There are many spoilers in this review. You have been warned.

The last thing Disclosure Day asks you to do is the one thing it has spent two and a half hours making impossible. Margaret stands at the studio camera. The recovered alien has just whispered to Daniel, Daniel has whispered to her, and she turns to the lens and says a single word. Listen. Then the screen goes black. Nobody in the theater exhales as they wait for the end, but that was it. The film is finished.

First, let’s get this out of the way, I did not like the film (an understatement for sure). I am not going to spend your time on the reasons everyone else has already listed, the cast of Spielberg’s cookie cutter caricatures, the special effects that looked like they used the same hydraulic gimbal rigs they used in the 80s (the kind that shake and tilt a car on a soundstage while crew members rock it from outside the frame), the villains who let their targets escape on schedule like cartoonish henchmen, the mystery box that withholds the payload it spent the whole runtime promising. Those reviews already exist and first hit the internet once the film premiered. I saw it opening night in an almost empty theater but have waited until the cosmic dust settled before writing this review.

Not a packed house on opening night. A total of four other people arrived after the trailers.

What interests me is the film as a data point, which is a different thing from the film as entertainment. Spielberg and David Koepp made a film that gives away more than it knows.

A note on how I interpret these things, because it matters for everything that follows. I am not asking you to believe that any of it is literally true. I am asking you to hold each claim two ways at once, as a literal proposition and as a metaphor available for something real, and to notice that the film itself refuses to choose between those two things. That refusal is the most telling thing about it.

The Animals and Children

The visitors do not approach Margaret and Daniel as children in their own form but rather animals, a deer, a cardinal, and a fox; shapes a frightened child will follow rather than run from, and they use those shapes to walk two kids toward a house in the woods that Margaret’s adult mind has filed under Hansel and Gretel. The film is explicit that this is engineering. The children are kidnapped, abused, altered, and seeded with abilities that lie dormant for thirty years until the precise moment they are needed to translate for the aliens.

Spielberg has spent fifty years teaching audiences to read the animal-led child as wonder. The deer caught in the headlights becomes the deer that leads you somewhere magical. He is borrowing this motif from his own E.T., but it speaks to something older, the Disney convention of the woodland creatures who gather around the pure-hearted child. The film knows you will see the animals as benign, even magical, and it is counting on it. The animals are how you get a child to walk willingly into the place where the change happens.

In the true nature of Disney, he takes a dark Germanic fairy tale and puts a veil of colorful, sparkly child-like wonder over it. Lift the veil and you will find children lured by friendly creatures toward a controlled trauma, and you arrive very quickly at the documented history of MK-Ultra, which is not folklore. The CIA’s behavioral-control program ran from the early 1950s until the Church Committee exposed it in the mid-1970s, and the surviving records, the ones Richard Helms did not manage to have destroyed in 1973, describe a sustained effort to fracture and rebuild human personality using drugs, hypnosis, and stress (U.S. Senate, 1977). Running alongside it, and declassified in 1995, sat two decades of government-funded remote-viewing research, the program eventually called Star Gate, in which the intelligence community paid serious people at Stanford Research Institute to test whether a trained subject could describe a place they had no ordinary way of seeing (Central Intelligence Agency, 1995).

The bridge between those two programs is contested. However, the claim, made by self-described program survivors and experiencers, is that the fracturing was not only a method of control but a method of production. The claim is that a personality split hard enough along dissociative lines becomes capable of things an integrated personality cannot do, including the kind of perception the remote-viewing labs were chasing. The researcher Tracy Twyman spent years collecting this material, and in the interview she recorded for her book Mind-Controlled Sex Slaves and the CIA, the professed survivor Cathy O’Brien described being programmed with themes lifted straight out of Disney films, taught to go “over the rainbow” when the pain became unbearable, taught to dissociate on cue using the same stories the rest of us were handed as bedtime comfort. By O’Brien’s account her brother stayed locked into those years well into adulthood, his house decorated in Disney memorabilia, his favorite song fixed permanently as “When You Wish Upon a Star” (Twyman, 2008).

O’Brien’s account is testimony, not a court record, and cautious people treat it as testimony. The value of the detail does not rest on whether every word checks out. The value is that someone trying to describe the inside of an engineered, fragmented mind reached for Disney, the same well Spielberg reaches into for his animals, because that imagery is doing identical work in both stories. A song about wishing on a star is a song about projecting your longing onto a point of light in the sky and waiting for it to answer. “When You Wish Upon a Star” debuted in Pinocchio in 1940 (Disney, 1940), sung over the opening of a film whose entire plot is a wooden object brought to life by a wish and a visiting blue light. The dream Disney sold to children and the dream the abductee describes turn out to be the same dream, a wish sent upward, a light that comes down, a self remade by something that arrived from elsewhere.

