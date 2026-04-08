The Pythagoreans drowned a man for leaking a mathematical truth. The Freemasons encoded geometry into a global fraternal order. Peter Thiel is funding the quest to defeat death. Jeffrey Epstein called it 'harvesting.' The UFO community calls it 'free energy.' Physicists call it entropy. These are not separate stories.

If you read my last piece, “Money, Sex, and Sorcery,” I took you down the path from the temple prostitutes of Inanna through Kabbalistic sex rites, Aleister Crowley, and the Whore of Babylon. That article ended on a word: current. Currency. The flow of energy through a system. I told you I would show you where it all connects.

This is that piece.

I need you to stay with me here, because I am going to take you through some thermodynamics, and I know that word alone just made half of you consider scrolling to the next thing in your feed. Don’t. I promise you, by the end of this article, you will understand why the UFO community, the banking elite, Jeffrey Epstein, and Peter Thiel are all chasing the same thing. Plus, you will understand why the ancient priesthoods enshrined it as a god.

The Question the UFO/UAP Community Has Been Asking

Everyone in the UAP space talks about free energy. Suppressed technology. Zero-point fields. Tesla’s lost notebooks. Classified programs buried so deep that even congressional oversight committees can’t access them, so we’re told. For decades, anyone who brought this up was called a conspiracy theorist, wackadoo, or worse.

Then, the Pentagon admitted the programs were real.

Not the free energy part, though. They admitted the UFOs were real, that the footage was authentic, that there were objects in restricted airspace exhibiting flight characteristics beyond known technology. The immediate question everyone asked was: how are they powered?

That is the right question. It is the oldest question. It is, I will argue, the only question that matters. It is less about extraterrestrial visitors and more about what it reveals about energy itself, who controls it, and why the suppression of that knowledge has been the single continuous project of every priestly and ruling class in recorded history.

The UFO community got closer to the truth than they realized. They were looking for a machine when they should have been looking for a principle.

Three Entropies, One Equation

In 1865, the German physicist Rudolf Clausius gave a name to the principle that governs the direction of all energy flow in the universe. He called it entropy. The second law of thermodynamics, one of the most fundamental laws in all of physics, states that in any closed system, entropy always increases. Energy disperses. Heat dissipates. Order decays. You cannot build a perpetual motion machine. You cannot get something for nothing. The house always wins.

That was the physics.

In 1948, the mathematician Claude Shannon at Bell Labs was working on a completely different problem: how to measure the amount of information in a signal. He needed an equation. The one he built turned out to be mathematically identical to what physicists call ‘Boltzmann’s entropy formula’ from thermodynamics. Shannon reportedly asked his colleague, the legendary mathematician John von Neumann, what to call it.

Von Neumann told him to call it entropy, because “nobody really knows what entropy means, so in a debate you will always have the advantage.”

That is not a joke. That is a real exchange between two of the most important mathematicians of the twentieth century, and it tells you something about how this equation functions in practice: as a weapon of obscurity. The people who understand it have an advantage over those who do not, and they prefer to keep it that way.

So now you have two entropies that share the same math. Thermodynamic entropy: energy always disperses. Information entropy: signals always degrade. Both describe the same underlying principle. Everything falls apart unless energy is spent to maintain it.

Before we go further, a word about Sumerian and Babylonian mathematics, because what I am about to describe is not mysticism dressed in equations. It is the reverse. It is ancient mathematics that the modern world keeps rediscovering and then acting surprised about.

In 2016, the astroarchaeologist Mathieu Ossendrijver of Humboldt University in Berlin published a finding that rewrote the history of mathematics. For fourteen years, Ossendrijver had been making annual pilgrimages to the British Museum’s collection of cuneiform tablets. Four astronomical tablets had stumped historians for decades because they contained computations involving trapezoids, and nobody could figure out why Babylonian astronomers would be using geometry. Then a retired colleague brought him photographs of an uncatalogued tablet that had been sitting in the museum’s collection, unread. When Ossendrijver deciphered it, he realized the Babylonians had been calculating the motion of Jupiter by computing the area under a curve, a technique that mathematicians call the integral. It is a foundational operation of calculus. Historians had believed it was invented in fourteenth-century Europe. The Babylonian tablets predate that by more than 1,400 years.

