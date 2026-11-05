The H Files

The H Files

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JJ's avatar
JJ
6h

all part of divide and conquer. hegelian dialect... just another method in their war chest used to get the unaware to argue so these clowns at the top can pass bullshit statutes that benefit their compadres and steal wealth from the masses... theatre!!!!

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Just Sayin's avatar
Just Sayin
3h

Joseph Schumpeter, Austrian economist (1883-1950) had very interesting theories in connection to the control of the population by means of a Democratic voting system.

I'll summarize it in my own words.

It doesn't matter which party (Red/Blue) you vote for. The Democratic voting process keeps the population in a CONSTANT state of back and forth. It is designed to put a spell on the voters to think that their vote counts for better change, when in fact BOTH parties of the elite ( Red/Blue) HAVE THE SAME AGENDA.

What about a 3rd Party? It's like 2 big department (Red/Blue) stores competing to sell their goods to the public. They sell what the people want, they advertise, they heavily market to the needs of the population, they offer similar products, and different ones as well. When a startup entrepreneur (Independent) comes in to compete, the 2 other department stores change their inventory and market to dilute the Independent.

In his 1942 book, Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy you can read his theories.

On a side note, in this book, he theorized about "Creative Destruction". It's almost prophetic. He theorized that (in my own words), the ELITE will drain the world economic system of all its wealth, CREATIVELY DESTROY it, then come back with a "NEW" monetary system in the guise of, this new system is going to benefit mankind.

Buckle up!

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