The H-Files

The H-Files

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Marky Mark's avatar
Marky Mark
Apr 2

Just wanted to say that in biblical texts, the term "sar" not only referred to a symbol or a physical star in the sky, but also to angels, & other spiritual beings, as well as kings, princes, & others in positions of authority. Some believe that the star of Bethlehem was the conjunction of Jupiter (king) & Saturn (related to Israel) which happened 3 times around Christ's birth, that the Magi would have interrupted as a new king rising out of Israel. While I see the merit of this interpretation, I part from this view where the text says it went on before them & rested over where Jesus was. I think the better interpretation of this is that of a spiritual being, like an angel, leading them to his location.(Note that the star on top of a Christmas tree is often replaced by an angel.)

Another interesting fact tied to this is that Jesus is referred to as the "morning star" (Venus). Since the Jews largely rejected Jesus, it makes sense that they would gravitate towards another "star" in Saturn.

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3 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
Eileeny's avatar
Eileeny
6d

Could this also relate to "as above" 🔼 "so below" 🔽 interlaced? Or the 3 ways to get 6 (6 points, 6 equilateral triangles, 6 sided hexagram) 666?

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
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