The symbol on the flag of Israel is not the Star of David. There is no historical evidence connecting it to King David. There is no mention of it in early rabbinic literature. Art dealers suspect forgery when it appears on artifacts dated before the medieval period. The Jewish Virtual Library, the Encyclopaedia Judaica, and multiple Jewish scholars have all said as much, plainly, for decades.

What the evidence connects it to is the planet Saturn, a deity the Bible explicitly condemns the Israelites for worshipping, a king named Solomon who adopted it when he turned to sorcery and foreign gods some considered demons, and an unbroken chain of occult transmission that runs through Freemasonry and into the architecture of the modern world. Today, this symbol flies over one of the most contested pieces of land on earth while the region burns and the great powers inch toward a conflict that many are now openly calling by its biblical name.

The last person who said this out loud in front of the wrong audience was stoned to death.

In the first century CE, a man named Stephen stood before the Sanhedrin, the supreme religious and judicial council of ancient Israel, and delivered one of the most incendiary speeches in recorded history. It would be his last. In the midst of a sweeping indictment of Israel’s spiritual failures, Stephen quoted the prophet Amos and hurled an accusation that would echo across two millennia:

“You also took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which you made to worship them.” (Acts 7:43)

Stephen was stoned to death shortly after, however the name he invoked, Remphan, and the star he condemned, did not die with him. That star is still with us. You have almost certainly seen it today.

So who, or what, is Remphan? What is this star?

A Name with No Easy Translation

The word “Remphan” is something of a linguistic ghost. It appears in Acts 7:43 as Stephen’s quotation of Amos 5:26, where the Hebrew text uses a different word entirely: Kiyyun (also transliterated as Chiun or Kewan). The Septuagint, the Greek translation of the Hebrew scriptures that Stephen would have been reading from, renders Kiyyun as Rhaiphan or Rephan, which then becomes “Remphan” in the King James tradition. Other manuscript traditions give us Raiphan, Raphan, Rephon, and Rephom.

Both Kiyyun and Remphan are hapax legomena in their respective texts, meaning each word appears only once in the entire corpus. This is significant. Hapax legomena are the dark matter of ancient linguistics. They resist easy definition because there is no secondary context to anchor them. Scholars have to work outward from cognates in neighboring languages. When they do, the trail leads to the same place every time.

The Old Babylonian form Kayawanu and the Akkadian Sakkut (which appears earlier in the same verse of Amos as “Sikkuth”) are both well-attested names for a single celestial body: the planet Saturn. Comparative linguists have traced the Hebrew Kiyyun to the Assyrian Kayvân, and the connection is considered robust. The MUL.APIN tablets, the great Assyrian astronomical compendium, name Saturn as Kajamānu, and they emerge from precisely the same imperial and astral-theological framework that dominated the ancient Near East during the period Amos was writing.

So the “star of your god Remphan” is, by scholarly consensus, the star of Saturn. The symbol associated with Saturn worship across the ancient world was a very specific geometric form: two interlaced equilateral triangles. One pointing up. One pointing down: a hexagram.

The Hexagram Before David

The six-pointed star that most people today call the “Star of David” (Magen David, or “Shield of David” in Hebrew) is one of the most universally recognized symbols of Jewish identity. It flies on the flag of modern Israel. It marks synagogues, tombstones, jewelry, and sacred texts worldwide. Yet its connection to King David of Israel is, to put it politely, historically unsupported.

The Jewish Virtual Library, hardly a fringe source, states the case plainly: the Magen David is “actually a relatively new Jewish symbol.” It is “supposed to represent the shape of King David’s shield (or perhaps the emblem on it), but there is really no support for that claim in any early rabbinic literature.” The symbol is so rare in genuinely early Jewish artwork that, according to the same source, art dealers suspect forgery when they encounter it in materials dated before the medieval period.

M. Hirsch Goldberg, writing in The Jewish Connection, is even more direct: “The Star of David is not of Jewish origin and the ancient Israelites never used it as their religious symbol.”

The Encyclopaedia Judaica notes that it is unclear when the hexagram was first engraved on the Seal of Solomon, and acknowledges that the symbol was used widely in Arabic magic. Medieval Kabbalistic grimoires include hexagrams in their tables of segulot (protective signs), yet they do not identify them as the “Shield of David.”

