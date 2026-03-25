This one may get me in trouble.

Since September, I have been asked more times than I can count to write about the Charlie Kirk assassination. Not about the politics. Not about the shooter. About the symbols. People who follow my work on things like ritual sacrifice, blood covenants, Baphomet, and the occult architecture that runs beneath political events wanted to know what I saw when I looked at the details. Trump’s ear wound at Butler. Charlie Kirk’s fatal shot to the neck at the rally. The widow stepping into leadership. The timing. The sequence.

I delayed writing this because the framework I kept arriving at made me uneasy, and because I wanted to be careful with a real death and the real grief of many people. Whether you were a fan of Charlie Kirk or not is not relevant to the symbolic architecture surrounding these events, particularly through the lens of Lurianic Kabbalah, messianic eschatology, and the sacrificial logic I have spent years tracing from Ba’al’s altar to the present day. If that distinction does not make sense yet, it will by the end.

I will also, toward the end of this piece, address a set of unverified political allegations that have circulated online about the circumstances of Kirk’s death. I include them because the political reading and the eschatological reading arrive at the same structural endpoint, and that convergence is itself worth examining.

Whatever you thought of Charlie Kirk in life, set it aside. This piece is not about whether he was right or wrong. It is about what his death means inside a framework that is older than any of us. Leave your politics at the door. Whether Kirk was your hero or everything you opposed, neither reaction will help you here. What I am tracing is structural, not partisan, and the architecture does not take sides.

The Ear-Piercing Servant

Let’s start with the ear.

In Exodus 21:5-6, a Hebrew servant who has served his term but chooses to remain with his master undergoes a specific ritual: his right ear is pierced against the doorpost. The piercing is a blood covenant. It marks the servant as one who has voluntarily bound himself to service out of loyalty. The ear, in the ancient Near Eastern symbolic world, is the organ of obedience (the Hebrew shema, “hear,” carries the force of “hear and obey”). To pierce it is to consecrate the act of listening into an act of permanent submission.

In certain streams of Jewish eschatological thought, this passage gets read messianically. It connects to the figure of Mashiach ben Yosef, the first of two messiahs in Jewish tradition. Most people, when they hear “the Jewish messiah,” are thinking of the second one, Mashiach ben David, the king of completion and peace who rebuilds the Temple, gathers the exiles, and establishes the kingdom. Maimonides (Moshe ben Maimon, the medieval rabbi-philosopher born in 1138 CE in Islamic Spain) explicitly states in Mishneh Torah (Hilkhot Melakhim 11:1) that the messianic king will build the Holy Temple. That is one of the criteria used to identify the true Mashiach: if he succeeds in building the Temple in its place and gathering the dispersed of Israel, then he is the one.

Ben David is the destination. Ben Yosef is the road.

Mashiach ben Yosef is the messiah of war and suffering. He is not a divine figure. He is a human leader, a political and military forerunner, though some traditions also emphasize a prophetic and spiritual dimension to his role. His purpose is to fight, suffer, and clear the path. Some traditions say he must die; others (notably R. Saadiah Gaon in Emunot v’Deot) say his death is conditional, depending on whether Israel is sufficiently righteous. Some midrashic sources (Genesis Rabbah 75:6, 99:2) associate ben Yosef with preparatory work related to the Third Temple, sometimes described as initiating the restoration process or fighting the wars that make the rebuilding possible. The Talmud (Sukkah 52a-b) names four eschatological figures: Mashiach ben David, Mashiach ben Yosef, Elijah, and the Righteous High Priest.

The relationship between the two messiahs is sequential and necessary. Ben Yosef has to come first, take the hit, and fall, so ben David can rise and complete it.

Now. Trump’s right ear was grazed by a bullet at the Butler rally. Within this framework, that is a public ritual enactment of the Exodus 21 blood covenant: the willing servant marked for service. His subsequent moves on Jerusalem, the Abraham Accords, and pro-Israel policy get read as confirmation of that servant role. The pierced ear is an anointing.

If that is the marking, then what happened to Charlie Kirk is the sacrifice.

The Broken Universe

To understand why a sacrifice would be necessary within this framework, you have to understand how the universe is broken.

