The H Files

The H Files

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Astrodite
1dEdited

Well the witches "flew" on their "broomsticks", aka drugs applied to dildos or quite literally brooms and then administered sexually

This anal obsession in the occult is actually cited in the Bible, Baal Peor the Lord of Open Holes / Sodomy, potentially Balphagor the Demonic Prince of Filth ... (He's literally depicted sitting on a toilet throne)

Crowley states that the eye of Horus aka the butt hole is more beautiful than the mouth of Venus AKA the vagina, he claims that anal sex is much more powerful for sex magic even though it's sterile because you can focus your will and intention and it produces spiritual effects in accordance to his crazy magical system much more so than normal male female vaginal intercourse

Baal-Peor literally means “Lord of the open holes” or Lord of the rectum according to Jewish sources. Their worship was the very definition of ritual uncleanliness. The very antithesis of Israelite worship.

Describing how the Israelites were tempted with this crowley-like activity,

"Baal-Peor literally means “Lord of the open holes” or Lord of the rectum according to Jewish sources. Their worship was the very definition of ritual uncleanliness. The very antithesis of Israelite worship"

So Israel yoked themselves to the Baal of Peor. And the LORD's anger burned against them. 4 The LORD said to Moses, “Take all the leaders of these people, kill them and expose them in broad daylight before the LORD, so that the LORD's fierce anger may turn away from Israel.”

Numbers 25: 3

And Moses said to the judges of Israel, "Each of you kill those of his men who have yoked themselves to Baal of Peor.

Numbers 25: 5

And he went after the man of Israel into the tent, and thrust both of them through, the man of Israel, and the woman through her belly. So the plague was stayed from the children of Israel.

Numbers 25:8

Crowley talks about how butt play will become the new norm in the future, technically he was right because there's a lot more anal sex fetishes and homosexuality in culture now

Kenneth Grant believed that the butthole was a spiritual passageway to typhon, they believed that there was spiritual passageways in the body that opened up spiritual pathways pertaining to nerves and Kundalini,

Mouth, vagina, anus, etc, representing different chakras?

The Kardashians are an embodiment of this movement to buyt worship as her fame came from her butt, and girls nowadays are obsessed with working out to get their butt to be Baker and getting surgery for this

The deeper you research the occult the more you realize at its highest levels it's all about drugs and sex ... as my old friend used to state,

""At the top of every single cult, magickal group, or religious organization is a creep farming ass." - CB

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Astrodite
1d

Heather Lynn you should try and have a conversation with Dr. Amon Hillman, the guy is twacked out of his mind but he's definitely onto something, often madness and genius aren't too far removed …

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