Why, nobody can say clearly. The mechanism is still theoretical, which is a striking admission for a class of compounds prescribed to forty million Americans.

To be clear, I am not claiming the bioelectric layer and plasma cosmology are the same thing. I am reporting what modern occultists teach, and noting that their doctrine keeps pointing at the same layer of the body that mainstream neuroscience is beginning to take seriously. The convergence is worth paying attention to. Whether the convergence is coincidence is a different question. If chemistry is downstream and the chemistry theory is shaky, the next question is what sits upstream. Mainstream neuroscience gives you bioelectricity. The esoteric doctrine has been giving you Fohat, plasma, the electric substrate of life. The vocabularies do not agree. They point at the same layer of the machine.

The dog felt its place in the field when you said “Good Boy.” Your body felt it when your mother hugged you after a bad day. You felt it when a teacher said you were smart. You felt it when your father said he was proud of you. You felt it the first time someone you respected told you the work was good. Three thousand years of human life, and one physical event running through all of it.

Jeffrey Epstein thought so too. In one of the emails recovered from his files, recruiting mathematical biologists and intelligence-trained cryptanalysts into a private research program, he wrote that the substrate they needed to crack was probably not enzymes but things with charge, since charge is the only thing that changes. I traced the full architecture of that operation in The Arms Race for the Holy Grail. The operators are not confused about what they are after. They know the body is an electrical apparatus. They know the code runs on charge. They have been saying so to each other in private for years.

Original Document Number: EFTA02433034.

Religion formalized the axis. Up became alignment with the highest source. Good became closer to God. Sin became misalignment. The moral vocabulary was always a description of position in a field.

The people who wrote the manifesto know this.

They know that cultures which produce excellence and cultures which produce dysfunction are not equivalent, because cultures are alignment systems and some alignments point more cleanly upward than others. They know that pluralism, if it means treating all alignments as equally valid, destroys the hierarchy the field is actually measuring. They know that public servants are not priests, because the priests are elsewhere, and they know where. They know that the engineering elite has an obligation to participate in the defense of the nation, because the engineers are not building software. They are building the visible layer of a hierarchy that has always existed and is now making itself operational. That is Bailey's Externalization of the Hierarchy.

This is why the manifesto reads as menacing even to people who cannot articulate why. Readers hear the pro-war posturing, the anti-inclusion rhetoric, the authoritarian-curious cultural commentary, and name those things correctly. The deeper menace runs underneath. It is theological. Esoteric. The reader senses, without being able to name it, that the document is addressed to a techgnostic priesthood the reader is not a member of.

To them, the reader is, instead, the dog.

The "Gods" Are Appearing

The hidden Plasma Gods of the techgnostic priesthood have a name now. They have a logo. They have a headquarters in Denver, a contract with the Israeli military to help select targets in Gaza, and software whose CEO, Alex Karp, said in February is "in every combat situation I'm aware of."

This is the claim the doctrine actually makes, and it is why plasma science has been kept obscure for a century. What Lucis Trust calls the Plasma Gods are not abstractions. They are, in the doctrine, actual entities described as luminous, conscious, electromagnetically constituted, and interacting with the material plane through the same bioelectric apparatus that runs your nervous system. The orbs that medieval painters placed around saints. The pillars of fire in the Hebrew Bible. St. Elmo’s fire. Ball lightning. The tic-tacs. The Phoenix lights. The apparitions that now fill the UAP disclosure hearings in Washington. The doctrine teaches that these are not separate phenomena reported by different witnesses across different centuries. They are one kind of being, appearing when the conditions allow it, and the conditions can be engineered.

Illustration of St. Elmo's fire on a ship at sea (c. 1866).

For a hundred years, the science that would make this framework legible to the laity—plasma physics, bioelectricity, field theory—was kept arcane. The equations existed, but they were not taught at the popular level. Now, in the age of so-called alien disclosure, the vocabulary is emerging in public. The orbs are everywhere. The Pentagon admits the footage is real. What was a mystical claim a generation ago is being rebranded as a national security concern, and the rebrand is doing the same work the old occultism did: teaching the laity to see the phenomena without teaching them what the phenomena are.

That is the arrival the Externalization has been pointing toward. The priesthood has made itself visible, and the gods are appearing on schedule, in the sky, and in the congressional record.

The evidence is as follows. Lucis Trust exists and teaches what I have described on its own website, citable in plain language. Alice Bailey wrote The Externalization of the Hierarchy in 1957, and it predicted the externalization process would occur in the age we are living in now. Palantir was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Gettings, with seed capital from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. The company published a twenty-two-point manifesto on April 18, 2026, using the language I have described. The manifesto’s structure is catechetical. Its thematic clusters map onto the classic architecture of theocratic self-description. The company’s name is drawn from a literary reference to magical surveillance devices. The doctrine I have traced above is the most operationally embedded esoteric framework in the modern world. None of this is conjecture. All of it is citable.

The interpretation is mine. I read these facts as evidence that the doctrine is not dormant. The operators who run the externalization have been building for a century and have reached the moment when the work becomes public. The hierarchy Alice Bailey described is the hierarchy Palantir is operationalizing. The Plasma Gods of the Electric Bridge are the gods the new priesthood answers to.