Lurianic Kabbalah, developed by Isaac Luria (the Ari) in sixteenth-century Safed, teaches that at the moment of creation, the vessels containing divine light shattered (shevirat ha-kelim). Divine sparks (nitzotzot) scattered throughout the material world, becoming trapped in shells of impurity called klipot. The entire purpose of history, of souls, of messianic figures, is to gather and elevate those sparks back to their source. This process is called tikkun, meaning repair.

Everything in Lurianic thought revolves around tikkun. Every human action, every prayer, every righteous deed either elevates sparks or feeds the klipot. The messianic age arrives when enough sparks have been gathered. The klipot know this. As the end approaches, they become increasingly powerful, fighting to retain the last sparks, because the sparks are what sustain them.

Here is the part that matters for what follows. In Lurianic thought, the soul of Mashiach ben Yosef is a root soul, not bound to a single person. It sends sparks into the world across multiple incarnations and multiple people simultaneously. There can be many partial manifestations of the ben Yosef soul active at the same time in history, each completing a specific tikkun.

Tzaddikim, the righteous intermediaries who channel divine energy between the upper and lower worlds, can die for the sins of the generation. They absorb klipot so others can be elevated. Their deaths are transactions.

An image depicting the sefirot—the ten emanations in Kabbalah through which God (Ein Sof) reveals Himself (C.1516).

The Current System

Lurianic Kabbalah is not some ancient relic. It is a living operational theology, and its most powerful institutional carrier in the modern world is the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Chabad was founded in 1775 by Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, whose central work, the Tanya, synthesized Lurianic Kabbalah into a systematic framework for daily religious life. Where Luria’s teachings had been esoteric and restricted to elite circles in Safed, Chabad made them accessible and actionable. The shattering of the vessels, the gathering of sparks, the cosmic repair through human action: these became the organizing principles of a global movement, with the Lurianic architecture embedded in every prayer, every mitzvah, every act of outreach.

Under its seventh and final Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson (1902-1994), Chabad became the most globally distributed Jewish organization in history, with emissaries (shluchim) in over 100 countries. Schneerson’s theology was explicitly messianic and explicitly Lurianic. He taught that the current generation was the final generation of exile and the first generation of redemption, that the sparks were nearly gathered, and that the arrival of Mashiach was imminent. During his lifetime, a significant faction within Chabad identified Schneerson himself as Mashiach ben David. After his death in 1994, that faction did not disappear. It grew. Many Chabad adherents continue to believe the Rebbe is the Messiah and that his apparent death is a concealment rather than an ending, consistent with certain Lurianic teachings on the hidden nature of messianic souls.

Two elements of Chabad’s program are directly relevant to the framework of this article.

The first is the active promotion of the Noahide Laws. In Lurianic and Maimonidean thought, the messianic era involves not only the redemption of Israel but the alignment of the gentile nations under a universal moral code. The seven Noahide Laws are understood as the divinely mandated legal framework for non-Jews in the messianic age. They are:

Prohibition against idolatry

Prohibition against blasphemy

Prohibition against murder

Prohibition against sexual immorality

Prohibition against theft

Prohibition against eating the limb of a living animal

Requirement to establish courts of justice

Chabad has been the primary institutional force promoting Noahide consciousness globally, including through political channels. In 1991, the United States Congress passed a joint resolution (Public Law 102-14) designating March 26 as “Education Day” in honor of Schneerson, with language explicitly referencing the Noahide Laws as the foundation upon which civilization stands. The resolution passed both houses.

The second is Chabad’s proximity to political power, particularly within the Trump orbit. The Kushner family’s ties to Chabad are deep and well documented. Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, was a major Chabad donor for decades. Jared Kushner grew up within Chabad institutional life and attended Chabad events throughout his career. As senior advisor to President Trump, Kushner was the architect of the Abraham Accords, the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and much of the broader Israel policy framework that, within the eschatological reading I am tracing, functions as the political groundwork for Third Temple aspirations.

In a 2020 interview with Orthodox weekly Ami Magazine, reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Kushner was noted to still be wearing a red Kabbalistic string on his wrist, a practice rooted in Jewish mysticism believed to ward off evil. His children wear them too.

The presence of a lifelong Chabad adherent at the center of these policies does not prove that Lurianic eschatology is driving American foreign policy. However, it does mean that the theological framework and the political infrastructure occupy the same rooms, share the same donors, and are carried by some of the same people.

