The H Files

The H Files

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urielangeli's avatar
urielangeli
14h

Thank you for linking the modern pursuit of 'freedom' to the alchemical 'dissolution'. Hadn't made that connection, despite the fact that hermeticism underlies a lot of modernism.

Ultimately, as human action, the dissolution is real but the philosopher's stone is a lie. The man unaided cannot recreate or perfect himself. He can only destroy.

But the dissolution will continue around us. If men cannot make themselves like gods, like God, they would rather reduce themselves and everything else to nothing.

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
Nikster's avatar
Nikster
13hEdited

I love your perspective on life’s purpose, and go kitties!

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