The H Files

The H Files

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Just Sayin's avatar
Just Sayin
7d

I think it's interesting, shall I say a common thread in connection to these examples? My own reasoning seems to point to the spirit realm trying accomplish what they once could do during the procreation of Nephilium. Since these spirits can not materialize to literal human form anymore to procreate, could there be this same desire to procreate by tapping into any perverted means to make a new creation? Personally I think these new creations are possible in a lab.

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Libbie Grant's avatar
Libbie Grant
7d

Hell yeah, can’t wait to read to this when my writing is done and I’m high as a kite 🪁

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