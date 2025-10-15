They’ve been called “wristwatches of the gods,” mysterious bands seen on the wrists of Sumerian and Akkadian figures in ancient reliefs. For decades, proponents of the ancient astronaut theory have pointed to these objects as evidence of lost technology, arguing that their uniformity and prominent display suggest some kind of advanced device. What if the truth is even more interesting? What if these so-called wristwatches weren’t tools of measurement at all, but rather instruments of initiation, markers of sacred timing, and symbols of psycho-spiritual kingship?

While researching my forthcoming book, Anunnaki Revelation, I recovered a largely forgotten photograph taken by an Iraqi archaeologist who worked in the aftermath of the Nimrud queens’ tomb discoveries. Much of his archive is now missing or inaccessible, but one image of a pair of royal cuffs survived. The photograph shows burnished gold bands with intricate granulation still visible through the aged image—wide ceremonial cuffs that dwarf any modern jewelry, their surface covered in thousands of precisely placed gold beads forming geometric patterns. I am publishing that image here because it illuminates a larger story about ritual power, cultural theft, and who gets to control the memory of Mesopotamia.

What the “Cuffs” Actually Were

In 1989, Iraqi archaeologist Muzahim Mahmoud Hussein made a groundbreaking discovery beneath the Northwest Palace at Nimrud (ancient Kalḫu). Inside the queens’ tombs of Yaba’, Banitu, and Ataliya, he uncovered extraordinary assemblages of gold: diadems and crowns; collars made from hundreds of gold beads threaded through multi-channel bar spacers; torcs, vials, bowls, rock crystal vessels with gold collars; mirrors, earrings, and stacked rows of bracelets and armlets.

The most remarkable piece was a gold crown weighing over a kilogram, adorned with 140 delicate grape leaves and clusters of lapis lazuli grapes, held up by eight winged female genii. But it was the lower half of the crown that revealed the deeper mystery; three rows of opium poppy capsules alternating with granulated rosettes. Initially, Western scholars including Dominique Collon misidentified these as pomegranates. Hussein later corrected this assumption, recognizing them as representations of papaver somniferum—the opium poppy that would have been central to Neo-Assyrian royal rites.

These wide, multi-strand arm ornaments, the “cuffs,” were not modern bracelets but structured components of royal regalia that likely sat over a textile base. The cuffs, constructed from thousands of granulated beads and spacers, are often reconstructed from elements whose exact original stringing isn’t obvious without careful stratigraphic notes, fueling modern misreadings that fixate on the object’s shape rather than its liturgical function.

The Hul-Gil Rite: Decoding the Sacred Technology

Court imagery from the Neo-Assyrian period emphasizes rosettes at the head, patterned textiles across the torso, and bands at the wrists. The body becomes a diagram of thresholds: crown, hands, soles. The wrist is where human action meets divine sanction, grasping the mace, raising the libation, receiving the royal decree. In this frame, the cuff is a timing instrument only in the ritual sense: it signifies the moment of authorization.

In Anunnaki Revelation, I connect these ornaments to a suppressed initiatory current I call the Hul-Gil Rite. The term derives from Sumerian ideograms found on clay tablets from Nippur dating to the Third Dynasty of Ur (2100–2000 BCE). “Hul-gil” translates to “joy plant,” a term that referred to the opium poppy and its profound psychoactive effects.

The mechanism was precise: the Apkallu, those mysterious winged beings, are shown dipping pinecones into their banduddû (buckets), then anointing the king. The pinecone, long associated with the pineal gland and altered consciousness—served as an applicator for substances derived from the opium poppy, stored in nonporous containers possibly similar to those chlorite vessels found at Jiroft. The king’s transformation wasn’t symbolic but pharmacological, opening what the ancients called the “third eye” to commune with otherworldly intelligences.

This explains why the so-called “wristwatches” match the view of a poppy capsule from above, complete with the radiating incision marks used in opium harvesting. When latex oozes from these cuts and dries, it creates the exact star-pattern we see on the royal bracelets. The Assyrians weren’t depicting timepieces, they were encoding the source of their kings’ divine authority.

“The real conspiracy isn’t that the gods wore wristwatches. It’s that we were trained to see advanced tech through a Cartesian materialist lens, when in fact, the advanced tech the ancients possessed was what we would call spiritual—technologies for expanding awareness, accessing non-ordinary states, and navigating invisible realms.”

The Colonial Game of Keep-Away

So why has this rare photo of the cuffs themselves never been widely circulated? Why were the finds from these tombs never given the same spotlight as Tutankhamun’s gold mask or the treasures of Ur?

The answer, as always, lies in politics.