The hexagram appears on a Greek terracotta drinking cup dated to roughly 560 BCE, now housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It appears on Mongol coins from around 500 CE. It is carved into the lamps lining the approaches to the Ise Grand Shrine in Japan, one of the oldest and most sacred Shinto sites, dating to the fifth century BCE. It shows up in Sri Lanka at Kataragama, a pilgrimage site sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists, in a carving from the third century BCE. It is found on Egyptian seals from the third century BCE and Fatimid weights from the tenth century CE. It decorates the ceiling of the Temple of Baal in Lebanon and appears on the Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III in the Assyrian city of Nimrud, erected in 825 BCE, where a six-pointed star hovers above the head of the Israelite king Jehu.

Baalbek, Temple of Bacchus, carved ceiling.

In Hinduism, the hexagram is the symbol of the Anahata chakra and appears in representations of the Trimurti, the divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. J. S. M. Ward identified it as “strictly the sign of Trimurti, the Three in One, typifying the creative, preservative and destructive natures of the Deity.”

This symbol is ancient, it is global, and it is emphatically pre-Judaic.

Solomon’s Turn

If the hexagram has no credible historical connection to David, the tradition that links it to his son Solomon is considerably more grounded, though perhaps in ways most people would find uncomfortable.

The biblical text is explicit about Solomon’s trajectory. After beginning his reign in devotion to God, Solomon married the daughter of Pharaoh (1 Kings 3:1), then accumulated hundreds of foreign wives and concubines who, the text says, “turned his heart after other gods” (1 Kings 11:4). He built high places and altars for Ashtoreth, for Molech (”the abomination of the people of Ammon”), and for Chemosh. The text does not mince words: “Solomon did evil in the sight of the Lord.”

The Talmud preserves a tradition (Gittin 68a) of Solomon binding the demon-king Ashmedai using a seal bearing the divine Name. This “Seal of Solomon” became one of the most famous talismanic objects in the esoteric traditions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam alike. The Key of Solomon and other Renaissance grimoires depict it as a hexagram. Islamic tradition also adopted it; Moroccan Falus coins bear the Seal of Solomon, and it appears in sixteenth-century Muslim mosques.

The occulted etymology of Solomon’s name could be traced to “Sol-Mon,” the “Hidden Sun,” connecting the king directly to Saturn, who was understood in ancient astral theology as the sun of the underworld, the dark or occulted luminary. Albert Mackey’s Encyclopedia of Freemasonry identifies the Seal of Solomon as a talisman, a tool for channeling forces, and A Concise Cyclopaedia of Freemasonry notes that the hexagram “was considered to possess mysterious powers.”

Photos of the Encyclopedia of Freemasonry (c. 1924) from my personal collection.

A Masonic text called The Second Mile, associated with the Order of the Eastern Star, describes the six-pointed star as “a very ancient symbol, and one of the most powerful.”

Forget David the shepherd-king. The hexagram entered Israelite tradition through Solomon the sorcerer-king, at the precise moment the biblical narrative describes him turning away from God and toward the worship of foreign deities, including the Saturn-associated Molech.

The Star of Saturn

What we are looking at, when we trace the evidence honestly, is a symbol that was associated with Saturn worship across multiple civilizations long before it became attached to Judaism. The prophet Amos condemned the Israelites for carrying the star of their god Kiyyun, Saturn. Stephen, quoting Amos, condemned them again for carrying the star of Remphan. The biblical text links this astral idolatry to the period of the Exodus and to the corrupted later reign of Solomon.

The hexagram encodes the number six in three distinct ways: six points, six small equilateral triangles around the perimeter, and a six-sided hexagon at the center. In the symbolic systems of ceremonial magic, it was used both to summon and to bind entities. O.J. Graham, in The Six Pointed Star, notes that sorcerers regarded it as representing the footprint of a particular class of spirit and used it in rituals designed to call up and to ward off those spirits.

The archaeologist E.A. Wallis Budge, writing in Amulets and Superstition, observed that those who ascribed metaphysical significance to the hexagram “taught that communication between the living and the dead was possible, and adopted the dogma of reincarnation.”

