In 1922, according to the South African author Credo Mutwa, a secret “tokoloshe farm” operated in the Drakensberg, in what was then Basutoland. His account describes women held in dark caves, forced reproduction, and children subjected to bodily alteration and conditioning. People encountering these victims would believe they were supernatural entities. Mutwa, however, insisted that the tokoloshe was "a physical human being" (Mutwa, quoted in Bowart 1994, 167–168).

That allegation was behind a conversation during my recent appearance on Mystery Boys with Kurt Metzger and Duncan Trussell. Kurt brought up a passage in Operation Mind Control and connected it to “Nightmare Hall,” the alleged experimental section of the underground base at Dulce.

The main question is: could some beings people have encountered during abductions really be disabled, deformed, and abused victims of a government program of dysgenics? Could this be why so-called whistleblowers like Grusch are now discussing the different alien races on major platforms like Rogan?

People sometimes hear Kurt say something outrageous and may dismiss it due to its comedic delivery, however, there is a real story here that deserves a deeper dive and a serious analysis. Across this three-part series, I will trace the allegation from Mutwa to Bowart, then examine the biological and historical questions it raises. Some of these allegations may be difficult to entertain, likely because you have never independently entertained such horrific ideas. The content is unsettling and may challenge your faith in humanity, so parts II and III will be for paid subscribers. So please come with me on this investigation by subscribing to The H Files, a fully independent publication that dares to go deeper than we’re allowed.

Anyone encountering such a creature may be so taken aback at what they see they wouldn't recognize it as a human victim. An unfamiliar body would encourage witnesses to ask what it was rather than what had been done to it. The captor remains outside the story with a cloak of plausible deniability while the captive becomes the monster.

Mutwa’s farm and the Dulce laboratories are more contemporary accounts, but for this investigation, I am examining the texts, historical claims, the biological research, and their connections to the ancient traditions of subterranean beings. Could some of those traditions preserve memories of a Pleistocene hominin population that survived in cave systems, interbred with our ancestors, and possessed knowledge of reproduction and husbandry that others understood as divine creation? When traditions describe beings associated with a world beneath our own, from the Hopi Ant People to the Mesopotamian apkallu and Ireland’s mound-dwelling aos sí, could some preserve memories of an older population and its encounters with our ancestors? In the darker accounts, are we hearing about the people who possessed unusual knowledge, the captives they allegedly altered, or descendants of contact we have forgotten?

There are many questions, but we will start with the creature called the tokoloshe.

The Tokoloshe

The tokoloshe comes from Southern African folklore and predates modern UFO literature. The Dictionary of South African English records an English-language reference from 1833 and traces variants of the name through isiZulu, isiXhosa, and Sotho. Historical descriptions include a small, hairy being associated with water, mischief, and sexual aggression. Some place such creatures in deep pools or among river reeds (Dictionary Unit for South African English, “Tokoloshe”).

African tokoloshe figure, Zulu people, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Mutwa is best known for Indaba, My Children, in which he writes as a storyteller and interpreter of tradition. The tokoloshe passage, however, comes from a later book, My People. It alleges that people could be made into dependent servants through captivity, abuse, and training. Its intended result is described as “an unthinking robot that obeyed every command” (Mutwa, quoted in Bowart 1994, 168).

In Mutwa’s telling, belief in the supernatural is what keeps the narrative going. If people decide the creature is a spirit, nobody goes looking for the human being it used to be. A frightened village buys charms against witchcraft and continues living in a controlled reality. Many may be able to relate to this now, post-COVID.

Even if the tokoloshe story is fabricated, what we think we see depends a lot on what we’ve been told to expect. Raised on goblins, you see a goblin. Raised in a Christian home, you see a demon. Raised on aliens, you see a visitor from another planet. It’s the same strange figure either way, only the explanation changes.

So before asking where these beings came from, we have to ask whether we’d even recognize what we were looking at.

Intelligence Claim

How did a story associated with witchcraft enter a discussion of intelligence operations and behavioral control?

Bowart’s expanded 1994 Researcher’s Edition reproduces the account on pages 167–168. Its footnote names Mutwa’s My People, which Bowart describes as Writings of a Zulu Witch-Doctor. He introduces the excerpt through Mark Phillips, who claimed to have spoken with agents who studied African practitioners’ methods. The reported conversations are the basis of this intelligence connection (Bowart 1994, 167–168).

The Senate’s August 3, 1977, hearing on MKULTRA documents a real investigation into the CIA’s behavioral-modification research. It belongs to a different evidentiary record from Phillips’s account. The hearing establishes the program that was investigated and Bowart’s passage supplies the additional allegation about African methods (U.S. Senate 1977; Bowart 1994).

In much Southern African folklore, the tokoloshe doesn’t act on its own. It belongs to someone. A witch is said to keep it, feed it, and send it out to do harm. European folklore has a word for this kind of creature: a familiar, the animal or spirit that serves a witch and does what it’s told. Something similar is also found in Jewish golem folklore.

