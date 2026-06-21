The H Files

The H Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Stoll's avatar
Jane Stoll
20h

Sounds like you’re offering a lot for the money! Happy to support someone whose work is so groundbreaking. I have been searching for this information for decades because, as an addiction recovery coach, I had SO many clients who had been abused by cults it was astonishing. The cults were described as Satanic. So I know the occult activity has been through the roof—but ZERO reporting on it. You are actually helping hundreds of ritual abuse survivors by revealing the inner workings of Satanic/dark occult groups, validating the experience of survivors and making it harder for others to be in denial about these cults. Those of us who treat these patients are well aware that the cult operates at the highest levels of governments worldwide. We suspect some Satanic abuse was brought to this country by immigrants—Germans, Jews, and Norwegian Quislings and exploded after WWII, although it apparently was present since near the turn of the 20th century. Similar kinds of ritualized abuse also appeared among Native American sorcerers and witches, never shamans/medicine people, which told me that these dark practices have been around for centuries, if not thousands of years. We know children are commonly used as honeypots in Satanic control, and we know Satanists so horribly abuse these kids in early childhood in order to force profound psychic abilities to develop, which the cult then uses to commit crimes and control people. There is genuine method to their madness, and your work is uncovering this. On behalf of the ritual abuse survivors, I cannot thank you enough for having the courage to undertake this work!

Reply
Share
NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
20h

Wildwood, FL here I come!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Heather Lynn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture