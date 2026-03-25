The H-Files

The H-Files

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jay t
Mar 25

This is a superb piece of writing! Supererio research of esoteric material, and skillfully bought into exoteric understanding! I actually listened to this and it greatly held my attention. Heather presents the information in a balanced way and let's the facts do the talking! I haven't heard these particular topics presented in this way before. EXCELLENT!!

First heard of Heather when she was interviewed The Higherside Chats. Well worth a listen also!

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jay t
Mar 26

I did actually listen to that one BEFORE this! Series you say!? Is there more!? 🙏🏾

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