Mutwa’s account takes that idea literally. His tokoloshe is a familiar made from a person, a captive trained until it obeys without question. Bowart picks up the story from there. He links it to claims that intelligence agents wanted to learn and adapt those methods. In his telling, the attraction was obvious: a person who would carry out orders and never resist (Bowart 1994, 167–168).

In my article Yes. They Ate Mummies. I examined the trade that converted human remains into medicine, moving bodies through suppliers, merchants, apothecaries, and physicians. The comparison here concerns the treatment of a person as useful material. A body can be valued for what someone believes it will produce while the person to whom it belongs is disregarded.

In the tokoloshe account, that disregard goes even further, to an extent that is even harder to imagine.

The victim’s humanity is so concealed and mocked the torture itself becomes part of a lifelong humiliation ritual.

Nightmare Hall

This horrific work is said to be taking place in laboratories beneath New Mexico, in Dulce. In an undated report attributed to Cherry Hinkle, claims associated with Tom Castello describe genetic experiments, captive humanoids, and manipulated bodies. The report calls the supposed sixth level “Nightmare Hall” and places the genetic laboratories there (Hinkle, n.d.).

Could the infamous creatures at Dulce be a technological continuation of the process Mutwa described? Does this explain the recurring demand for reproductive material in abduction stories?

These apparently nonhuman figures occupy a subordinate role. They may be the captive, the servant, or the result of an intervention. Their disturbing appearances draw attention away from whoever controls them. The tokoloshe and the Grey have different physical appearances, but the resemblance concerns the relationship between a maker, a dependent being, and an observer who only sees the result.

Who Gets to Make a Person?

The creator-servant relationship also appears in Mesopotamian accounts of human origins. In the Sumerian composition Enki and Ninmah, the gods are exhausted by labor, and Namma asks Enki to create a substitute. Enki’s instructions include assigning the new creature the work of carrying baskets. Later, Ninmah fashions people with different bodily conditions, and Enki provides livelihoods and positions for them (Enki and Ninmah, lines 12–37, 52–82).

The story connects bodily creation with work and social provision. Its gods decide both how a person is formed and where that person will belong. My examination of this claim does not import Sitchin’s translations or extraterrestrial chronology. Rather, I use my own theoretical framework of the Anunnaki as benig a population that understood animal husbandry more thoroughly than its neighbors who could then possess a technological advantage without possessing a spacecraft. Its knowledge might concern reproduction, inherited traits, feeding, dependence, and the organization of labor. If they applied the same tactics to people that they did on animals (which we know they did) then later stories might describe them as “makers of humanity.”

That interpretation could describe the establishment of a social order rather than the creation of a separate species. A group that teaches others to farm, makes them dependent on a managed food supply, and assigns their labor might claim to have made them into “people.” Its descendants might repeat the claim until instruction and domination became indistinguishable from divine creation.

Selective breeding changes the distribution of inherited traits across generations. Conditioning targets behavior which we know can be passed through epigenetics, as symbolized by the monarch butterfly, represented in the claims of Project Monarch survivors.

Luz: The Bone and the Hidden City

The question of a manufactured body has an even older counterpart: what would have to survive for a human being to be made again?

Jewish resurrection lore gives that surviving remnant a name: luz. In Genesis Rabbah, Rabbi Joshua ben Hananiah tells the emperor Hadrian that God will restore the human body from the luz of the spine. The story then subjects the bone to a series of attempted destructions. Grinding, fire, water, and a hammer fail to destroy it; the hammer and anvil break instead. The Zohar likewise describes a spinal bone that remains in the grave and becomes the root from which the body is rebuilt. These are accounts of divine resurrection, with a physical remnant providing continuity between the dead person and the restored body (Genesis Rabbah 28:3; Zohar, Toldot 6:50–51).

Sacrum with the proposed luz bone, similar in look to an almond.

Luz is also the name of a city where death cannot enter. In the Babylonian Talmud, its inhabitants must leave its walls when they become weary of life and wish to die. Genesis Rabbah links the name with the almond and describes a concealed approach through a hollow almond tree, into a cave, and from the cave into the city. The entrance is hidden, but the refuge contains a living community. The geography offers a close comparison with the subterranean traditions in this investigation: a passage beneath the ordinary world leads to people who live beyond one of its ordinary limits (Sotah 46b; Genesis Rabbah 69:8).

This also intersects with the work of René Guénon, a French metaphysician and a founding figure of Traditionalism, whose teachings about primordial sacred wisdom and modern spiritual decline influenced religious thinkers, esoteric movements, and, through later interpreters, strands of far-right politics (Sedgwick 2004). Guénon brings the bone and the city together in The King of the World. Both represent, in his interpretation, a protected center that death cannot reach. The almond supplies the image: a shell enclosing a kernel, with the possibility of renewed life held inside it. Guénon places this symbolism within his discussion of Agarttha and hidden spiritual centers. What survives within the person corresponds to what survives within the world. His argument is metaphysical, but it provides a specific source for the association between an indestructible human remnant and a concealed place of survival (Guénon [1927] 1958, chap. 7).