Then there is Saturn itself. NASA’s Cassini mission revealed something that ancient peoples could not have known through any conventional means: Saturn’s north pole features a persistent hexagonal storm system, a massive six-sided atmospheric formation that has been stable for decades. The planet literally wears the shape on its face.

NASA/JPL-Caltech, Cassini mission data — Saturn's north polar hexagon.

How the ancients associated Saturn with hexagonal geometry without telescopes remains, as far as I am concerned, one of the more compelling open questions in the study of ancient knowledge.

How the Star Became “David’s”

The hexagram’s ancient pedigree is Saturnian and occult. The Davidic and sacred association came much later. So the obvious question is: how did it become the preeminent symbol of the Jewish people? The answer is surprisingly recent.

The Jewish community of Prague was the first to use the hexagram as an official communal symbol, and its broader adoption spread from there during the seventeenth century, when European synagogues began displaying it on their exteriors to identify themselves as Jewish houses of worship, paralleling the Christian use of the cross.

The decisive moment came in 1897, when the First Zionist Congress, convened by Theodor Herzl, adopted the hexagram as the emblem of the Zionist movement. Herzl himself had proposed a different flag: a white field with seven golden stars representing the seven-hour workday. He made no mention of the Magen David in his written description of the design. It was David Wolffsohn, a businessman active in the movement, who chose the blue-and-white color scheme from the Jewish prayer shawl (tallit) and placed the hexagram upon it.

The Rothschild family had already adopted the hexagram as their family crest during the nineteenth century. The name itself tells the story: the family took it from the red hexagram sign, the Rot Schild or “red shield,” that hung on their house in Frankfurt’s Jewish ghetto. Their enormous financial support for settlement in Palestine lent the symbol additional weight. When the modern State of Israel was founded in 1948, there was significant debate about whether this symbol should appear on the flag. It did, of course. From that point forward, its identity as a “Jewish” symbol was effectively sealed.

The symbol’s adoption by political Zionism in the late nineteenth century and its appearance on a modern nation-state’s flag does not retroactively make it an ancient Israelite emblem. The menorah, the seven-branched lampstand described in Exodus and depicted on the Arch of Titus in Rome, has a far stronger claim to being the authentic ancient symbol of the Jewish people.

Why Saturn? Why Now?

So we arrive at the question that the historical record forces us to ask, the one that most people in this space are too cautious to say plainly: why would a nation-state place the symbol of an ancient planetary deity on its flag and then build its entire national identity around it?

Solomon did not adopt the hexagram ignorantly. The biblical text frames his turn toward foreign gods as a conscious, willful act of apostasy driven by political alliances, sexual entanglements, and the pursuit of occult power. He did not stumble into Saturn worship. He built altars for it. He constructed high places. He made the hexagram his personal seal, and in doing so, he yoked the symbol of Saturnian authority to the Israelite throne. The Talmudic tradition of Solomon binding demons with this seal tells us that even within the rabbinic tradition, the hexagram was understood as an instrument of power over non-physical entities. Strip away the religious veneer and what remains is sorcery, encoded into statecraft.

The Freemasonic tradition, which has always claimed Solomon’s Temple as its origin myth, carried this symbol and its associated knowledge forward through the centuries with remarkable fidelity. When Mackey’s encyclopedia calls the Seal of Solomon a talisman rather than a religious emblem, he is being precise. A talisman is a tool for channeling forces. The Masonic tradition preserved the hexagram as an instrument of operative power. Faith had nothing to do with it. The men who designed the architecture of modern Western nations were, by their own admission and by the historical record, steeped in these traditions.

Dismiss any notion of naive cultural reclamation. When David Wolffsohn placed the hexagram on the Zionist flag in 1897, we are watching a symbol with a continuous esoteric pedigree, one that runs from Babylonian astral worship through Solomonic demonology through Kabbalistic mysticism through Freemasonic ritual, get placed on the banner of a political movement that would reshape the entire Middle East within fifty years.

This, my friends, is where the history stops being an academic abstract, and starts being urgent.

The modern State of Israel was founded under the Star of Remphan. Its founders knew this was not David’s star. The scholarship was available. The debate happened. They chose it anyway, and for the past seventy-plus years, that state has operated at the very center of global conflict, serving as the axis around which wars are declared, alliances are forged and broken, and the great powers of the earth position their military forces.