Star list with distance information, Uruk (Iraq), 3200-1500 BC, the list gives each constellation, the number of stars and the distance information to the next constellation in ells. Special exhibition "Beyond the Horizon - Space and Knowledge in the Old World cultures" at the Pergamon Museum (22.06 -. 30.09.2012); Source: Vorderasiatisches Museum SMB Inv. VAT 16436.

Let that land for a moment. The mathematical technique that underpins modern physics, engineering, and every energy equation you have ever encountered was already being used by Mesopotamian priest-astronomers to track the movement of Marduk, the patron god of Babylon, across the sky. The tablets were found near a temple to Marduk. The math was sacred. The knowledge was guarded. And it took a twenty-first-century scholar fourteen years of annual visits to one of the largest museum collections on earth to find a single uncatalogued tablet that unlocked what the priesthood had encoded.

The equation was already known. The question is who knew it, and what they did with it.

The Brotherhoods of the Hidden Math

This pattern of sacred mathematics, knowledge guarded by a priestly class and hidden from the uninitiated, did not end in Mesopotamia. It migrated.

The Pythagoreans, the sixth-century BCE Greek brotherhood, are remembered today as mathematicians. They were a religious cult organized entirely around the principle that number is the fundamental substance of reality. They practiced dietary restrictions, communal living, and initiation rituals. They swore oaths of secrecy. Their inner circle, the mathematikoi, were the only members permitted access to the advanced teachings. The outer circle, the akousmatikoi, received only what the inner circle decided they were ready to hear.

When a member named Hippasus revealed the existence of irrational numbers to the uninitiated, the brotherhood reportedly drowned him at sea. The official story was that the gods punished him. The practical reality is simpler: he leaked sacred mathematics, and the priesthood killed him for it.

The Freemasons inherited the same architecture. Geometry is not incidental to Freemasonry. It is the entire symbolic framework. The compass. The square. The letter G at the center of their emblem, which is taught to initiates as standing for both God (generative force) and Geometry simultaneously. The degrees of initiation are structured as progressive revelations of mathematical and architectural knowledge. The uninitiated see symbols while the initiated see equations.

The Rosicrucians too. The Templars, who built the medieval banking system and encoded their financial architecture in sacred geometry and of course were formally accused in 1307 of worshipping an idol called Baphomet. The charges were used to justify their destruction by Philip IV of France and Pope Clement V. Historians have debated for seven centuries whether the accusation was genuine or fabricated to seize the order's enormous wealth. Within the framework of this article, the question answers itself. The Templars were the most powerful financial intermediaries in medieval Europe and the custodians of mathematical and architectural knowledge acquired through direct contact with the Islamic world, which had preserved and advanced Babylonian and Greek mathematics for centuries. Whether they literally venerated an idol called Baphomet matters less than what the accusation reveals: they were guarding knowledge that the Church and the Crown could not control, and they were destroyed for it. Then came the Royal Society, whose early members were nearly all Freemasons and who formalized the scientific method while maintaining private alchemical practices. In every case, the outer presentation is spiritual and fraternal but the inner structure is mathematical. The knowledge being guarded is not a philosophy, it’s a formula.

It may sound abstract, but it is part of the practice of the craft. Most people imagine Masonic lodge meetings as handshakes, networking, and charity dinners, or maybe things more nefarious, but an actual practice in Freemasonry involves working through geometric and mathematical problems, memorizing architectural proportions, and demonstrating proofs. They call themselves a 'craft' because they are practicing one.

James A. Garfield, the twentieth President of the United States and a Freemason, published an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem in 1876 while serving as a congressman. He remains the only American president to have made an original contribution to mathematics. The theorem he chose to prove, Euclid's 47th Proposition, is one of the most sacred symbols in Masonic ritual. He did it in public, in a congressional journal, and nobody noticed what they were looking at.

