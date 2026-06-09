The H Files

The H Files

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
2h

May Almighty God bless you & protect you as you delve even farther into that murky abyss.

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Brandon Potoczek's avatar
Brandon Potoczek
28m

Sounds like the Masons (Templars) are feeding a homunculus Egregore because they are frustrated by not being able to achieve unity with Sophia's divine egg.

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