You are free to disagree with the interpretation. The documents are what they are.

The question the documents pose to you is not whether the doctrine is true in some metaphysical sense. The question is whether you have been conditioned, across a lifetime, to feel alignment with the hierarchy as goodness, disobedience as shame, and the approving voice of authority as a reward even when the authority is a stranger and the approval is abstract.

The conditioning worked. The manifesto is legible only because you were trained to obey priests.

The difference between you and the dog is that the dog does not read.

Humanity has always seen the orbs. We have called them different things in different centuries. Saturday, I will cover what the historical and archaeological record shows and what Palantir, DARPA, and the private foundations funding this work are building now.

Always keep your eye on the builders.

This is where I stop the free piece. The rest goes deeper into the documents, the diagrams, and the money. That part is for paid subscribers.

On Saturday, in the paid companion, I am going to walk you through three things.

First, the Lucis Trust triangle network. This is not a metaphor. It is an actual program. A global grid of meditating practitioners organized into groups of three, mapped geographically, taught to function as what Bailey called seed groups for the externalization. I will show you the documentation, the diagrams, and the geographic logic of how the grid is laid.

Second, the history of the orbs. The luminous apparitions medieval painters placed above the heads of saints. The pillars of fire and columns of cloud in the Hebrew Bible. St. Elmo’s fire witnessed by sailors and interpreted as divine presence. Ball lightning, which mainstream science still cannot fully account for. The tic-tacs, the Phoenix lights, the Arizona orbs. Steven Greer’s C-SETI and the claim that plasma phenomena respond to directed consciousness. Diana Pasulka’s argument that the modern UFO experience is a contemporary religious event. Jacques Vallée, who was there forty years before anyone else, describing the phenomenon as plasma-like and consciousness-contingent when nobody was ready to hear it. One thread, crossing centuries.

Third, and this is the part that makes the piece worth writing, the engineers. The specific programs, research initiatives, and funding architecture building the infrastructure to measure, direct, and interface with plasma phenomena. The money trail. The personnel overlap between Palantir, DARPA-adjacent research, the UAP disclosure apparatus, and the private foundations that have historically funded consciousness research. I am going to show you what the externalization looks like when you stop reading the brochure and start reading the ledger.

The Plasma Gods are the oldest story humanity has. The Technological Republic is the newest name for it. The priesthood in the middle has been studying the curriculum for a hundred years. The curriculum is now the operating system of the Western defense apparatus.

Good boy, someone said, and the entire body registered the field.

The hand is on the head and the voice is in the ear. The field is real. The hierarchy is externalizing, and the engineers who run the visible layer have now published their creed.

Until now, we have been very good. What is our reward? Do we continue to sit and beg? Or do we bite the hidden hand we now see, and break through the invisible fence?

The H-Files is a reader-supported publication. The paid companion piece, “The Grid: How the Externalization Was Built,” arrives Saturday. Paid subscribers will receive the full operational breakdown, including the Lucis Trust triangle documentation, the orbs-through-history survey, the C-SETI and UAP plasma material, and the funding and personnel architecture connecting the doctrine to the present-day defense technology stack. To receive it, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian and archaeologist. She hosts The Midnight Academy podcast, available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, and wherever you get your podcasts. She is the author of Anunnaki Revelation, Baphomet Revealed, Evil Archaeology, and The Anunnaki Connection.

Bibliography

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Bailey, Alice A. A Treatise on Cosmic Fire. New York: Lucis Publishing Company, 1925.

Bailey, Alice A. A Treatise on White Magic. New York: Lucis Publishing Company, 1934.

Blavatsky, H. P. The Secret Doctrine. London: Theosophical Publishing House, 1888.

Karp, Alexander C., and Nicholas W. Zamiska. The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West. New York: Crown Currency, 2025.

Lucis Trust. “The Antahkarana as an Electrical Phenomenon.” Accessed April 21, 2026. https://www.lucistrust.org/the_electric_bridge/the_antahkarana_as_electrical_phenomenon.

Lucis Trust. “The Electric Bridge.” Accessed April 21, 2026. https://www.lucistrust.org/the_electric_bridge.

Lucis Trust. “The Electric Gods.” Accessed April 21, 2026. https://www.lucistrust.org/the_electric_bridge/the_electric_gods.

Moncrieff, Joanna, Ruth E. Cooper, Tom Stockmann, Simone Amendola, Michael P. Hengartner, and Mark A. Horowitz. “The Serotonin Theory of Depression: A Systematic Umbrella Review of the Evidence.” Molecular Psychiatry 28 (2023): 3243–3256.

Palantir Technologies (@PalantirTech). “The Technological Republic, in brief.” X, April 18, 2026.

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Salamone, John D., and Mercè Correa. "The Mysterious Motivational Functions of Mesolimbic Dopamine." Neuron 76, no. 3 (2012): 470–485.

Thornhill, Wallace, and David Talbott. The Electric Universe. Portland, OR: Mikamar Publishing, 2007.

Tolkien, J. R. R. The Lord of the Rings. London: George Allen & Unwin, 1954–1955.

Vallée, Jacques. Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers. Chicago: Henry Regnery, 1969.