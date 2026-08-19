When I was not quite twenty, I embarked on a cross-country journey to find answers to spiritual questions. I visited a diverse range of holy places and met hundreds of people from different faiths. I had many adventures, so many that I could write a whole book on just my spiritual quest, but there is one little story in particular that has stayed with me: my eyewitness account of a modern-day exorcism in rural America.

The events I am about to describe took place in a very small town in the Carolinas. As I did when this account first appeared in my book, Evil Archaeology, I have altered certain identifying details to protect the privacy of the people involved.

In a place where the population was less than three hundred people, I noticed there were a lot of churches. One evening, an acquaintance that I had made while passing through invited me to attend a church service at a small Christian church on the outskirts of town.

The road to the church was literally dirt. Had it not been for the intense humidity of that southern summer night, the upheaval of the dust would have been like a smokescreen. Instead, it was like mud.

We approached the church, but this church looked more like a residential house that had been retrofitted with a wheelchair ramp and a few stained-glass windows. There was no parking lot, so we pulled into a grassy field on the side of the building. My friend shut off the car and sat quietly.

The awkward silence grew increasingly uncomfortable. Maybe I was just getting a little spooked because there were no lights in this field. I asked my friend how many people were expected tonight. She said, “the usual,” only adding to the awkwardness.

A light came on in the front of the building, and it was a beacon to everyone else who had apparently been waiting in their vehicles. We all got out and traversed the muddy field together, leading up to the side door of the church, where we were met by a smiling preacher.

At the beginning of the evening, things seemed familiar enough. This was a Bible-based church whose members came from all over the rural area to worship together many times a week. The preacher spoke of Jesus’s miracles, and the congregation sang hymns that I recognized from other Christian denominations.

But it wasn’t long before things became quite unfamiliar.

About an hour into the gathering, the preacher became so exuberant that he leapt up onto the pews and began sprinting from one to the other. As he did this, some churchgoers started shaking, while others started uttering strange words.

After the preacher’s unexpected outburst, he took his place up at the pulpit, lowered his head, and lifted his hands in prayer.

My eyes were focused on the preacher, still processing what I had just witnessed, when seemingly out of nowhere, a woman in a hospital bed appeared. She had been wheeled through a door across from the pulpit and left at the front of the church.

From this point, things took an even stranger turn.

The preacher stayed motionless at the pulpit while congregation members, including children as young as five, rolled on the floor speaking in tongues. The woman in the hospital bed looked as if she were asleep. She looked weak and haggard, not elderly, but rather in her late forties or early fifties.

One by one, members of the group gathered around the bed.

My friend and guide for the evening looked over at me and, after having little to say until now, asked if I had anything to confess because they were about to do an exorcism.

I was completely taken aback.

To me, a former Catholic, an exorcism meant priests, crucifixes, heads spinning, and green projectile vomit. I was not sure why a confession would be in order at a time like this, but I didn’t want to draw attention to myself, so I declined.

Skeptical, albeit intrigued, I went up to get a closer look at what was happening, as I was one of only three people left sitting in the pews. Everyone else was up front, surrounding the woman in the hospital bed.

The preacher put his hands over the woman and she spoke in tongues. She continued to moan and writhe, and from the same door where she was wheeled in came a procession of about four live goats.

Yes, goats.

As the goats walked aimlessly through the church, the hospital bed shook violently. The woman in the hospital bed shrieked, her face so red that I feared she would have a stroke. Her vocalization oscillated between glass-shattering shrieks and guttural growls.

The only word that was intelligible was “Alu.”

The preacher asked, “Demon, is that your name?”

To which the woman responded only, “Alu! Alu!”

The exorcism continued for another hour. Gradually, people grew quieter, some of the children falling asleep on the church floor. The preacher never left the woman’s side.

Then, as if waking from a fever-ridden sleep, the woman sat up and put her arms around the preacher and embraced him. When she pulled away from him, there was a clarity in her eyes that had not been there previously.

The congregation members clapped and cheered, and all the while, goats still walked between pews.

The woman in the hospital bed got up and, with help from the others, walked into a meeting room adjacent to the main area where the exorcism had taken place. Everyone, including me, gathered in this meeting room where we were offered punch and cookies.

There was a plastic step-in bathtub used for baptisms, not very glamorous. The preacher escorted the exorcised woman over to the tub and baptized her. The “after party” continued for another hour or so, and the whole event took about four hours.

I look back at that night with only one regret.

I had attended this ritual a few years before I went back to college to study anthropology, the parent field of archaeology. Thus, I was not equipped to properly study this ritual with the tools of an ethnographer, only those of a curious girl.

As such, it was not until the car ride back to my hotel that I asked about the goats.

The explanation given was that each goat was there to be the literal scapegoat. My friend went on to explain that the goats would be slaughtered and sacrificed to get rid of the demon that possessed the woman, and that the meat would be used in the food pantry or given to poor church members.

As an animal lover and, at the time, vegetarian, my heart grew heavy. I would not be in attendance for that part of the process, thankfully.

I left the next morning to visit a Buddhist temple further south.

The Name I Heard That Night

Years later, as I studied different aspects of ancient demonology, I came across a familiar name: Alû.

Was this the same Alû that supposedly possessed the woman in the hospital bed?

Alû is not a grammatically complex word, so it was likely a common utterance, an easy combination of sounds. Nevertheless, there is an ancient Mesopotamian demon named Alû, described as having no limbs, no ears, and no face. He hovers over people at night as they sleep and binds their arms, legs, and tongue, causing sleep paralysis and, ultimately, possessing people.

I was younger, less experienced, and less educated, so I was left wondering if the woman had been bound to a hospital bed because of an ancient Mesopotamian demon, or was this all in her head?

Had this been a case of mass hysteria?

My journey of discovery left me with more questions than answers. It’s been two decades since I witnessed that exorcism. I have since come to understand some of the events that took place.

I can explain the biblical precedents. I can trace the ancient demonological traditions. I can examine possession through anthropology, psychology, history, and religious studies. What hit the hardest for me was that among the shrieking, punch and cookies, and wandering goats was that nobody there thought any of it was remarkable. That was an average Wednesday.

This was just one of many formative experiences I had as a young person that shaped who I am today and the questions I still explore.

If this is the sort of thing you like to read, consider subscribing to The H Files. I write about strange history, archaeology, ancient religion, forbidden ideas, and the things that don’t always fit comfortably into our understanding of the past.

The H Files is a fully independent publication written by Dr. Heather Lynn. Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The H Files podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Be sure to visit thehfiles.com to access subscriber benefits. Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

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