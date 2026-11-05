After any election, the country has a new map. State by state, county by county, the screens fill with two shades: red for Republicans, blue for Democrats, at least here in the US.

The familiar convention of Republican red and Democratic blue became standardized during the presidential election of 2000. Before then, broadcasters did not consistently assign the same color to each party. In 1976, NBC painted Republican Gerald Ford in blue and Democrat Jimmy Carter in red, and the network kept Republican blue and Democratic red through its 1988 coverage. Other networks made different choices, including the arrangement familiar today (Enda and Solly 2024).

The prolonged Bush-Gore dispute may have helped give the convention its staying power. For weeks, electoral maps remained on screen while “hanging chads” were discussed ad nauseam, repeatedly presenting the country through the same two colors. Smithsonian identifies the 2000 election as the turning point when “red states” and “blue states” became established in the national political vocabulary.

It was a practical display choice, made so viewers could read a chart at a glance, but it slowly became something else: a description of the people who live there.

“Red” states are “Right” and “Blue” states are “Left.” But where did all of this terminology come from? The trail runs back much further than television news coverage.

Where Left and Right Came From

The words “left” and “right” entered politics in the French revolutionary assembly of 1789. The orientation that mattered was the assembly president’s: who sat to his right, who to his left (French Senate n.d.). The question dividing the room was the king. Deputies who wanted a strong royal veto gathered on the right of the assembly president and those who wanted to limit royal authority gathered on the left. At stake was how much power the monarch would keep inside a new constitutional order.

Accounts stress different moments over those months of debate, including the vote on the royal veto on September 11. The division grew; it was not decreed (Bienfait and van Beek 2014). Once born, the labels traveled. They left the chamber and became general terms for political orientation, and their content shifted with every generation’s quarrels. Why did these spatial words become such powerful carriers of moral and social division?

The Sheep, the Goats, and the Sinister Hand

Even before the deputies took their seats, right and left already meant something. In the Gospel of Matthew’s judgment scene, the sheep are set on the right and the goats on the left. Blessing follows one side; condemnation follows the other (Matthew 25:31–46).

Even in the language we see the English word sinister, coming through French, from the Latin sinister: left, or on the left side. Its darker sense is a fossil of the moral history a mere direction can accumulate (Online Etymology Dictionary n.d., s.v. “sinister”).

Still, there is no universal rule that left means bad. In Roman augury, signs on the left could be favorable; the unfavorable associations grew stronger under Greek influence (Online Etymology Dictionary n.d.). Any claim about what a direction “means” has to name the tradition doing the meaning.

In a 2014 article titled Political Left and Right: Our Hands-On Logic, Frits Bienfait and Walter E. A. van Beek argue that the political distinction drew on far older habits of classification rooted in the primacy of the right hand. Their argument builds on the anthropologist Robert Hertz’s work on religious polarity (Bienfait and van Beek 2014). It is an interpretation of why the distinction endured, not evidence of intent.

The Eye Above the Declaration

Freemasons were present in the French Revolution, but they did not move as a bloc. The Musée de la franc-maçonnerie describes responses ranging from enthusiasm to hostility (Musée de la franc-maçonnerie n.d.). The duc de Montmorency-Luxembourg, who as administrator general ran the Grand Orient de France day to day, emigrated soon after the fall of the Bastille. The order’s Grand Master, Philippe d’Orléans, went the other way: as “Philippe Égalité” he voted for the execution of Louis XVI, renounced Freemasonry in 1793, and was guillotined that November. The two highest officers of French Masonry ended up on opposite sides of the Revolution.

Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen , Jean-Jacques-François Le Barbier.

But that eye belonged to a broad Christian and Masonic vocabulary. Its appearance shows that revolutionaries borrowed sacred imagery. It does not show that any single organization authored the revolution’s program (Musée Carnavalet n.d.; Ligou 1969).

