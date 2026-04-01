Altars were not just built for slaughter, they were used for sex.

Every major civilization that developed a theology of killing also developed a theology of sex. The Sumerians had temple priestesses and temple slaughterhouses. The Hebrews had the Song of Solomon and the scapegoat of Leviticus. The Catholics have the sacrament of matrimony and the sacrament of the Eucharist. The Hindus had tantric union and Vedic fire sacrifice. These systems run in parallel across every major civilization, and they are not independent of each other.

Everyone knows that religion and sex are entangled. Celibate priests, temple prostitution, tantric yoga, purity codes, Crowley’s sex magick. This much is obvious. What is not obvious, and what almost nobody seems to discuss from origin to endpoint, is why. Why does every major civilization, independently, across thousands of years, conclude that sex is a point of contact between the human and the divine? Why is the act that creates biological life also the act that every mystery tradition treats as a gateway to spiritual transformation? Why does it show up on both sides of the moral ledger, as the holiest sacrament and the most dangerous transgression, simultaneously?

The answer to that question unlocks the origin of money, the meaning of the word “glamour,” and the reason a man on a private island thought he could harvest the sexual energy of children. It also unlocks the Whore of Babylon, and she is not who or what you think she is.

At the end of my recent piece on the Charlie Kirk assassination, I mentioned something that stopped a lot of people mid-scroll. I pointed out that among the allegations circulating about Erika Kirk was one that is as old as power itself: that she functioned as a honeypot, using sexuality and intimacy as instruments of political control on behalf of the donor class. Many of you wrote to me about that line and asked me to go deeper on the allegation itself. I will leave that to Candace Owens. What I do is trace what runs even deeper than surface-level politics: the occult architecture beneath the modern world. And once you see that architecture, you will not need me or anyone else to tell you what to think about any specific case. You will be able to read every honeypot story, past and future, for yourself.

I also said the next piece would be explicit. The ancient sources do not mince words, and neither will I.

Where Money Was Born

If you want to understand why sex has always been sacred, start where civilization starts. Start in the temples of Sumer.

The oldest known token currency is the Sumerian shekel, dating to approximately 3000 BCE. Most people assume money was invented for trade, that it emerged from barter, from practical necessity. This is wrong. The shekel was created for use in a public religious rite known as sacred prostitution in the temples of Ishtar.

Here is how it worked.

Worshippers brought a portion of their yearly wheat crop to the temple of Ishtar, the great goddess of fertility, love, and war. The wheat was symbolically offered to the goddess and then used to feed the entire temple staff: priests, priestesses, and support workers. In exchange for their offering, worshippers received one token for each bushel of wheat. Each token entitled them to a visit with one of the priestesses of Ishtar, who served the goddess by offering themselves as her physical representatives to male worshippers.

The first money on earth was a temple token. It was a receipt for a religious offering that entitled the bearer to a sexual encounter understood as communion with the divine. The entire economy of the ancient world was invented in the bedroom, not the marketplace.

The origin of money in Greece followed the same pattern. Beginning around 1000 BCE, Greeks minted coins as tokens given to worshippers of Dionysus in exchange for the donation of a bull to the Dionysian temple. The bulls were sacrificed at an annual feast to which the god himself was invited, and only those who could furnish a coin as proof of their donation were permitted to share in the sacred meal.

Bull sacrifice, money, and ritual sex have been linked for millennia.

When large-scale coin minting began in Rome in 269 BCE, it happened inside a temple. The new silver denarius was struck in the temple of Juno Moneta, the Queen of Heaven and wife of Jupiter. It is from her surname “Moneta,” meaning “to warn,” that the English words “money,” “monetary,” and “mint” are derived. As economic historian Jack Weatherford has observed, cognates in other European languages are frequently feminine in gender, preserving the ancient association between money and the goddess.

The priestesses of Inanna (the Sumerian name for Ishtar) were not “prostitutes” in any sense that a modern person would recognize. The word “prostitution” has been retrofitted onto these rites by translators and historians who had no framework for understanding what was actually happening. The priestesses were the financial infrastructure of civilization. They were the interface between the human economy and the divine economy. They were the living technology through which the generative power of the goddess was made available to the community.

Their priests were called the Gallu, derived from the Sumerian word “gal,” meaning “cup” or “vagina.” The Gallu, like the Galli of the later Cybele cult in Rome, were castrated and dressed as women. In both traditions, the priests were considered women from the point of castration forward and were addressed as such. The Babylonian equinox rites also included the sacrifice of the Celestial Bull, Gugalanna, mirroring the taurobolium of Cybele’s cult, in which her priests were completely drenched in the blood of a sacrificed bull inside specially outfitted slaughterhouse temples called metroons, named after her title Magna Mater, “Great Mother.”

The temple economy of the ancient world was built on two pillars: blood sacrifice and sacred sex.

Why Sex?

The standard secular explanation for sacred sexuality is that ancient people were simple, that they noticed sex felt good and produced children, that they built fertility cults around it because they needed crops to grow and herds to multiply. This explanation is patronizing and incomplete. It explains fertility magic, but it does not explain why every mystery tradition from Sumer to India to medieval Europe to Aleister Crowley’s London apartment treats the sexual act as a mechanism of spiritual transformation. Why is it seen as a gateway between worlds, a technology for generating power that neither participant possesses alone?

The more honest answer starts with taking ancient people at their word.

In the Kabbalistic tradition, sexual union between husband and wife on Shabbat is understood to draw down the Shekhinah, the indwelling feminine presence of God. The Kabbalists meant this as instruction, not metaphor. The Zohar, the central text of Jewish mysticism compiled in thirteenth-century Spain and attributed to the second-century sage Shimon bar Yochai, teaches that the union of male and female mirrors the union of the Holy One with His Shekhinah. When this union occurs in the proper ritual context, with proper intention (kavanah), it generates a flow of divine energy from the upper worlds into the lower worlds. The couple becomes a conduit, the bedroom becomes a temple, and sex is the channel.

In the Hindu tantric tradition, the union of Shiva (pure consciousness) and Shakti (creative energy) is the mechanism by which the universe itself is generated and sustained. The practice of Kundalini yoga aims to awaken the dormant creative energy coiled at the base of the spine (depicted as a serpent) and raise it through the energy centers of the body until it reaches the crown, where it unites with divine consciousness. The serpent is the sexual energy, the ascent is the ritual, and the union at the crown is the sacrament.

In the Kama Sutra, composed by the philosopher Vatsyayana sometime between the third and fifth centuries CE, sexual union is treated as one of the four aims of human life (kama), alongside dharma (duty), artha (prosperity), and moksha (spiritual liberation). The text is not a “sex manual” in the way modern culture understands it. It is a philosophical treatise that places erotic love within a cosmological architecture.

There are more examples, but what all of these traditions share, across cultures that had no contact with one another, is a single structural insight: the sexual act is not just biological. It is a means of generating a third substance that neither participant possesses alone. The alchemical tradition calls this the conjunctio, the union of opposites that produces something new. In Kabbalah, the union draws down divine presence. In Tantra, the union awakens Kundalini. In the Christian sacramental framework, the union of husband and wife is an icon of Christ’s union with the Church.

In every case, sex is the technology by which two incomplete things produce a complete thing. The completeness is understood as divine.

This maps directly onto the co-creation insight from my Ba’al piece. Bread and wine are co-created substances. Grain does not become bread without human technological intervention. Grapes do not become wine without fermentation guided by human knowledge. God provides the raw material. Humans provide the techne, the craft. The result is something neither God nor humans produced alone. The co-created substance becomes the medium of communion.

A child conceived in sacred union is also a co-created substance. The bodies are biological but the intention is spiritual. The result is a new being that participates in both realms. Metaphysical traditions treat sex as sacred because it is the original co-creation.

The sexual act produces the body. The intention determines what inhabits it. The ritual calls it down into the body. This is why your body is a temple.

The churches were not originally being prudish when they regulated sexual behavior. They were not trying to control what you do in your bedroom for the fun of it or even just plain old control. Though control is always a part of it, what are they controlling? It is not just your physical body. It is the spiritual dimension, as well. They actually believe, because their theological ancestors believed and documented in detail, that a real power is released during orgasm. A real energy moves and a transaction occurs between the visible and invisible worlds. The question is whether that energy is directed upward, toward the divine, or downward, toward something else.

The Western Wall in Jerusalem is understood in Kabbalistic tradition as the dwelling place of the Shekhinah, the feminine divine presence in exile. When Hasidic and Kabbalistic practitioners pray at the Wall, what certain traditions describe is not simply petition or worship. It is the facilitation of the zivvug, the sacred sexual reunification of the masculine and feminine aspects of God. They are acting as the conduit through which God has sex with himself.

The rhythmic swaying that characterizes Jewish prayer is called shuckling (from the Yiddish shoklen, “to shake”). Watch footage of the Western Wall on any given day and you will see hundreds of men rocking forward and back in rhythmic motion during davening (prayer). Within certain Hasidic and Kabbalistic frameworks, this movement is understood as an embodied enactment of the sexual rhythm of the zivvug itself. The body participates in what the soul facilitates. The prayer is the intercourse. The Wall is the bridal chamber.

Remember that the next time a world leader kisses that wall.

This is happening in plain sight, every single day, broadcast on webcams to the entire world, and almost nobody outside of Kabbalistic study recognizes what they are looking at.

The entire history of sex magic turns on that question.

What Fallen Angels Taught: The Forbidden Arts

Now we need to talk about cosmetics.

This will seem like a strange detour, but stay with me.