This is the context in which Charlie Kirk’s role becomes symbolically charged.

The Neck Wound

Charlie Kirk functioned, within this framework, as a righteous gentile intermediary. Not a tzaddik in the strict halachic sense (which applies to righteous Jews), but occupying a structurally similar role: one who channels influence between establishment power and the gentile masses. He was a gentile who promoted Christian Zionism and Noahide-adjacent frameworks, positioned between the Jewish institutional world and millions of young conservative Christians. His role was to shepherd gentiles toward alignment with a Noahide framework, whether he understood it in those terms or not.

Now consider the manner of his death.

In kosher slaughter (shechita), the neck is severed to release the nefesh, the lifeblood (Genesis 9:4). The blood is the life, as I discussed in Ba'al, Blood, and Bread: The Oldest Pattern in Religion. The neck wound maps onto ritual sacrifice: releasing the lifeforce to consecrate what comes next. In Kabbalah, the neck is the bridge between the head (consciousness, the supernal) and the body (manifestation, the material). It is a threshold. A severing there, or a bleeding there, represents breaking the link between divine intention and earthly manifestation so that something new can flow through.

The neck is where you sever for animal sacrifice. It is where you spill blood publicly and visibly. An ear-piercing is a mark of servanthood. A neck wound and actual bleeding out is the sacrifice proper.

If you are working within an eschatological framework, the sequence is logical: the servant is marked, and then the intermediary is offered. The sacrifice is needed to ritually purify the pathway for the final figure, the one who leads into a Noahide framework aligned with rebuilding the Temple and what some in these traditions call Pax Judaica.

Kirk’s death, read this way, functions as the Yom Kippur scapegoat of Leviticus 16: one goat is sacrificed, and one is sent into the wilderness. The sacrifice absorbs and purges impurity. The path is cleared.

The pattern does not stop with the spilling of blood. It continues with the one who mourns it.

Rachel, Shekhinah, and the Mourning Widow Archetypes

In the Bible, Rachel is a human ancestor, Jacob’s wife, mother of Joseph and Benjamin. In rabbinic tradition she becomes the archetypal interceding mother, the one who weeps for her exiled children and whose grief God specifically responds to. Her tomb near Bethlehem becomes a place of pilgrimage for people praying for redemption. She represents devoted maternal suffering that has cosmic power.

The Shekhinah is the divine feminine presence of God, the aspect of God that dwells among and within the material world. In Kabbalah, she is identified with Malkhut, the lowest sephirah on the Tree of Life, the point where divine energy meets earthly reality. She is in exile alongside Israel, meaning God’s own feminine presence is scattered and broken until the messianic redemption reunites her with the masculine divine.

What Luria does is fuse these two figures. Rachel weeping IS the Shekhinah weeping. They become almost interchangeable as symbols of the divine feminine in exile, mourning, waiting for restoration. Jeremiah 31:16 says: “Restrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for your work will be rewarded, declares the Lord. They will return from the land of the enemy.”

Erika Kirk is a widow who lost her husband through a violent death. She mourns publicly and carries his children forward. She steps into a leadership role emerging from that grief. That maps onto the Rachel/Shekhinah archetype with uncomfortable precision:

The mourning widow who becomes the vessel through which the next redemptive phase moves forward.

The Maternal Lineage Question

This is where the framework moves from uncomfortable to explosive.

Erika’s mother Lori is of half Syrian/Lebanese descent (through her father, Joseph Anthony Abbas, whose parents were Syrian/Lebanese immigrants) and half Italian (through her mother, Angie Carrescia). There is chatter in conspiracy circles about potential Jewish heritage through various family lines and their connection to B’nai B’rith.

Syrian/Lebanese ancestry alone does not indicate Jewish heritage. The region has enormous Christian populations, Maronite, Melkite, and Orthodox, and the Abbas family name, while Arabic, does not by itself suggest Sephardic or Mizrahi Jewish origins. The strength of this thread depends on whether specific genealogical or circumstantial evidence, such as the B’nai B’rith connection mentioned above, can be established beyond the ethnic background alone.

That said, in the speculative scenario where Jewish heritage does exist in the maternal Syrian/Lebanese line, the implications within this framework are significant. Under Jewish law (halakha), Jewish identity passes through the mother. Erika’s children with Charlie would be halachically Jewish. That becomes the linchpin: hidden Jewish lineage emerging through gentile political infrastructure to guide the flock into a Noahide system aligned with Third Temple aspirations.