The Probes Are Not a ‘ MacGuffin ’

Every review I have seen treats the stolen alien device as a plot engine, the glowing thing the hero carries so the villain has a reason to chase him. Daniel uses one to jump-start a television station and Jane hides the spare. The film treats the devices as power sources and almost nothing else.

Strip the production design off them and the devices are Rods of Initiation. That is a specific object in a specific body of published teaching, the one the Lucis Trust began printing when Alice and Foster Bailey incorporated it in New Jersey in 1922, as discussed here. The publishing arm was first registered that same year under the name Lucifer Publishing Company, and, by the Trust’s own account, the name was changed to Lucis Publishing in 1924 after Christian readers noticed what it said (Lucis Trust, n.d.-a). The Trust will tell you, correctly, that Lucifer and Lucis share a Latin root meaning light. The first book that company existed to print was Bailey’s Initiation, Human and Solar, and that book is where the rods appear (Bailey, 1922).

Behind the public-facing material, which is freely available to the public on their website, there is an inner teaching that explains the following:

Shamballa is the etheric seat of planetary Will, ruled by a Venusian being identified with both the Ancient of Days and the light-bringing impulse, transmitting a first-ray destroying-and-rebuilding force that began contacting humanity directly in the modern era to break down old forms and externalize the Hierarchy. Shamballa is also the residence of Sanat Kumara, whom Bailey calls the Lord of the World, the Ancient of Days, the One Initiator, the planetary Logos’s representative on Earth. The genuinely esoteric, and to outsiders alarming, claim is the identification of this being with figures the exoteric religions name differently. Bailey is explicit that Sanat Kumara is the source behind the name “Jehovah” in one of its aspects, and she links the Kumaras to the Lords of the Flame who came from Venus eighteen and a half million years ago to quicken the evolution of mind in humanity. This is the part the public summaries soften. The inner teaching treats the biblical Ancient of Days and the Luciferic bringer of light and mind as the same impulse, distinguished only by the spiritual development of the perceiver. At the highest initiations in this school, the sixth, called Decision, and beyond, the path leads toward Shamballa, where the rods of initiation derive their power and where Sanat Kumara administers the highest degrees (Bailey, 1922; Lucis Trust, n.d.-b).

They are physical, magnetized instruments, charged with energy, used by the Initiator to apply electrical force to the initiate’s centers, the chakras, at the moment of initiation. They are not metaphors. The stated function is to produce a controlled, intensified flow of force the initiate could not safely generate alone, fanning the latent fires of kundalini into greater activity along the spine and through the etheric body, accelerating the response of the bodies and sealing the expansion of consciousness the initiation represents. Every center gets the electric rod treatment (Bailey, 1922).

Manuscript painting of a yogin in meditation, showing the chakras and the three main channels (nadis) of the subtle body. A small serpent, symbolising the Kundalini, climbs up the central sushumna channel; she will pierce each chakra as she climbs. When she reaches the head she will unite with Shiva; the yogin will then be liberated in his body.

Spielberg puts rods in this film that behave exactly like the Luciferian rods of initiation, real charged instruments applied to a body to force an energetic transformation. Hold that next to the abduction literature. The classic abduction script, Whitley Strieber’s included, is a being from the sky immobilizing a person and applying instruments to the body, often along the spine and the base, producing an overwhelming and involuntary experience the person did not choose and could not have generated alone. Strieber’s famous anal probe is, at least structurally, the Rod applied to the base center. The same act gets read two ways. Ufology calls it medical abduction while Theosophy would call it forced initiation. It is the same ceremony with different PR.

According to these Luciferian Theosophists, the rods and scepters and thunderbolts scattered across world mythology are symbolic survivals, a degraded memory of the Rods of Initiation used in the ceremony. The thunderbolt of Zeus, the Hindu-Buddhist vajra, the wands and staffs of comparative myth, the Masonic and Christian and royal regalia, the rod and the scepter, are the tradition holding on to the memory of a real, magical, electric rod. The film’s glowing handheld devices are that same object, dressed in production design. The instrument is the constant. Whoever holds the rod administers the charge, and whoever receives it is the center being worked on. Below are only a few depictions, but they can be found all over the world.

Code of Hammurabi Bas-relief.

Vajrapani carries a vajra (usually syncretized with Zeus’ lightning and/or Hercules’ sacred club) and in the other he brandishes a chamara, which is a fly-whisk symbolic of the sovereignty of the Buddha.

King Ferdinand I coronation sceptre.

Now extend it the way the teaching extends it. If you take the rods seen on camera to mean the cigar-shaped craft, the reading is that electricity is the divine science, that force enters the planet from higher centers through physical instruments, and so a descending electric object delivering charge to the Earth’s etheric body is structurally a Rod applied to a planetary center. Awakening Gaia, and every other New Age buzzword you can throw at it. The craft as rod, the Earth as initiate, the impact site as the stimulated center, the mapping is clean. It parallels the Venusian-origin motif exactly. The Kumaras and the Flaming Diamond came to Earth from Venus to quicken evolution, and so “something descends from the sky bearing charge to advance the planet” is the founding myth of the whole system.

That is one of a handful of reasons this milieu cannot stop promoting Avi Loeb’s interstellar objects, his work on ’Oumuamua in 2017 and, more recently, the object designated 3I/ATLAS, which the ATLAS survey picked up on the first of July 2025 and which Loeb spent the autumn ranking on his own scale of how likely a given visitor is to be a piece of alien technology (Loeb, 2025). Most of his colleagues concluded it was a comet, and the radio telescopes that listened for a signal heard nothing. None of that lands with the people I am describing, because Loeb is supplying, in the register of Harvard astrophysics, the exact picture their founding myth requires, a charged object descending from interstellar distance to do something to the planet it reaches. The film gives you the same descent and asks you to read it as rescue.

Artist's impression of a cigar-shaped ʻOumuamua.

Catholicism

Spielberg said the quiet part on television. Sitting with Ben Mankiewicz on CBS News Sunday Morning, he framed the film around what he called ontological shock, the social dislocation that would follow if the government confirmed overnight that the visitors are real and have been here since 1947 (Spielberg, 2026). He said the movie takes the position of the believers and also takes the position of the Church. A clip went around, and a number of Christians pushed back on the premise, and they were right to, because the premise is not actually supported by the evidence. Ted Peters, who has surveyed more than thirteen hundred religious people across Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist lines on exactly this question, found that better than eighty percent said confirmed alien life would not shake their faith at all (Peters, 2011). The Vatican Observatory has been saying the same thing in plain language for years.

Spielberg talks about religion as a category, all of us, the fundamental beliefs many of us hold. The film he actually made is Catholic and nothing else. The character who carries the whole weight of faith is Jane, a former Roman Catholic nun. The sanctuary the fugitives run to is a convent. The theological lines are delivered by a nun. The object a terrified woman clutches when a man is reaching into her mind to control her is a rosary, and she squeezes the cross into her palm specifically to break his hold. Every other tradition Spielberg named in that interview is missing from the drama. No rabbis appear in this film, no imams, no Protestant pastors wrestling with the news, no Buddhists, nobody from the eighty percent who told the pollster they would be fine.

The easy explanation is aesthetic, and it is partly true. Catholicism photographs better than any other Western Christian tradition. It has the candles and the incense, the habit and the rosary, two thousand years of visual shorthand for the sacred and the haunted both. If you are Spielberg and you need one image that reads as faith and also reads as the uncanny, you reach for the nun, not the Methodist youth pastor. That accounts for the casting. It does not account for the erasure. Choosing Catholicism for its atmosphere explains why the believer is a nun. It does not explain why every other faith Spielberg invoked by name has been deleted from the world of the film, so that the only spiritual vocabulary left available to the audience is the one with the longest documented record of formal exorcism, of objects that hold power, of a wafer that becomes a living presence when the right words are said over it.

Watch what the rosary does in that scene and the choice starts to look less like set dressing. Jane’s cross half-works. The faith is shown as a real counter-force against the intrusion, strong enough to matter, not strong enough to win. The film flirts with the oldest Christian claim about beings of this kind, that the right sacred object in the hand of a believer can interrupt them, and then it pulls back before committing, because committing would force the film to admit what it has spent its whole length implying about what these visitors are.

The Orwellian Double-speak of “Empathy”

The visitors do not communicate through language. Daniel gets the mathematics. Margaret gets the feeling. Her gift, the film tells us, is a kind of total emotional reception, the ability to take another person’s interior life directly into her own and then broadcast it. The word the press notes and the reviewers keep using for this is empathy, and the film leans on it as its warmest idea, the thing that will save us if we let it. The Jesuit magazine America praised the film for taking on, alongside the aliens, the decline of American empathy.

The word empathy was coined in English in 1909 by the psychologist Edward Bradford Titchener, who built it to translate a German aesthetic term, Einfühlung, literally a feeling-into. The German word, used by Vischer and then Lipps, did not originally describe one person feeling for another person at all. It described what happens when a viewer projects their own inner state into an object, a column, a line in a painting, and feels the strain or the lift as though from inside the thing. Titchener went back to Greek for a root and assembled the word from en, in, and pathos, feeling or suffering, on the model of sympathy (Titchener, 1909).

The Greek word he was echoing, empatheia, never meant kindness. It meant passion, the state of being acted upon, suffering in the old sense of undergoing. The detail I cannot get past is what the word does in Greek today. In modern Greek, empatheia has rotated to its opposite. It means malice, prejudice, the settled ill-will you carry against someone. The single word the film offers as the channel of our salvation means, in the living language it was lifted from, hatred (Greek Reporter, 2026).

Set the therapeutic word to one side and ask what the ancient world actually called the thing the film is describing, which is a non-human intelligence reaching into a human being, occupying her, and speaking through her to a crowd.

The Greeks had a precise word for that, and it was not empathy. It was enthousiasmos, the state of having a god inside you, en theos. The priestess at Delphi did not empathize with Apollo. She was entered by him, and the words that came out of her mouth were taken to be his and not hers. She was the instrument. The god was the voice (Burkert, 1985).

Go back further, into the Mesopotamian material and the picture gets even more interesting. The Babylonians and Assyrians kept a ritual called the washing of the mouth, mīs pî, paired with the opening of the mouth, pīt pî, reconstructed in detail by the Assyriologists Christopher Walker and Michael Dick (Walker & Dick, 1999). Its purpose was to take a statue, an object human craftsmen had just finished carving, and turn it into a true vessel the god would actually inhabit, a living presence rather than a representation. The ceremony ran through some eleven stages, and at its center sat a moment that tells you everything about how these people understood the manufacture of a vessel. The priest took the craftsmen who had made the statue with their own hands, and he symbolically severed those hands with a wooden blade while the craftsmen recited the required denial, that they had not made this, that the god had made this. The volume the scholars wrote about the practice carries the title, with no irony, Born in Heaven, Made on Earth. The object is built on Earth by human hands, the human origin is then ritually cut away, and the thing is declared to have been born in heaven by its own power, so that it can open its mouth and speak for the god. The Egyptians ran their own version, the Opening of the Mouth, touching an adze to the lips of a mummy or a statue to give it back the power to breathe, eat, and speak, so the prepared body could house whatever was meant to move into it.

Now look at what the film shows you with that template in front of you. Two human children are taken and worked on by a non-human power until they are something other than ordinary people. They are made, on Earth, into instruments. The making is hidden, from them most of all, buried under a screen memory of fairy-tale animals and a candy house, in the same motion that cuts away the craftsmen’s hands so no one will say the vessel was manufactured. Thirty years later the instrument is brought to the appointed place, the mouth is opened, and the human voice delivers a message that did not originate with the human. Margaret is not the author of the thing she says at the end. She is the statue after the mouth-washing. The creature whispers, Daniel relays, Margaret opens her mouth, and the last word the film lets her speak before it kills the lights is an order to the entire planet to stop talking and receive what is being sent. Empathy is the wrong word for what that is. The accurate word is possession.

This is the subject the powers that be want us focused on. Are they Aliens or Demons? You can read more below about why this question, while interesting, is being used as a distraction right now.

Containers

The claim underneath all of it is that a human being can be made into a container, that the boundary we assume between a self and the thing it perceives is closer to a door than to a wall, and that under the right conditions that door can be opened from the other side. Trauma does the opening in the modern telling. Ritual does it in the ancient one. The fragmented child of the mind-control literature, the carved statue of the mouth-opening ceremony, and the meteorologist who wakes up speaking a language she never learned are one figure painted in three vocabularies, a vessel prepared and then occupied.