Historian Daniel Ligou traced what happened to the eye next. It hovered over declarations of rights, then migrated onto the seals of revolutionary and surveillance committees. There it stood for political vigilance (Ligou 1969). Ligou also discusses the level, the mason’s tool, as a shared emblem of equality. He is careful to separate shared symbols from provable routes of borrowing, and admits it is uncertain whether the revolutionary eye came straight from church art or by way of the lodges (Ligou 1969).

So from here, an emblem of divine oversight became an emblem of civic surveillance. The eye of God, watching over creation, turned into the eye of the committee, watching over citizens. Authority changed hands; the symbol stayed.

Mercy in Blue, Severity in Red

If you want an explicit system that binds direction, power, and red and blue together, you have to go to the occult. Later Hermetic Qabalah supplies one.

In Aleister Crowley’s 777 Revised, the Queen Scale of Colour (column XVI, rows 4 and 5) assigns blue to Chesed and scarlet red to Geburah (Crowley [1955] 2019, table I). The scale has to be named, because the same book contains several color scales. By convention, Chesed sits on the right and Geburah on the left. Chesed is mercy, or lovingkindness. Geburah is strength, judgment, severity (Crowley [1955] 2019; Treister n.d.).

Notice the inversion. In this scheme, right is blue and left is red: the exact reverse of today’s American pairing. And “right” and “left” here are symbolic positions, which must be kept distinct from the right and left of a viewer looking at a diagram. This is a comparison between systems, not a key that decodes the parties.

The dates matter too because 777 first appeared in 1909 and was expanded as 777 Revised in 1955, with its color scales traced back to the Golden Dawn (Crowley [1955] 2019). That is evidence of Hermetic correspondences in the modern era. However, it is not evidence of anything anyone was thinking in 1789.

Nor is there a single “Kabbalistic” code. A commentary on the Zohar (Matot 259b) gives Chesed and the right white, Gevurah and the left red, and assigns blue to Malkhut (Treister n.d.).

Baphomet: Two Hands, One Body

Éliphas Lévi’s Baphomet, a notorious image, also ties the vertical and the lateral together: the two hands sit on opposite sides of the body and at opposite heights (Lévi 1896; Strube 2016). (Throughout, “right” and “left” mean the figure’s own, which are reversed from the viewer’s.)

Lévi calls the gesture the “sign of occultism.” He links the upward-pointing hand with the white moon of Chesed and the downward-pointing hand with the black moon of Geburah, and reads the pair as the harmony of mercy and justice (Lévi 1896, pt. 2, chap. 15). His moons are white and black.

The table follows the original drawing and Lévi’s own explanation. These are the figure’s anatomical sides, not the viewer’s left and right on a Tree of Life diagram (Lévi 1896; Strube 2016). You can read a more in-depth analysis of the symbolism in my book, Baphomet Revealed: Mysteries and Magic of the Sacred Icon.

Lévi elsewhere reads the Hebrew letter aleph as a human figure, one hand toward heaven and one toward earth; that is his esoteric interpretation of the letter. He also names Khunrath’s androgyne as a model for Baphomet’s union of masculine and feminine (Lévi 1896).

The image has a political backstory. The historian Julian Strube places Baphomet within Lévi’s evolution from the radical socialist writings he published in the 1840s as Alphonse-Louis Constant. In Strube’s reading, the figure expresses Lévi’s attempted synthesis of religion, science, and politics, including a vision of an ideal social order (Strube 2016).

Here is what Baphomet offers this argument. The two sides belong to one body. Mercy and severity, dissolving and binding, are drawn as necessary partners in a whole, not as enemies. Neither hand stands for a modern party. But the image poses a question worth carrying forward: what happens when a political culture takes two halves of one figure and turns them into rival identities, each believing it could live without the other?

From Pazuzu to the Capitol Dome

Raised-and-lowered arms are far older than Lévi. The Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu is typically shown with his right arm raised in a smiting pose and his left leg advancing in attack. His menace was put to work: images of Pazuzu were protective, deployed especially against Lamashtu, the danger to mothers and infants (Heeßel 2007).