Two entropies share the same math: thermodynamic and informational. There is a third, and it is the one that every secret society in history has been positioned to exploit.

Economic entropy. Friction. Transaction costs. The skim. Every time energy moves through a system, whether that system is a power grid, a financial market, or a temple economy, something is lost in the transfer. Someone captures that loss. And the entire history of institutional power can be understood as a competition over who gets to sit at the point of maximum friction and collect.

Saturn Devours

The ancients did not have Boltzmann’s equation. They had something older.

Every civilization that encountered the principle of entropy encoded it the same way: as a devouring god. In Greece, he was Chronos, the titan who consumed his own children. In Rome, he was Saturn, lord of time, the harvest, and decay. In Mesopotamia, he was older still, present in the cosmogonic myths where the primordial gods must be overthrown, dismembered, and redistributed before the ordered world can emerge.

Time eats everything. That is the intuition. Every ancient culture felt it, and every ancient priesthood built a theology around managing it.

Saturn’s symbolism is precise. He carries a sickle: the harvest, the cutting, the reaping. He is associated with lead, the heaviest and most base of the classical metals. He governs limitation, contraction, scarcity. In astrological tradition, Saturn is the lord of boundaries. He defines what you cannot have.

Saturn’s symbolism is not just a decorative mythology, it’s the second law of thermodynamics expressed as a deity. Entropy always increases. The harvest always comes due. Saturn always eats.

Here is where it connects to something very specific.

What Epstein Was Really Looking For

In 2019, a tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s network included communications in which Epstein discussed what he called “the idea of harvesting.” The language was clinical. The context was human beings. Within the theological framework I have been building across these articles, that language is not careless. It is operational. Harvesting energy. Extracting it through intermediaries. Managing the flow so that the entropy cost is paid by someone else, and the surplus is captured by the priesthood.

Most people who have looked at the Epstein files focused on the names, the flights, the island. I’ve been looking for something else. I’m digging into what Epstein was funding and what he was asking his scientists about. What I found so far changes the picture.

Among the emails in the Epstein files is a message from Martin Nowak, the Harvard mathematical biologist who directs the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. Nowak’s core research is on the mathematics of how complex systems maintain themselves over time. His email to Epstein reads: “There is information negative entropy in physical systems. There is exchange of entropy between physical systems. Is this communication?”

One of the most important living mathematical biologists is asking Jeffrey Epstein whether the exchange of entropy between systems constitutes a form of communication. Whether negentropy itself is a code, and this was not a casual exchange. Epstein donated heavily to Nowak’s program at Harvard. This was one of his most sustained intellectual-financial relationships.

In another exchange, the systems biologist Leon Peschkin, also at Harvard, writes to Epstein about aging research. Peschkin describes his work as seeking “a golden point somewhere between two absurds” and says he wants “to give people more time to play, to die healthy once ready.”

Epstein’s reply is revealing. He writes that he is “not sure why anti-aging is a good thing,” then frames aging as a systemic function: “A complex system, I believe, is part of an ecology. Would be dangerous to the system.” He speculates that there are “many redundancies to make sure people die at the same age. As they did during the Bible. Max, 2 to the 8 foldings.”

Then the critical line: “Why isn’t it just entropy?”

He is asking whether aging is random decay or a coded program. If aging is “just entropy,” it is stochastic, purposeless degradation. If it is something with redundancies, something mathematically constrained, then it is a code. It is designed. It can, in principle, be decoded and rewritten.

In a separate email thread, found here, the physicist Lawrence Krauss and Epstein exchange a series of messages about gravity, probability, and the distribution of mass in the universe. Epstein proposes that gravity might not be a fundamental force at all but rather a statistical consequence of mass settling into its most probable configuration, what he framed as entropy maximization expressing itself as spatial curvature. Krauss pushes back on the specifics. What matters for our purposes is not whether Epstein’s physics was correct. What matters is that he was thinking in this framework at all. He was trying to reduce the fundamental forces of the universe to entropy dynamics.