In the Book of Enoch (1 Enoch), a Jewish apocalyptic text dated to roughly the third century BCE that was excluded from the canonical Hebrew Bible but preserved in the Ethiopian Orthodox tradition, a group of angels called the Watchers descend to earth, take human wives, and teach humanity a catalog of forbidden knowledge. The lead angel responsible for these teachings is Azazel. Chapter 8, verse 1, in the translation by Oxford scholar R.H. Charles (published in 1917), reads:

“Azazel taught men to make swords, and knives, and shields, and breastplates, and made known to them the metals of the earth and the art of working them, and bracelets, and ornaments, and the use of antimony, and the beautifying of the eyelids, and all kinds of costly stones, and all colouring tinctures.”

Read the list carefully. Azazel teaches two categories of knowledge: weapons and beautification. Swords and eyeliner. War and cosmetics. The text then states: “And there arose much godlessness, and they committed fornication, and they were led astray, and became corrupt in all their ways.”

The sequence matters. Beautification leads to fornication. Fornication leads to corruption. The Watchers teach women to adorn themselves, and this adornment becomes the instrument through which the angels themselves are seduced. The cosmetics are not vanity. They are technological tools of enchantment.

To be clear, I am not demonizing wearing cosmetics at all. I am simply telling you where the word comes from.

The Quran preserves a parallel tradition in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:102), the story of Harut and Marut, two angels sent to Babylon. In the Islamic telling, they teach humanity sorcery, including the magic by which a husband and wife can be separated. In the expanded commentary traditions (tafsir), the two angels are sent to earth as a test after the angels complain that humanity is sinful. Given human passions, Harut and Marut are themselves seduced by a beautiful woman (sometimes identified as Venus or Zahra). Their sorcery, their fall, and their imprisonment in a well in Babylon are all triggered by the power of feminine beauty deployed as enchantment.

The Enochic and Quranic traditions are telling the same structural story from different angles. Forbidden knowledge enters the human world through two vectors: weapons (the technology of destruction) and cosmetics (the technology of enchantment). Metallurgy and beautification. Mars and Venus. The sword and the mirror.

Now pay attention to the word “glamour.”

Most people think “glamour” means beauty, elegance, the quality of being attractive in a polished, cinematic way. It does mean that now. It did not always mean that. The word “glamour” entered English from Scots dialect in the early 1700s. It was a corruption of the word “grammar,” which in the medieval period meant not just the study of language but the study of occult knowledge. The Old French gramaire meant both “book of grammar” and “book of magic,” which is why the French word grimoire (a book of spells) shares the same root. In Scottish usage, “glamour” meant specifically a magic spell, especially one that affected the sight. To “cast the glamour” over someone’s eyes was to bewitch them, to make them see things that were not there, to enchant them into perceiving illusion as reality. The poet Robert Burns, writing in 1789, used it exactly this way: “Ye gipsy-gang that deal in glamour / And you, deep-read in hell’s black grammar.”

Glamour is a spell. The beauty industry is an enchantment industry. When a woman “puts on her face” in the morning, she is, in the oldest etymological and theological sense, casting a glamour. The fallen angels who taught women to beautify their eyelids were teaching them the technology of enchantment, the ability to alter perception, to make the viewer see what the wearer wishes them to see.

Alice Bailey, the occultist, theosophist and founder of the Lucis Trust (originally registered as the Lucifer Publishing Company in 1922, renamed the following year), wrote an entire book called Glamour: A World Problem, published in 1950. In it, she defines glamour not as beauty but as a form of astral illusion; a fog of emotional and psychic distortion that prevents humanity from perceiving reality clearly. She frames the overcoming of glamour as a necessary step in human spiritual evolution and positions it as one of the central mechanisms of control that keeps humanity asleep. For Bailey, glamour is the weapon of the forces working against human awakening.

The Watchers taught cosmetics. Cosmetics produce glamour. Glamour is a spell that obscures reality. The obscuring of reality is a mechanism of control.

That is the chain. It runs from 1 Enoch to your bathroom mirror.

So the fallen angels brought humanity three forbidden technologies. Weapons, which destroy the body. Glamour, which enchants the mind. And a third, older than metallurgy, older than cosmetics, and far more dangerous than either. It is the one that Aleister Crowley systematized into a graded ritual order. The one that Jack Parsons used to try to incarnate the Scarlet Woman of Revelation. The one that Jeffrey Epstein built a private island around. The one that the Book of Revelation calls by her name.

The rest of this piece is for paid subscribers.

Warning: what follows involves the mechanics of Western sex magic, the theology behind ritual sodomy, the Rosemary’s Baby connection that is not fiction, and the framework that makes Epstein's island something far worse than a blackmail ring. It ends with the Whore of Babylon.

How Sex Magic Actually ‘Works’ (NSFW)

Now we can get to the nitty-gritty and talk about what the modern occultists did with all of this and how.