The word is not mine, and it is not Bailey’s. It belongs to Bob Lazar, the man who walked into a Las Vegas television station in 1989 and told the reporter George Knapp that he had been hired to reverse-engineer recovered flying discs at a site called S-4, just south of Area 51. Lazar is a large part of the reason the phrase Area 51 means anything to the public at all. Most of what he described was hardware. One section of the briefing material he was handed was about us. He says the documents described human beings as containers, vessels grown to hold something that would be placed into them later, and stated that the religions of Earth had been installed to keep the containers intact and unbroken until that day came (Lazar, 1989).

This is why the film improves so much when you stop watching it as a thriller and start treating it as propaganda. The empathy it sells as our salvation behaves, on screen, a great deal more like possession. Those friendly luring animals are the pleasant mask on an engineering project that leaves two children altered for the rest of their lives. The dialogue dismisses faith as a relic while the staging hands a terrified woman a rosary that half-works and hopes you will not notice the contradiction. When the ending finally orders the planet to be quiet and listen, it cuts away before you can hear what was said, which may be the only fully honest choice in the whole production, because the message was built for the vessel and was never addressed to us.

My Own Disclosure Day is Coming

The public story is Egyptomania. Obelisks and mummies and Tutankhamun, empire in costume. Underneath that pageantry is something far more strategic: Egypt used again and again as political theater, from Rome’s imperial self-mythology to a Tutankhamun tour brokered under a US administration that needed Egypt to pivot sides.

The trail moves into the thing no one wants to touch, the “Sumerian firsts” that keep evaporating the moment you actually check them. Then we arrive at Zecharia Sitchin.

Sitchin sold millions of readers the idea that the Sumerians recorded humanity’s creation by a superior race from another planet. That story has now become a tool of the regime. It shaped how generations understood Mesopotamia, the Bible, and the origins of power.

The real question is not whether Sitchin was right (RIP Dr. Michael Heiser), but rather, why his theory was pushed this hard, for this long, and what it has to do with the current war in the Middle East.

Who or what is behind Anunnaki Inc.? As an insider, I will tell you what I know.

That part is for paid subscribers. Until then, check out my recent interview on the Danny Jones podcast.

Right now, you can get 10% off annual subscription to The H Files if you follow this link: https://drheatherlynn.substack.com/danny10

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Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The H Files podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Find her at thehfiles.com. Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

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Bibliography and Suggested Reading

Bailey, A. A. (1922). Initiation, Human and Solar. Lucifer Publishing Company. https://www.lucistrust.org/online_books/initiation_human_and_solar_obooks

Burkert, W. (1985). Greek Religion (J. Raffan, Trans.). Harvard University Press.

Central Intelligence Agency. (1995). Star Gate [Declassified remote-viewing program records].

Disney, W. (Producer), Sharpsteen, B., & Luske, H. (Directors). (1940). Pinocchio [Film]. Walt Disney Productions.

Lazar, B. (1989). Interviews by G. Knapp [Television broadcasts]. KLAS-TV, Las Vegas.

Loeb, A. (2025). Updating the Loeb Classification Scale of 3I/ATLAS [Essay]. Medium. https://avi-loeb.medium.com/updating-the-loeb-classification-scale-of-3i-atlas-eb495684462e

Lucis Trust. (n.d.-a). History. https://www.lucistrust.org/about_us/history

Lucis Trust. (n.d.-b). The Shamballa Force. https://www.lucistrust.org/resources/articles/shamballa

Greek Reporter. (2026, April 29). Why the word "empathy" has opposite meanings in English and its native Greek. https://greekreporter.com/2026/04/29/greek-word-empathy-meaning/

Peters, T. (2011). The implications of the discovery of extra-terrestrial life for religion. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, 369(1936), 644–655.

Spielberg, S. (2026). Interview by B. Mankiewicz. CBS News Sunday Morning.

Titchener, E. B. (1909). Lectures on the Experimental Psychology of the Thought-Processes. Macmillan.

Twyman, T. R. (2008). Mind-Controlled Sex Slaves and the CIA. Dragon Key Press.

U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. (1977). Project MKUltra, the CIA’s Program of Research in Behavioral Modification: Joint Hearing. U.S. Government Printing Office.

Walker, C., & Dick, M. B. (1999). The induction of the cult image in ancient Mesopotamia: The Mesopotamian mīs pî ritual. In M. B. Dick (Ed.), Born in Heaven, Made on Earth: The Making of the Cult Image in the Ancient Near East (pp. 55–121). Eisenbrauns.