There is also a reference to Steven Jaroszek, who writes about “the persistence of complexity across time.” That phrase alone should stop you in your tracks. The persistence of complexity across time is the negentropy problem stated in six words. How does ordered complexity survive in a universe governed by the second law? Why does anything complex exist at all, let alone persist?

In 2010, Epstein organized a private conference called Mindshift, assembling what one organizer described as 'very bright, out-of-the-box thinkers' for two days of closed-door sessions. The agenda read like a blueprint for the thesis of this article: Artificial Intelligence, Complexity Theory, Theoretical Physics, Evolutionary Biology, Cognitive Neuroscience on the first day. Encryption and Decryption, New Financial Systems and Methods, and Emerging Technologies on the second. Every domain of entropy management discussed in this article, gathered under one roof, by invitation only, with security requirements.

Then there is the most extraordinary document of all.

A note to someone redacted that reads: “Find me the top code breaker NSA type.” Then: “In biology the process of dynamic codes, encryption, de-encryption, predator prey, possibly searching for free energy. If a system appears random but in fact has order, that order can be used for work, but only if decryption takes place. It might mean a specific enzyme or the code that enables the breaking, the fusing of bonds that release or stores or to facilitate free energy.” Then, in parentheses: “entropy.”

Read that carefully. Jeffrey Epstein is articulating, in his own informal language, a precise theoretical framework. Biological systems operate through dynamic codes. These codes mediate ecological interactions. The purpose of the system may be to generate free energy, which he equates with entropy reversal. Systems that appear random but contain hidden order can be exploited for work, but only if someone cracks the encryption. And what biology needs, he concludes, is not more bench scientists. It needs codebreakers. NSA-trained cryptanalysts.

He then specifies that the substrate is probably not enzymes but “things with charge, since charge is the only thing that changes.” He is intuiting that the biological code operates at the electromagnetic level, not the chemical level. Charge dynamics, not molecular interactions, are the true substrate of the code.

When someone followed up asking for context, Epstein provided a cover: “Fonda Science Foundation. We just developed an application.” A front. A legend. The kind of thing you create when you need a “solid story about who or why” for recruiting intelligence-trained codebreakers into a private biological decryption program.

Blood sacrifice. Sex magic. Financial extraction. Now this: a private intelligence operation funding the world’s top mathematical biologists, physicists, and aging researchers, organized around a single question. Can the code that governs life, energy, and death be cracked? Three vocabularies for the same transaction. It is all about energy: life force energy.

The Broker Class

If entropy is the tax the universe levies on every energy transfer, then the broker class is the entity that positions itself as the tax collector.

Go back to the Sumerian temple economy. Grain comes in from the fields. Solar energy, stored as wheat. The temple receives it, records it, redistributes it. In exchange, the temple provides access to the divine: oracles, blessings, sacred rites. Agricultural energy converts to monetary energy converts to spiritual energy. The cycle is closed. Self-sustaining.

Until someone captures the flow.

The moment the intermediary class begins extracting more than it returns, the system shifts from circular to linear. From regenerative to extractive. The temple still stands. The rituals still run. The priest still presides. The difference is invisible to the worshipper but fatal to the system. Energy flows in. Less energy flows out. The surplus accrues to the intermediary.

This is the pattern that repeats at every scale of civilization. Venetian bankers. The Medici. The East India Company. Central banking. In every case, the institution positions itself at the point of energy transfer and takes a cut. They do not generate energy because energy cannot be created or destroyed. They insert themselves into the transfer and take a cut. They are the friction.

The ancient world had a name for an entity that feeds on life force energy extracted through sexual contact. They called it a succubus. The modern world calls it an intelligence operation. In my last piece, I called it the Whore of Babylon. Same system. Same program. Still running.

The entire global financial system is an entropy-extraction mechanism. Transaction fees. Interest. Inflation. Regulatory capture. Each is a toll levied on the movement of energy through the system. And the broker class has an existential interest in making sure that nobody discovers, or publicizes, or distributes the principle that would make their function obsolete.