The Iconography of Deities and Demons also discusses a figure with the left arm raised instead, though whether it is Pazuzu is disputed, and the reference assigns the reversal no opposite magical function (Heeßel 2007). So Pazuzu supports a comparison of forms and protective gestures. For Baphomet’s sources, Lévi’s own citation of Khunrath remains the stronger link (Lévi 1896; Heeßel 2007).

Pazuzu, Louvre, MNB 467. Photograph by Rama, CC BY-SA 2.0 France .

Lévi’s original Baphomet engraving.

Now look up. In 1865, Constantino Brumidi completed The Apotheosis of Washington in the eye of the Capitol Rotunda. The Architect of the Capitol identifies classical and Renaissance sources for the work, Raphael among them. Washington sits enthroned among allegorical figures, with classical deities elsewhere in the composition (Architect of the Capitol n.d.).

The Apotheosis of Washington , Constantino Brumidi.

In the finished fresco, Washington’s right hand reaches outward and down, while his left holds an upright sword. The resemblance to Baphomet is loose. Baphomet’s right hand points up and his left points down. Washington’s raised hand holds a sword rather than pointing. The two figures share a pairing of opposed arms, not a repeated gesture.

The firmer connection is written in the title. An apotheosis is the elevation of a person to divine status. The Smithsonian describes Brumidi’s preparatory study, from about 1859 to 1862, as presenting Washington as Zeus (Architect of the Capitol n.d.; Smithsonian American Art Museum n.d.). A republic founded against kings placed its founder in the heavens, among gods, above the heads of everyone who walks into its legislature.

That is the most direct political application of everything so far. Sacred form does not vanish when a state turns secular. It is reassigned. The eye of God becomes the eye of the committee; the throne of Zeus becomes a seat for the first president.

The Colors of the Racetrack

Politics is not the first arena where colors split a crowd. Rome’s chariot races had their teams, and their colors had theology attached.

Roman mosaic showing all four racing factions.

Our witness is hostile. Tertullian, writing De Spectaculis as a Christian campaigning against pagan entertainment, describes the religious meanings he says clung to the racing colors. By his account, white and red came first, matched to winter and summer. Later, red was dedicated by some to Mars, white to the Zephyrs, green to Mother Earth or spring, and blue to the sky and sea, or autumn (Tertullian, De Spectaculis 9).

The same chapter ties the four-horse chariot to the sun and the two-horse chariot to the moon. In Tertullian’s telling, the race was never just a race; it was a liturgy in disguise.

That tells us what one polemicist believed the colors meant, not what every fan in the stands believed, and it explains nothing about American party colors. Its value is as a precedent. A public competition can carry meanings far beyond who crosses the line first.

In Constantinople, the racing colors became something closer to tribes. The Blues and the Greens were rival chariot factions whose loyalties spilled into the city’s streets and the emperor’s politics. Procopius describes them in his account of the Nika revolt of 532 (Procopius, History of the Wars 1.24).

His portrait is severe. Factional hatred, he writes in effect, could override friendship, marriage, and kinship. People risked their lives for a name and a seat at the games. This is Procopius’s characterization, but it is a striking one. A color that began on a jersey ended up outranking blood.

Then came the twist. During the Nika revolt, the rival factions briefly made common cause. The unrest grew into a direct challenge to Justinian’s rule before it was crushed with great violence. Two sides that were supposed to be permanent enemies discovered, for a moment, a shared grievance against the power above them both.

The Blues and Greens were not political parties in the modern sense, but it shows just how a color can mark membership in a group whose emotional and political pull far exceeds the purpose that created it.

Breaking the Spell

Several patterns emerge from these examples: • A seating arrangement became political jargon. • Inherited religious imagery took on revolutionary meanings. • Colors and gestures were organized into esoteric systems of correspondence. • A republic’s founder was given the attributes of a god. • Faction colors became markers of belonging intense enough to override family.

The broader point is that political institutions inherit symbolic habits as well as ideas. The forms persist (the watching eye, the divided sides, the colors of a team) even as the objects of loyalty change. The old containers keep getting refilled.

That is what the title means by a spell, not magic, and not a claim that a color can make anyone vote one way or another.

