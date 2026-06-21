Now, accessing member benefits is easier than ever before!

Over the past few months The H Files has found far more readers than I expected, and the response has been more generous than I knew how to prepare for. A lot of you are new here, so I want to tell you why this place exists in the first place. I started it to get out of a box.

When you spend your career writing and talking about disclosure, the occult, UAPs, the things legacy institutions like to file under “conspiracy,” you tend to get placed inside a set of boundaries you did not draw. That is why it is “fringe.” Those boundaries usually come from a mediator; a publisher or a production company, the person standing between your work and the people you made it for. The powerful third, as I have written about before.

That is the ordinary cost of working through someone else’s machinery. Book covers that do not match the book inside them, with no say on your part once you sign. Production companies that want you to be one element inside someone else’s creative vision, down to what you are allowed to wear on camera. Not all of it is sinister. It is just business in the old ways. It is the price of admission to the dance.

I did go to the dance, in my own way. Mostly, I sat in the corner and watched everyone do the electric slide in perfect unison, thinking this looked a little silly, and also that they all seemed to be having a wonderful time, and who was I to judge. Teaching at the college took most of my time, then a museum to run and a family to raise and my research squeezed into whatever hours were left. Every so often someone would break away from the floor and offer me their hand, and if I happened to like the song, I would take it, do my one dance, and go back to my table. I would write a book, go on a show, etc., then go back to my corner of the world, off of the dance floor.

You notice things at an event like that. The gossip, the small dramas, the same social weather you remember from high school. For a long while the blinders stay on. Then the night gets later, and the room you took for an innocent homecoming starts to look like something out of Kubrick film, and you understand that the party you wandered into is the kind people wear masks. You find yourself standing in the middle of it, wondering how you got there.

The first thing I wanted to do was leave. I went through that honestly. I decided this was not for me and I was done. Then something else took over. Call it the part of me that cannot abide an injustice, meeting the part of me that has always been a bit of a renegade. Rather than walk out, however, I went looking for the light switches. I wanted to turn every one of them on, cut the music, and let the room be seen for what it actually was.

The first thing I ever published here was about sitting on a fence. I wrote it the moment I understood that I finally had something to say, after more than a decade in this industry.

What began as an innocent curiosity, the paranormal, the unsolved mysteries those old Time Life “Mysetries of the Unknown” books promised my generation we would one day crack, turned into something much heavier, a tangle of disinformation and power brokers and politics, of people running real occult practice and trading surprisingly well-developed ideas about who should rule the world and how, eugenic plans for the future drawn up by people with the means to pursue them. Getting any of it into the open always seemed to meet a wall, some of it structural, some of it the ordinary friction of a busy life.

The H Files is my voice and my project, with no mediator standing between the two of us. That is the entire point of it.

What Changed, and Why

All of that is why so much has shifted lately, and why I think the changes are good ones.

This began as a plain Substack and a Discord server held together by a small, ragtag group of dedicated truthseekers. Discord did the job for a while, but a lot of you have found it to be a hurdle, and I heard that. It also asks people to download and learn a platform they may never have wanted to touch, and the things I most wanted to share with you were never going to fit there anyway, the Lucis Trust documents, the rare grimoires and occult books, the letters and the personal collection, the material no one has ever published. The behind the scenes I mean here has nothing to do with green-room photos from the Danny Jones set. I mean the things I have actually witnessed. The so-called receipts.

I have been lucky in a way I did not see coming. Readers of this publication stepped forward and offered their professional skills to help me build something better. Members of our Discord, friends from the comedy world like Sam Tripoli and Kurt Metzger, fellow researchers, and a long list of people I have not named here, all pitched in so I could bring you the best of what I do for the value of your membership. Here is what that work has produced.

The New H Files Website

A lot of you have told me Discord was a barrier, and we listened. We built a brand new website on a secure system, and it changes how you reach everything you pay for.

You can now sign in at thehfiles.com with your Substack account and get to all of your membership benefits in one place. If you enjoy the Discord, you can log straight into it from there with a single click. If Discord was never your thing, you never have to open it again. Everything lives on the site, and you decide how you want to use it.

The Podcast, Now Under One Name

The Midnight Academy podcast is being rebranded. From here forward, it is The H Files. New episodes, bonus episodes, and both audio and video content come with your subscription, available through Substack and through thehfiles.com website. However you like to take in your media, you will be able to get it the way that suits you best.

Project Midnight: The Occult Research Library and Archive

This is the one I may be most proud of and grateful for.

Project Midnight is a large-scale effort to scan and make available not only the documents I received from the Lucis Trust and the Arcane School, but also the rare occult books I have collected over many years, the artifacts and curiosities in my personal collection, my own previous and never-before-published work and notes, and whatever I gather from here forward. Other researchers have begun sending me material to include as well.

