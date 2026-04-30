The H Files

The H Files

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7h

This is something similar to what I’ve written about in our modern world. The dark practice of phantasmagoria in our everyday life exposing us to images we never needed: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-spontaneous-negative

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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

To me, you are succinctly describing pattern recognition as the means by which you glean and pass on valuable information. For me, it works thusly: AuDHD -> special interest -> hyperfocus -> pattern recognition -> insight. I imagine that many scholars have this ability within their chosen areas of study. I believe this is where the greatest insight lives. With or without the neurodiverse element, you certainly demonstrate this skill. I consider you to be a credible subject matter expert. Thank you for sharing your knowledge.

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