The question of the wedding matters here, but briefly. Erika was said to have been raised Catholic, but the wedding at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in May 2021 does not appear to have been a Catholic sacramental ceremony. No source identifies a Catholic priest as officiant. The context points to a non-denominational or evangelical ceremony. Had it been Catholic, Charlie would have signed paperwork agreeing to raise their children Catholic, which would have created a formal ecclesiastical claim on the children competing with any potential halachic Jewish identity. The fact that the ceremony was not Catholic leaves the question of the children’s religious identity formally unclaimed by any specific Christian tradition.

The Political Conspiracy Layer

I said at the beginning that the political reading and the eschatological reading arrive at the same place. Here is the political reading.

Recently, the son of billionaire Chris Bitsakakis, who claims to have been deplatformed for his family’s wealth and political connections, posted a series of videos making allegations about Erika Kirk and the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. His claims, which I will summarize, are as follows:

He alleges that Charlie Kirk was being groomed by the billionaire donor class to eventually run for president, with Erika functioning as the real operator behind Turning Point USA, managing donor relationships and fundraising while Charlie served as the public face. He alleges that in 2024, Charlie began breaking with his donors on Israel-related foreign policy, and that the donors attempted to rein him in through Erika, creating severe marital strain.

He claims the marriage effectively collapsed the night of September 9th, 2025, the night before the assassination, citing Erika’s own public admission that she sent Charlie to sleep in their daughter’s room at 2:30 AM and that he left for Utah without saying goodbye. He interprets Charlie’s reported text to a friend (”it feels like it’s over”) as referring to the marriage rather than a premonition of death, and alleges that Erika simultaneously communicated to donors that Charlie was lost to their cause.

His theory is that the donors had Charlie killed because he was a defecting asset, and that Erika’s rapid acceptance of the lone gunman narrative, her immediate move to become CEO of Turning Point USA, and the purchase of the domain VanceKirk2028 within 72 hours of the assassination indicate foreknowledge or complicity. In a follow-up video, he presented a leaked receipt allegedly showing Erika purchased over $1,000 worth of Alo Yoga athleisure clothing under her maiden name on the morning of September 11th, less than 24 hours after the assassination, which he characterized as behaviorally inconsistent with genuine grief.

While these allegations are unverified we must keep asking questions, because of what comes next.

Two Readings, One Architecture

The political reading says: a defecting puppet was eliminated by his handlers and his widow was installed to continue the program. The eschatological reading says: a righteous intermediary was ritually sacrificed so the mourning feminine could emerge as the vessel for the next phase of redemption.

These are not the same claim. One is a conspiracy theory about donor politics. The other is a Kabbalistic map of messianic progression. They operate in entirely different registers, cite entirely different sources, and serve entirely different purposes.

They arrive at the same structural endpoint.

In both readings, Charlie Kirk’s death is a pivot point, Erika Kirk’s emergence into public leadership fits a recognizable pattern, and the sacrificial logic serves a larger project that the sacrificed figure himself may not have fully understood. Both frameworks demand a victim whose removal enables the next phase.

What I cannot tell you is whether these parallel architectures are coincidental, whether someone with deep knowledge of Kabbalistic eschatology is staging events to match the template, or whether the template is so old and so deeply embedded in the structure of Western power that it generates these patterns without anyone consciously directing them. The sacrificial logic I traced in “Ba’al, Blood, and Bread,” from bull to lamb to bread and wine, did not require a single choreographer. It emerged across millennia because the pattern is load-bearing. It is how power transfers and how the old order is consumed so the new one can rise.

The question is whether the pattern is generating itself, or whether someone knows the blueprint and is building to spec.

I don’t have the answer. I do know the question is worth asking, because the people who designed these frameworks, the Kabbalists of Safed, the authors of the Zohar, the rabbinic minds who mapped the messianic sequence across centuries of exile, understood something that most modern analysts do not: that political power and eschatological narrative are the same system, viewed from different altitudes.

The sacrifice has been made. The widow mourns. The path is being cleared. The only question left is: for whom, or what?

