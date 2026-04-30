You are reading this on a screen, but before you opened the piece, you scrolled past several hundred curated images this morning. Before you fell asleep last night you scrolled past several hundred more. The substrate in your hand is primarily engineered around what enters through your eyes. The platforms have learned what holds your gaze, what fragments it, what compels it to return; none of this is hidden. The behavioral economics of attention capture is published in both the academic literature and at product design conferences.

What is missing from most of that conversation is a name for what is being done to you, and a tradition that has thought about it longer than the platforms have existed. There is a name and a tradition. Both are older than you might guess and more practical than the word “spiritual” usually implies.

People keep asking me a version of the same question. How do we protect our energy? How do we keep what is ours from being taken by the substrate in our hands? These are the right questions. The answer is older than you might expect. It comes from a tradition that named the gate the energy leaves through and built a discipline around guarding it.

The medieval monks called the practice custodia oculorum. Custody of the eyes.

The Latin and the Recovery

Custodia, Latin, gives us the English word custodian. Custody, guardianship, watch. Oculorum, of the eyes. Hence, custody of the eyes. The practice was central to monastic rules from the Desert Fathers through the Cistercians and Carthusians and into the high medieval orders. Bernard of Clairvaux wrote about it. Aelred of Rievaulx wrote about it. The Rule of Saint Benedict assumes it.

If you have heard the phrase before, you may have heard it in the context of avoiding sexual temptation. That association is real, but there is also a miniaturization of what the practice actually was. The medieval understanding of custody of the eyes extended to everything the eye took in: what one read, what one watched in the marketplace, what one let one’s gaze rest on during travel, what one looked at when one was bored. The sexual application was one corner of a much larger discipline. The discipline itself was about authority over the gate.

The gate, in medieval anthropology, was the primary entrance through which the world entered the soul. What you looked at became what you were. Bernard of Clairvaux, the twelfth-century Cistercian abbot whose writings shaped medieval monasticism, described the eye as a window through which the substance of the world poured into the interior.

You can be formed by what you choose to look at, or you can be formed by whatever happens to be looking at you.

The Older Roots

Behind custodia oculorum sits an older Greek and Hebrew tradition.

Matthew 6:22, in the Sermon on the Mount: “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eye is healthy, your whole body will be full of light. If your eye is unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness.” The Greek word translated as “healthy” is haplous, which means single, undivided, focused. The opposite, translated as “unhealthy,” is poneros, which means evil but also broken, fragmented, scattered. Jesus is making a structural observation, not only a moral one. The undivided eye produces an interior of light. The scattered eye produces an interior of darkness.

The eye that is scattered across the feed is poneros in the precise New Testament sense.

The Gate Older Than Christianity

The medieval practice did not invent the discipline. It inherited it from a tradition that runs back to the earliest temple cultures we have records of.

The Sumerians built it into their statuary. The cache from the Square Temple at Tell Asmar, dating to roughly 2700 BCE, contained dozens of small votive figures with oversized inlaid eyes that dominate the face entirely. The standard interpretation is that the eyes were the active component. The figures stood in the temple in the place of the worshipper, maintaining a perpetual gaze toward the gods. To be present before the divine was to be looking. The eye was the contact surface.

Statuettes of Sumerian female and male worshipers from the Square Temple of Abu at Tell Asmar (ancient Eshnunna), Iraq. Early Dynastic period, c. 2800-2400 BCE. Excavated by the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago in the 1930s. Part of the so-called "Tell Asmar Hoard". The Iraq Museum in Baghdad.

The Egyptians worked the same observation into their hieroglyphic system. The eye of Horus, the udjat, functioned simultaneously as a written sign, a protective amulet, and a measuring system for medicinal portions. The eye was inseparable from the concept of restoration and integrity. To possess the eye was to be made whole. To direct it outward was to project authority.

The evil eye tradition is the dark mirror of the same insight. The Latin fascinatio, the Greek baskania, the Hebrew ayin hara, the Arabic ayn, the Italian malocchio. Documented continuously from Sumerian incantation tablets through present-day folk practice in southern Italy, Greece, Turkey, and the Levant. The premise is that envy or malice can be transmitted through the gaze and harm its object. The defenses are also gaze-based. The cornicello horn. The hamsa hand. The blue nazar amulet. Eye against eye. Gate against gate. Cultures that identified the threat also built a counter-symbol that operated on the same channel.

Çekmece near Antakya a villa or house was found, containing several mosaics. On one of them a blue eye, attacked by a bird, dog, trident, sword and scorpion was named “Evil Eye”, the House of the Evil Eye was born. Three mosaics are figurative: the Evil Eye one, the Heracles’s struggle with serpents and the Lucky Hunchback one.

The eye of authority follows the same logic at scale. The Babylonian Enuma Elish describes Marduk with multiple eyes that see in all directions, and the multiplicity is named explicitly as a mark of his cosmic sovereignty. The god who decrees what is permitted to happen is the god who sees what is happening. The Egyptian solar eye carried the same theological weight. That symbolism passed into early modern European iconography as the eye of providence and ended up on the obverse of the Great Seal of the United States in 1782, then on the dollar bill. Whatever you make of the contemporary symbolic associations, the structural fact is continuous.