This is why “free energy” is a dangerous phrase. Not because of generators. Because of what it implies for every intermediary structure on earth.

Girard, Thiel, and the Defeat of Death

In 1978, a French literary critic named René Girard published a book that quietly rearranged the foundations of anthropology, theology, and social theory. The title was borrowed directly from the Gospel of Matthew: Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World. Girard’s argument was deceptively simple. All human culture originates in a single mechanism: mimetic desire. We do not want things because they are intrinsically valuable. We want them because someone else wants them. Desire is imitative. Contagious. Viral.

When mimetic desire intensifies within a community, it produces a crisis. Everyone wants the same thing. Rivalries multiply. Violence escalates. The community tears itself apart unless it finds a resolution. Girard argued that every ancient society discovered the same resolution independently: the scapegoat. A single victim is selected, blamed for the crisis, and sacrificed. The violence discharges and order returns. The community attributes the peace to the sacred power of the sacrifice, and a religion is born around the memory of the victim. I traced this sacrificial pattern in detail in 'Ba'al, Blood, and Bread.'

Sacrifice manages social entropy. That is Girard’s thesis reduced to one sentence. When the disorder within a social system reaches a critical threshold, sacrifice discharges it. The priesthood that manages the sacrifice is, structurally, identical to the broker class I described above. They sit at the point of maximum social friction and extract order from chaos by channeling collective violence onto a designated victim.

One of Girard’s students at Stanford understood this better than anyone.

Peter Thiel took Girard’s seminar and built an empire on it. PayPal captured the friction in digital financial transfers. Palantir captured the friction in information flows, mapping social disorder before it reaches crisis. Facebook, where Thiel was the first outside investor, is a mimetic desire engine, algorithmically amplifying the very rivalry patterns Girard described. Every one of Thiel’s major investments maps onto the Girardian framework: find the point where entropy accumulates, build the infrastructure to capture it, position yourself as the indispensable intermediary.

Thiel has spoken openly about Girard’s influence. He has called him the greatest thinker of the modern era. This is public record, not conspiracy. The question is not whether Thiel read Girard. The question is what he did with it.

Thiel did not stop at finance and surveillance. He went after the third entropy.

Through Founders Fund, Thiel has poured capital into life extension, anti-aging research, and biotechnology companies explicitly aimed at defeating biological decay. He has spoken publicly about his desire to overcome death. He has funded cryonics research. He was an early and significant backer of the Methuselah Foundation, whose stated goal is to make “90 the new 50.” He has described death as “the great enemy” and framed the acceptance of mortality as a form of complacency that civilization can no longer afford.

This is transhumanism, and within the framework of this article, it is not a separate subject. It is the logical endpoint of the same equation.

Thermodynamic entropy: energy disperses. Build the infrastructure to capture it. Economic entropy: value dissipates through friction. Build the payment system, the surveillance platform, the data architecture to sit at the transfer point. Biological entropy: the body decays. Fund the technology to reverse it. Saturn devours his children.

Thiel is trying to kill Saturn.

The question, and it is not a rhetorical one, is whether that project is genuinely new. Whether the transhumanist ambition to defeat death through technology represents a break from the ancient pattern or its most sophisticated iteration. Because the priesthood has always claimed to mediate between the worshipper and immortality. The temple has always promised that if you sacrifice enough, give enough, surrender enough of your energy to the intermediary, you will be saved from the devourer. The vocabulary changes, however the transaction does not.

Is Thiel building a new temple? Or is he renovating an old one?

That question leads somewhere very specific. Somewhere 5,000 years old.

What the UFO Community Almost Found

Return to the beginning. Free energy.

The UAP community sensed the suppression. For decades, they pointed at classified programs, missing patents, scientists who died under suspicious circumstances, and technologies that appeared and then vanished into black budgets. They called it a cover-up. They were right. They reached for the wrong object.