Under the 1924 Law of Antiquities, authored in part by Gertrude Bell during the British Mandate of Iraq, foreign archaeologists were entitled to a substantial share of whatever they excavated. This law entrenched a colonial dynamic that allowed Western museums to walk away with thousands of priceless artifacts, while Iraq’s own institutions were left under-resourced and under siege.

When Sir Leonard Woolley excavated the royal cemetery at Ur in the 1920s–30s, he personally oversaw the division of finds between the British Museum, the University of Pennsylvania, and the nascent Iraq Museum in Baghdad. Photographs from these excavations show objects nearly identical in function and placement to the Nimrud cuffs. Yet these images are rarely shown. They were taken, cataloged, and in many cases vanished into private collections or institutional vaults.

By the early 1930s, as Iraq asserted sovereignty, the Arpachiyah affair triggered a diplomatic fight over whether foreign missions should receive anything more than duplicates. British museum officials lobbied their government; Foreign Office correspondence framed Iraqi reforms as a test of whether Iraq was “modern and progressive.” These documents make plain that archaeology and imperial influence were entangled.

How the Gold Disappeared

Hussein’s careful excavation and documentation at Nimrud represented a monumental achievement of Iraqi-led archaeology. At the onset of the 1991 Gulf War, Iraqi staff crated much of the high-value gold from the queens’ tombs and secured it in the Central Bank of Iraq. The vault survived the 1991 bombing. In 2003, amid invasion and looting, an attempt to breach the vault with an RPG failed, killing the looter and flooding the basement, but the crates remained.

Following the 2003 invasion, the Iraq National Museum was looted, and thousands of priceless artifacts were stolen or destroyed. Many of Hussein’s records were either destroyed or scattered. The archaeologist whose photograph I obtained was part of a team working to document these items in the 1990s, during a time of increasing instability. He is no longer reachable. His archive is presumed destroyed or confiscated.

Bringing the Strands Together

The photo I’m publishing matters because it anchors this entire arc in a single, tangible object. The “cuffs” are the hinge between three realities:

Ritual authority. They were part of a coherent regalia system keyed to sanctioned speech and vision, marking when the king was ritually aligned with the heavens to act in the gods’ name. Iraqi scholarship. The most important modern work on these tombs was done by Iraqi archaeologists like Muzahim Hussein, who correctly identified the poppy imagery despite pressure to conform to Western interpretations. Foreign control and disappearance. Laws of partage, diplomatic pressure, war, and the art market together ensured that the most symbolically charged objects either left Iraq, were hidden, or became drastically under-documented.

These aren’t “wristwatches” in the technological sense, but the intuition that they regulate a form of time is not wrong. They regulate ritual time and political time—the moment when a human being is permitted to act in the god’s name through pharmaceutical enhancement of consciousness.

Why This Matters Now

The suppression of this knowledge isn’t accidental. When we understand that the foundation of divine kingship rested on consciousness-altering practices, we begin to see why this information has been obscured. The “wristwatches of the gods” narrative serves as a convenient distraction from a more unsettling truth: our ancestors accessed non-ordinary states of consciousness as a technology of power.

This isn’t about promoting drug use—it’s about recognizing that the veil between worlds has always been thinner than we’re told. The Assyrian priests knew something we’ve forgotten: consciousness itself is a technology, and certain plants serve as keys to unlock dimensions of experience that modern materialism denies exist.

The mistake is assuming the object is technological in a modern sense when it’s actually psycho-technological. It’s about consciousness, ritual, and access—technologies of consciousness, not circuits.

The “wristwatches of the gods” debate has been miscategorized for decades. The objects are not technological in the modern sense. They are instruments of psychospiritual sanction, markers of the moment when a king was permitted to act in the gods’ name through pharmacologically opened consciousness. The Hul-Gil Rite is the framework for understanding what the iconography actually encodes, and it reaches far beyond Mesopotamia.

This is part of a larger investigation I develop fully in Anunnaki Revelation. The book traces the consciousness-as-technology principle from Sumerian royal rites through later esoteric traditions and into the present.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian and educator tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The Midnight Academy podcast and the author of five books, including Anunnaki Revelation, Baphomet Revealed, and Evil Archaeology. Her forthcoming book is Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. Find her at drheatherlynn.com.

Subscribe to The Midnight Academy: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

The story they want buried is the story of how kings actually became gods. Now you have one piece of it. Send this to someone who needs the rest.

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A note on the photograph

The image of the cuffs reproduced here derives from a private working copy made in the 1990s by an Iraqi archaeologist documenting the queens’ jewelry. The archivist is no longer reachable. Chain-of-custody details are available to editors on request.

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