This is not your average membership site. What we are really building is a comprehensive online museum and archive of occult and geopolitical history, the knowledge and the documentation held together, curated and searchable on a museum-grade database. You will be able to read these files, reference them, cross-reference them, save them, and download them. Alongside the documents you will find study guides, glossaries, and commentaries to help you actually put the collection to work. They will be highly searchable so you can “do your own research” in a way that you can trust.

This is ongoing. We are still migrating files, and I have graduate interns and history majors for universities helping me scan, catalogue, and upload. Your membership is what funds the project, which is what gives you exclusive access to it.

The goal is simple, and to me long overdue. These subjects get waved off as fringe by people who have never seriously looked at them. I want to give them a proper home, a place where they can be researched, studied, and understood with the seriousness they have always deserved.

The Temple of Ba’al Documentary

What started as a multi-part series I was making for YouTube has grown well beyond that, for the better. I have partnered with an award-winning professional production company to make this the very best it can be. A dedicated website for the documentary is launching soon, and as a subscriber you will see everything first, the exclusives included. The film is meant to spread the word about the geopolitical moment we are living through, and the occult architecture beneath it. Watch this space for updates.

An Offer I Rarely Run

My episode of the Danny Jones podcast will be out very soon. To mark it, and to give those of you who have been sitting on the fence a reason to come off it, I am running something I almost never offer.

Use the code DANNY10 for 10 percent off the annual plan, good through July 31. The monthly rate is $9, and the annual plan is normally $90. With the code, your year comes to $81, which works out to about $6.75 a month, roughly three months free compared with paying month to month. I do not do coupons often. Given everything we are opening up right now, it felt right to leave the door wide open for a little while.

For those who want to go further, the Founding tier makes you a patron of the research itself. Your name is acknowledged in future books. Each year you receive a signed book and merchandise from the shop we are launching, along with a quarterly live call with me and early access to every new project before it goes public.

More to Come

We will be adding a weekly show, so there will be a standing reason to gather in real time each week.

Over in the Discord, we already hold a hangout every other Sunday, an easy and open Q and A with a genuinely good group of people, and you are welcome there.

A few months ago this was a newsletter and a chat room run on goodwill. We went zero to sixty in a single quarter. What we are building now is meant to carry us a great deal further before the year is out, and the best of it is still ahead.

Getting Help, and Where to Find Me

One practical note. I am on the road a great deal this year, in a different city most months, so I am not always able to answer messages myself. We fixed the thing that used to make this hard. There are now several clear ways to get membership help, including a dedicated person on the other end of it. If you have spent any time in the Discord, you already know Tom. Tom is my assistant and producer, and he is there to sort out anything you run into.

The website is brand new, which means it is still a little bit in beta. People reach it on every kind of device and setup, and we are debugging as we go, so if anything looks broken or behaves strangely, please tell us. It helps more than you know.

If you would like to come see me in person, here is where I will be through the fall:

July 24-25: ObscuraCon 2026, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

August 7-8: Brohemian Grove 4, Wildwood, Florida

September 12: Phoenix MUFON, Phoenix, Arizona

September 13: Sedona MUFON, Sedona, Arizona

October 17-18: Halifax Paranormal Symposium, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Full details, tickets, and any dates I add are always on the live events page at thehfiles.com/live-events.

Back on Schedule, Starting Tuesday

Building all of this, on top of a heavy stretch of travel and research, set my normal rhythm back a little. Hence, my regular cadence (a free piece on Tuesday and a paid piece on Saturday) returns this Tuesday, and it returns with what may be the most important H Files I have written.

Tuesday’s free piece is my review of the film, Disclosure Day. This is not the review you have read everywhere else. Whether the special effects held up or the plot was filled with holes is beside the point. I wanted to wait a bit to let the dust settle on this since everyone has something to say about the film on premier week.

In my upcoming review, you will get the things no one else is talking about, the symbols hiding in plain sight, the film’s links to current geopolitical messaging, and the readings only The H Files is going to give you. It goes well past a movie review.

Then this Saturday comes the paid companion. It will be my own little “Disclosure Day.” After well over a decade of being behind the scenes from both the occult mystery school side and the “ancient alien” side of the equation, I am going to lay all my cards on the table. I will present the geopolitical motives and connections behind the alien story that has spanned decades, why everyone is talking about the Book of Enoch, why the “Anunnaki” are now more popular than ever, and the invention of a “disclosure” industry that began with the capture of the historical and archaeological narrative before WWI in order to promote a view of the world that will lead us straight to what has been called “Armageddon.” And I am bringing the receipts.

This is the kind of piece that either ends my career or begins an entirely new chapter of one. I think you will want to be in the room for it. This one is for paid subscribers only.

Thank you for being here, and for making any of this possible. Go explore the new site, kick the tires, and tell me what you think and what you want to see next. Please let me know if you find any bugs.

With all of my gratitude,

Heather