Right now, as I write this, the region is on fire. The wars being waged under this symbol are not incidental to it. When you understand that the hexagram is, at its root, a Saturnian emblem of binding, dominion, and the exercise of power over forces both human and non-human, the geopolitics begin to look less like competing national interests and more like the outworking of a very old script. The prophet Amos saw it. Stephen saw it and was killed for naming it. The pattern has not changed in three thousand years. What has changed is the scale.

I am not asking you to accept a single interpretation of these events. I am asking you to look at the symbol on that flag, to trace its actual history rather than its official story, and to consider the possibility that the forces driving us toward what many now openly call the brink of Armageddon are operating within a symbolic and theological framework that is far older and far more deliberate than the nightly news would have you believe.

Saturn, in every ancient tradition that acknowledged him, was the god of time, limitation, death, and judgment. He devoured his own children. The Romans celebrated him during Saturnalia, a festival of inversion where slaves became masters and the social order was temporarily dissolved. The Canaanites fed their children to his fires through the mouth of Molech. Today, a symbol that has been associated with this archetype for thousands of years flies over one of the most contested pieces of land on earth, while the world watches and wonders why peace never seems to come.

Maybe it was never supposed to.

There is much more to say about Saturn, and I intend to say it. The next piece will go deeper into the Saturn archetype itself: its connections to Kronos, to Molech, to El, to the Black Sun, and to the theological infrastructure that appears to undergird the power structures of the modern world. Stay with me here. This is the thread. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Stephen was killed for saying the quiet part out loud. The star of Remphan is still here. The question is whether we are willing to finally ask why.

If this piece resonated with you, consider becoming a paid subscriber. The next installment will take us into the Saturn archetype itself: Kronos, Molech, El, the Black Sun, and the ancient theological framework that may be shaping the conflicts of our time more than any geopolitical analysis can explain.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, archaeologist, and host of The Midnight Academy podcast available on all podcast platforms and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn She is the author of Anunnaki Revelation, Baphomet Revealed, Evil Archaeology, and The Anunnaki Connection. Find out more at www.drheatherlynn.com. Subscribe to The H Files for the full investigation.

Bibliography and Further Suggested Reading

Budge, E.A. Wallis. Amulets and Superstitions. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 1930.

Burns, Cathy. Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated. Mt. Carmel, PA: Sharing, 1998.

Daniélou, Alain. The Gods of India. Rochester, VT: Inner Traditions, 1985.

Goldberg, M. Hirsch. The Jewish Connection. New York: Stein and Day, 1976.

Graham, O.J. The Six Pointed Star. Fletcher, NC: New Puritan Library, 1988.

Mackey, Albert G. Encyclopedia of Freemasonry. Philadelphia: Moss & Company, 1924.

Tenney, Merrill, ed. The Pictorial Bible Dictionary. Grand Rapids, MI: Zondervan, 1967.

Biblical and Ancient Texts

Amos 5:25-27; Acts 7:42-43 (KJV, NKJV, CJB); 1 Kings 3:1, 11:1-13.

Babylonian Talmud, Gittin 68a (Solomon and Ashmedai).

MUL.APIN tablets (Assyrian astronomical compendium, c. 1000 BCE).

Freemasonic and Esoteric Sources

A Concise Cyclopaedia of Freemasonry. Entry on the hexagram.

The Second Mile. Order of the Eastern Star.

Additional Sources

Encyclopaedia Judaica. Entry on the Magen David and the Seal of Solomon.

Jewish Virtual Library. “The Star of David.” jewishvirtuallibrary.org.

The Interpreter’s Bible. Notes on Amos 5:26 and the idolatrous star.

Ward, J.S.M. On the hexagram as the sign of the Trimurti.

Archaeology and Material Culture

Greek terracotta drinking cup, c. 560 BCE. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Sat-Kona yantra, Kataragama, Sri Lanka, c. 3rd century BCE. Museum für Völkerkunde, Basel.

Kagome Crest, Ise Grand Shrine, Japan, c. 5th century BCE.

Planetary Science

NASA/JPL-Caltech. Cassini mission data: Saturn’s north polar hexagon.