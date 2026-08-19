The H Files

The H Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ralph's avatar
ralph
6d

you are the queen of the unwashed masses now, and that’s the truth, they call themselves Dangerous..

It reminds me of an event mentioned in Violence Unveiled, Captain Cook goes to a Human Sacrifice, in Tahiti or Tonga And has a similar experience. The practitioners are “bored” or unmoved.

What I want to know is did Heather buy it? Not the well trained academic Heather though, did it feel different, did the air change? Or was something wrong in the presentation?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
6d

Interesting. In TN, a boy had died ( not sure of the cause or causes ) & his church had a prayer vigil over his remains to bring him back to life. If he was embalmed, they wouldn't have been doing him any favors, & if he was " saved ", shouldn't they have been rejoicing about his soul entering heaven ? This was about 40 something years ago, so exact details have gone blurry.

Thank you for posting !

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Heather Lynn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture