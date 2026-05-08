The H Files

The H Files

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Zorost's avatar
Zorost
19h

Reminds me of parts of Graeber's "Debt: the First 5,000 Years."

One thing colonial powers did to cement their power was to extend credit to the locals, allowing them to buy things they didn't need. When tribal elders tried to break their people free, one of the first things they did was to try to get young people to say 'no' to all those temptations and not go into debt.

Same as it ever was.

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
Cat Burglar's avatar
Cat Burglar
18h

After reading your last article, it became clear to me that voting is a humiliation ritual. I haven’t done it for decades (save for Ron Paul’s presidential run just to make a small point) and the no is empowering.

I’ve known it was useless and designed to get us to buy in but was never fully clear about it until your article, so thank you!

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