What is being suppressed is not a device. It is a principle. The unified mathematical relationship between thermodynamic, informational, and economic entropy. The understanding that these three domains share a single formal structure, and that anyone who masters that structure can see exactly how energy is harvested, channeled, and hoarded at every level of civilization, from the temple to the server farm.

If this principle were widely understood, every extractive intermediary structure on earth would be exposed. Not politically or ideologically, but mathematically. The broker class does not fear revolution. It has designed and coopted revolutions. It profits from funding both sides.

What the broker class fears most is literacy. It fears the moment enough people understand the equation to recognize that the priesthood was never protecting the sacred. It was fleecing the herd.

Free thermodynamic energy: power generation without entropic loss. Free information: signal without degradation, knowledge without gatekeepers. Free life energy: biological negentropy, the reversal of decay, the defeat of Saturn.

All the same equation. All guarded by the same priesthood.

The scientists who got too close to one domain were, whether they knew it or not, threatening all three. That is why the suppression is so total. That is why the classification is so deep. They are not simply worried that a “free energy” generator would disrupt the oil market or allow people to travel more freely. The principle behind the generator would disrupt every market, every hierarchy, every temple, every throne.

That principle is the reversal of entropy. Negentropy. The mathematics of everlasting life. It is the Philosopher’s Stone, the Holy Grail, and it has never been a cup. The cup was a container, and there are two versions of it. The Grail holds life. The golden cup in the hand of the Whore of Babylon holds its opposite: entropy dressed as communion, extraction disguised as sacrament. One cup restores. The other harvests. That’s the Babylonian System.

What Comes Next

You have now seen the equation in the temples, the banks, the physics, and in the private correspondence of a man who recruited NSA codebreakers to crack it. The next question is the one I have been building toward across every piece I have written this year. Who is running this as a theology? Who are the priests? What are they feeding? And what has happened to the scientists who got too close to the answer?

That last question is the subject of my next article, for paid subscribers only. I examine the pattern of scientists working on free energy, negentropy, and biological aging research who have turned up dead or gone missing. That piece is for paid subscribers.

That question has a 5,000-year answer. It has a name.

The Temple of Ba'al: World War 3 and the Occult Race for Immortality

A serialized investigative series tracing the equation from ancient Sumer to Silicon Valley, the two factions fighting to control it, and the geopolitical catastrophe that competition is producing. Two factions are racing to crack the code. One wants a physical temple. The other wants an algorithm. Their collision is pushing the world toward war.

“I’m going to show you the temple you’re standing in.”

Coming April 30.

Bibliography

Clausius, Rudolf. The Mechanical Theory of Heat. London: John van Voorst, 1867.

Girard, René. Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World. Stanford University Press, 1978.

Mackey, Albert. Encyclopedia of Freemasonry. Philadelphia: Moss & Company, 1874.

Mansfield, Daniel. “Plimpton 322 Is Babylonian Exact Sexagesimal Trigonometry.” Historia Mathematica 44, no. 4 (2017).

Ossendrijver, Mathieu. “Ancient Babylonian Astronomers Calculated Jupiter’s Position from the Area Under a Time-Velocity Graph.” Science 351, no. 6272 (2016).

Schrödinger, Erwin. What is Life? Cambridge University Press, 1944.

Shannon, Claude. “A Mathematical Theory of Communication.” Bell System Technical Journal 27 (1948).

Webb, Whitney. One Nation Under Blackmail. 2 vols. Trine Day, 2022.

Weatherford, Jack. The History of Money. New York: Crown, 1997.

Epstein file documents cited: Communications with Martin Nowak (Harvard Program for Evolutionary Dynamics), Leon Peschkin (Harvard systems biology), Lawrence Krauss (Arizona State University), and Steven Jaroszek. Internal memorandum re: cryptanalysis recruitment.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, archaeologist, and host of The Midnight Academy podcast available on all podcast platforms and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn.

She is the author of Anunnaki Revelation, Baphomet Revealed, Evil Archaeology, and The Anunnaki Connection. Find her work at www.drheatherlynn.com.