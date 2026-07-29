The H Files

The H Files

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Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
8h

“Operation Phoenix” in Vietnam, (Burn down the Village to Save It), was scripted by the self avowed “Temple of Set Satanist”; and Green Beret, Col Michael Aquino.

Such appears as morphed into a Controlled demolition burn of the World Economy in order to Great Reset It.

Skynet Data Centers are set to manage inevitable chaos to follow; famine, war, pestilence, and disease.

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
14h

ha you realize you're going to have someone gooning to you because of this article now right?

i only had a chance to skim it, will read it in-depth later. spare was a chaos magician and this is a pretty well documented technique that i have encountered many times during my occult studies. when i lived in miami in my 20s and was more 'open-minded' in the sense that i had not yet discounted witchcraft as purely 'satanic' - i met a woman that belonged to a coven of witches. this coven would throw bukkake parties where they'd ingest the semen from dozens of men. they did this on a regular basis. none of them had jobs. all of them lived in really nice houses, drove expensive cars, wore designer clothes. i figured they were all just prostitutes but in retrospect i think there was something more to all of this. no i never attended one of the parties. i'd been invited once or twice but i'm just not into sharing.

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