In this sense, a spell is what repeated attention and emotional investment do to a symbol.

Watch a map fill in, election after election, and the color stops feeling like a report and starts feeling like a self. I am a blue-state person. That is a red county. A graphic designed to be read at a glance becomes a way of being seen.

Understanding where a symbol came from does not oblige anyone to give it up. Rather, it opens a gap between the symbol and the identity it seems to assign. The red on the map this morning is a tally of votes in a place where many people voted otherwise. The blue is the same. Neither is a description of a neighbor. Baphomet’s two hands belong to one body; the map’s two colors belong to one country. The spell holds only as long as we forget that someone, quite recently, simply chose the colors.

Remember: None of this left and right is real unless you let it become the symbol. It’s all a psyop of the billionaire class. You have to laugh at the absurdity or it will have power over you. Break the spell!

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The H Files is a fully independent publication written by Dr. Heather Lynn. Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The H Files podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Be sure to visit thehfiles.com to access subscriber benefits. Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

Bibliography and Suggested Reading

Architect of the Capitol. n.d. “Apotheosis of Washington.”

Bienfait, Frits, and Walter E. A. van Beek. 2014. “Political Left and Right: Our Hands-On Logic.” Journal of Social and Political Psychology 2, no. 1: 335–346.

Crowley, Aleister. 2019. 777 Revised. Electronic edition, release 1.0, October 19. Leeds: Celephaïs Press. Revised edition originally published London: The Neptune Press, 1955; original 777 published 1909. See table I, column XVI, rows 4–5.

Enda, Jodi, and Meilan Solly. 2024. “When Republicans Became ‘Red’ and Democrats Became ‘Blue.’” Smithsonian Magazine, October 21, 2024. Originally published October 31, 2012.

French Senate. n.d. “Droite et gauche : histoire d’un clivage politique.” Sénat Junior.

Heeßel, Nils P. 2007. “Pazuzu.” Iconography of Deities and Demons: Electronic Pre-Publication. Last revised December 10, 2007. University of Zurich.

The Holy Bible. King James Version. Matthew 25:31–46.

Lévi, Éliphas. 1896. Transcendental Magic: Its Doctrine and Ritual. Translated by Arthur Edward Waite. London: George Redway. See especially part 2, chapter 15.

Ligou, Daniel. 1969. “Structures et symbolisme maçonniques sous la Révolution.” Annales historiques de la Révolution française, no. 197: 511–523.

Musée Carnavalet. n.d. La Révolution française à Paris. Educational dossier. Paris Musées.

Musée de la franc-maçonnerie. n.d. “1789 : La franc-maçonnerie et la Révolution Française.”

Online Etymology Dictionary. n.d. “Sinister.”

Procopius. 1914. History of the Wars. Translated by H. B. Dewing. Vol. 1, book 1, chapter 24. New York: Macmillan. Abridged excerpt reproduced as “Justinian Suppresses the Nika Revolt, 532,” Internet Medieval Sourcebook, Fordham University.

Smithsonian American Art Museum. n.d. “Study for the Apotheosis of Washington in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol Building.” Collection entry for Constantino Brumidi’s painting, ca. 1859–1862.

Strube, Julian. 2016. “The ‘Baphomet’ of Eliphas Lévi: Its Meaning and Historical Context.” Correspondences 4: 37–79.

Tertullian. 1885. “The Shows (De Spectaculis).” Translated by S. Thelwall. In Ante-Nicene Fathers, vol. 3, edited by Alexander Roberts, James Donaldson, and A. Cleveland Coxe. Buffalo, NY: Christian Literature Publishing Co. Online text revised and edited for New Advent by Kevin Knight. See especially chapter 9.

Treister, Shmuel-Simcha, trans. and commentary. n.d. “Spinning Strictness with Mercy.” Translation and commentary on Zohar, parashat Matot, 259b, based on Metok MiDevash. KabbalaOnline, hosted by Chabad.org. Copyright 2003.

U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. n.d. “The Apotheosis.” Image and accompanying description of Constantino Brumidi’s The Apotheosis of Washington, 1865.