The Whore of Babylon

Among the allegations circulating about Erika Kirk is one that is as old as power itself: that she functioned as a honeypot, using sexuality and intimacy as instruments of political control on behalf of the donor class. Whether or not that is true in her specific case, the accusation itself reveals something worth examining. The strategic deployment of feminine sexuality within structures of power is one of the oldest technologies in the archive, and unlike sacrifice, almost no one has traced its full history.

If sacrifice is one ancient technology of communion with the divine, there is another that is older, more powerful, and far more dangerous. Every civilization that built an altar also built a bridal chamber. The Sumerians stationed priestesses in the temple of Inanna to perform sacred sex acts with the king. The Zohar teaches that sexual union on Shabbat draws down the Shekhinah. The Catholic Church calls marriage a sacrament. Crowley built an entire magical system around the act.

The Whore of Babylon, Temple prostitution, Kundalini, The Song of Solomon, Honeypots, ancient and modern, everyone knows religion and sex are entangled. Almost nobody has fully answered why.

Why does every major civilization, independently, across thousands of years, conclude that sex is a point of contact between the human and the divine? Why is it simultaneously the holiest sacrament and the most dangerous transgression? What did the priestesses of Inanna actually do, because it was not what the word “prostitution” has trained you to imagine.

That is the next piece. Paid subscribers only. Fair warning: this one is not for the squeamish or the prudish. The ancient sources are explicit, and I will be too.

Bibliography

Adkins, Laura E. "Redrawing Maps While Wearing a Red String: 5 Takeaways from Jared Kushner's Interview with an Orthodox Weekly." Jewish Telegraphic Agency, February 6, 2020.

Fine, Lawrence. Physician of the Soul, Healer of the Cosmos: Isaac Luria and His Kabbalistic Fellowship. Stanford University Press, 2003.

Green, Arthur. “Shekhinah, the Virgin Mary, and the Song of Songs.” Association for Jewish Studies Review 26, no. 1 (2002).

Idel, Moshe. Messianic Mystics. Yale University Press, 1998.

Maimonides. Mishneh Torah, Hilkhot Melakhim (Laws of Kings and Their Wars), Chapters 11-12. Available on Sefaria.org.

Matt, Daniel, trans. The Zohar: Pritzker Edition. Stanford University Press, 2004-2017.

Rivlin of Shklov, Rabbi Hillel (attributed). Kol HaTor (Voice of the Turtledove). On Mashiach ben Yosef’s role in the ingathering of exiles.

Saadiah Gaon, R. Emunot v’Deot (The Book of Beliefs and Opinions). On the conditional nature of Mashiach ben Yosef’s death.

Schneerson, Menachem Mendel. Collected discourses and public addresses (Likkutei Sichos, Igrot Kodesh). On the imminence of Mashiach and the role of the final generation.

Scholem, Gershom. Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism. Schocken Books, 1941.

Scholem, Gershom. Sabbatai Sevi: The Mystical Messiah, 1626-1676. Princeton University Press, 1973.

Schwartz, Howard. Tree of Souls: The Mythology of Judaism. Oxford University Press, 2004.

United States Congress. Public Law 102-14, Joint Resolution designating March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.” Referencing the Seven Noahide Laws.

Vital, Chaim. Etz Chaim (Tree of Life). Primary compilation of Isaac Luria’s teachings on the shattering of the vessels, divine sparks, and cosmic repair.

Vital, Chaim. Sha’ar HaGilgulim (Gate of Reincarnations). On root souls, gilgul, and ibbur.

Zalman of Liadi, Rabbi Schneur. Tanya (Likkutei Amarim). The foundational text of Chabad Hasidism, synthesizing Lurianic Kabbalah for practical application.

The Zohar, Mishpatim section. On Messiah ben Ephraim and eschatological figures.

Biblical texts cited: Exodus 21:5-6; Leviticus 16; Genesis 9:4; Jeremiah 31:15-17; Zechariah 12:10; Psalms 22, 89; Isaiah 53. Talmudic sources: Sukkah 52a-b; Megillah 29a; Genesis Rabbah 75:6, 99:2.

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, archaeologist, and host of The Midnight Academy Podcast. She is the author of Anunnaki Revelation, Baphomet Revealed, Evil Archaeology, and The Anunnaki Connection. Find her work at www.drheatherlynn.com.