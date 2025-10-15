The H Files

The H Files

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Mr. Tony Reddick's avatar
Mr. Tony Reddick
Apr 1

I actually have the book "Nimrud The Queen's Tombs". Several images of the bracelets. I also noticed a mushroom shape artifact as well which ties into a recent article from Heather about mushrooms that can allow one to connect to another realm or perhaps the divine.

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blackcatnamedOlivia's avatar
blackcatnamedOlivia
Nov 12

Extraordinary. As a child I wanted to be an archeologist after I read about Heinrich Schliemann - instead I studied cultural anthropology. My husband feared that the invasion of Iraq was for deeper reasons than we were told. Thank you for bringing a perspective beyond Cartesian materialism to this field and one that respects the people who may have descended from those who created the artifacts, and therefore should not have been excluded from their disposition.

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