These traditions did not borrow from each other in a simple chain. Sumerian, Egyptian, Greek, Hebrew, and Christian sources arrived at versions of the same observation independently and over thousands of years. The eye is the gate. Authority and vulnerability operate through the same channel. The medieval monks did not invent the practice they codified. They were heirs to a tradition older than recorded history, in which the disciplining of sight was understood as the discipline that determined what the soul became.

What Heidegger Saw Coming

Eight centuries after Bernard of Clairvaux, a German philosopher gave a series of lectures on what he called das Gestell, usually translated as “the enframing.” He was describing modern technology. He was not describing tools or devices. He was describing the way modern technology reveals the world. His argument was that under das Gestell, every thing, including human beings, is reframed as standing reserve. Resources to be optimized, extracted, deployed.

Heidegger was lecturing in 1953. The substrate in your hand did not exist. The argument applies to it with uncanny precision anyway. The platforms do not just take your attention. They reframe you as the resource your attention is being extracted from. You are not a person who happens to be using a phone. From the platform’s perspective, you are an attention-bearing organism whose value lies in how reliably your attention can be captured and sold.

Bernard had to discipline his gaze in a market square that contained perhaps a few hundred unfamiliar visual stimuli over the course of a day. You are exposed to thousands of algorithmically targeted images within the first hour of waking. The medieval discipline was hard. The contemporary version is a different order of difficulty, because the substrate is engineered specifically to defeat the discipline. Every notification, every infinite scroll, every autoplay is calibrated to override the custody you might otherwise exercise.

The Discipline That Makes Custody Possible

Custody of the eyes is not the same as avoidance. The monks were not asking to be blindfolded. They were asking for authority over which images they let shape them. That authority requires a prior discipline, which is the part most contemporary self-help versions of digital minimalism miss.

You cannot exercise custody over images you have not learned to evaluate.

This is where method matters. Recently, a viewer asked me on YouTube how I know what I claim to know. I was tempted to say “trust me bro,” but the honest answer is that I do not, in the strong sense, know any of it.

What I do is look at the historiography and the phenomenology, compare patterns across time and across traditions, and hold what registers loudest as more probably significant than what registers faintly. Strong recurrence raises confidence. Weak recurrence lowers it. When many independent lines of evidence from different domains converge on the same shape, the convergence itself becomes the signal. The nineteenth-century philosopher of science William Whewell coined a name for that convergence: consilience.

I am not selling a religion. I am pointing at what registers loudest above the noise and letting people look for themselves.

That posture is itself a form of custody. The platforms reward speed, certainty, identification, outrage. They punish patience, provisional holding, and the refusal to commit prematurely. Every viral piece of content is a small invitation to surrender your judgment to the urgency of the moment. Custody of the eyes, in its full medieval scope, is the daily practice of refusing that surrender. It is also how you protect your loosh.

The Practice

Here is the smallest version of the practice that still works.

Twice a day, take a single deliberate breath before opening any interface. Ask one question. What do I intend to look at in this session? Most days you will not have a clear answer. The point of the question is not to produce a clean answer. The point is to introduce a fraction of a second of conscious authority before the algorithm assumes authority on your behalf.

After you close the interface, take another breath. Ask one more question. What did I actually look at? How much of it did I choose, and how much was chosen for me?

The Cistercians called this kind of brief pause oratio brevis. Brief prayer. The contemporary application does not need to be religious to work. The discipline is the breath, the question, and the honest review. It is just good old fashioned self-reflection and a moment to pause and regain control over your intention. That is all.

After a week of doing this twice a day, you will notice something the medieval monks already knew. The practice does not feel like a restriction. It feels like getting yourself back. You stop being shaped by whatever the algorithm pushes in front of you and start being shaped by what you actually choose. The eye is haplous again. Single, undivided, and working the way it was supposed to.

This is the answer to the question. How do you protect your energy in this environment? You guard the gate the energy leaves through. The eye is the gate and discipline is custody. The practice is the breath, the question, and the honest review. You don’t have to do this perfectly. The monks didn’t. That is why it is called a practice. Doing it imperfectly is still doing it, and the cumulative effect of the practice over weeks and months is the difference between a self that has been formed by accident and a self that has been formed by intention.

What This Is , and Is Not

I am not telling you to throw your phone in a river. I am not telling you to become a monk. I am not handing you a religion, including the religion of digital minimalism, which has its own pieties and its own merchandise.

I am pointing at a discipline that humans have been using for at least five thousand years to retain authority over their own interior in environments that were trying to take it. Those environments are now industrialized in ways the older traditions could not have predicted. The discipline still works but it is harder than ever was. It is also, for that reason, more valuable than ever.

Custody of the eyes is not a quaint medieval practice. It is the central practice for being a self in this century.

The work is not solitary. The Discord is open for paid subscribers, and the conversation about how to actually live the practice is ongoing there. None of it is required. The practice itself is free, ancient, and yours.

I will see you on the path. 🕯️

—Heather

Stepping into a new day. Not “love and light.” Not “doom and gloom.” Just Tradition.

Further reading: Pierre Hadot’s Philosophy as a Way of Life for the contemplative practices of late antiquity. Jean Leclercq’s The Love of Learning and the Desire for God for medieval monastic interior life. Heidegger’s “The Question Concerning Technology” for das Gestell. William Whewell’s Philosophy of the Inductive Sciences for the original formulation of consilience. Robert Monroe’s Far Journeys for the loosh framework.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian and educator tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The Midnight Academy podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Find her at drheatherlynn.com. Subscribe to The Midnight Academy: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

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