Modern genetics has shown that the dense inner-ear region of the petrous temporal bone can preserve unusually high concentrations of ancient human DNA. A 2015 study identified the bone surrounding the inner ear as an especially productive sampling location. Long after death, surviving molecular fragments can therefore supply information about a person’s ancestry and biological relationships (Pinhasi et al. 2015). The petrous region is not the spinal bone described in the Luz traditions, and recovering genetic information is not the same as restoring a person. A fragment of bone can retain genetic information long after the rest of the body has decomposed.

The Sefer Yetzirah, a favorite of occultists and mystics, presents creation through ten sefirot and twenty-two letters. In a separate narrative, the Babylonian Talmud relates that Rava created a man and sent him to Rabbi Zeira. The being could not answer when spoken to, and Rabbi Zeira told it to return to dust. The story imagines a human form brought into existence by a human practitioner, while making its inability to speak the sign that something is missing (Sefer Yetzirah 1:1–2; Sanhedrin 65b).

The darker possibility I will be investigating throughout this series is an inversion of the promise of restoration: someone claiming the authority to manufacture, possess, or repurpose another human being. That is the question I am bringing into my work on “dark Kabbalah.”

The Luz concerns the restoration of a person. The question often goes back to what makes a body a person, and who claims the right to decide. If a being encountered underground were called a god, a monster, or an alien, how much of that identification would depend on whether the observer understood how it came to be?

The Unanswered Questions

The pattern of that relationship raises several questions that the alien literature has never fully answered.

Why does the demand for reproductive material remain so consistent across decades of abduction reports? Sperm, ova, and fetuses appear repeatedly in the accounts. If the beings were visitors from a distant planet with an independent evolutionary history, why do they need human gametes? I do not think that has been adequately answered. Could a captive population, a hybrid program, or a time-displaced group seeking genetic material from its own ancestral line have clearer reasons to collect it?

Why are the beings so often described with a recognizable human arrangement of head, torso, arms, and legs? In a 2019 interview discussing Identified Flying Objects, biological anthropologist Michael P. Masters emphasized the humanlike anatomy described in encounter accounts, including upright posture, bilateral symmetry, and five digits on each hand and foot. He interprets those descriptions through his “extratempestrial” hypothesis: the visitors are our descendants, returning through time to study or interact with their own evolutionary past (Emeigh 2019).

Could it be the opposite direction? Could some of these accounts describe a population that survived from our distant past, or beings produced from human biological material? On a planet with a different gravity, atmosphere, radiation environment, and biochemical history, the probability of independently arriving at an upright, five-digit, large-headed biped capable of communicating in human languages is vanishingly small. Perhaps the resemblance reflects common ancestry, deliberate manufacture, or the tendency of witnesses to describe unfamiliar experiences in familiar terms? To me, the repeated appearance of that body plan is more economically explained as a human-derived form than as an alien one.

The same could be said for cattle mutilations. Beginning in the 1960s and peaking in the 1970s, ranchers across the American West reported animals found with eyes, tongues, ears, genitalia, and sometimes internal organs removed with apparent surgical precision, often with little or no blood at the scene. Conventional explanations (scavengers, natural decomposition) account for many cases. They do not account for every report of precision cuts or for the contemporaneous association with unmarked helicopters and unexplained lights. If reproductive and genetic material is the consistent target in human encounters, the selective removal of bovine reproductive and sensory organs raises a parallel question: are the animals being sampled as a proxy, a vessel, or a related biological system?

Rancher John Mahan found two of his cattle dead under suspicious circumstances north of Williams on September 10, 2018. According to the accompanying news report, an investigation found that his bull had been tranquilized and dismembered (Howell 2018).

Medieval magical texts already treated the cow as such a vessel. The Liber vaccae (the Book of the Cow), a Latin translation of a late ninth- or tenth-century Arabic work of natural magic, contains explicit instructions for creating a “rational animal” by depositing human semen into the womb of a cow or ewe, sealing the animal in darkness, feeding it on blood, and then processing the resulting form with mineral powders until it acquires human-like skin and movement. The text presents the procedure as a method of artificial generation. Whether the cow is meant literally or functions as a coded stand-in for a human woman is difficult to determine from the surviving manuscripts. Either reading is relevant. A literal use of bovine uteri points toward an experimental tradition of cross-species gestation. A coded reading points toward the concealment of human captives behind an animal pretext. Both preserve the same structure: a maker who controls reproduction, a dependent organism whose origins are obscured, and an observer who sees only the finished result (Van der Lugt 2009).

In 2023, researchers at the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health reported developing human-pig chimeric kidney structures inside pig embryos. These embryonic structures, called mesonephroi, contained roughly 50–60 percent human cells when examined after 25–28 days of gestation (Wang et al. 2023). Parallel work in xenotransplantation has focused on genetically modified pigs as organ sources for human recipients. Cattle have also been used in earlier interspecies embryo experiments. The technical goal is the production of human-compatible tissue inside a non-human host. Both involve the idea of developing humanlike material within an animal host, although their methods and claimed outcomes differ radically. A large domestic animal is again being treated as a gestational matrix for human cellular material. The difference is that the medieval text framed the outcome as a rational being under the magician’s control, while contemporary papers frame it as a medical supply.

These elements keep returning to the same theme: reproductive material is collected, bodies are shaped or gestated under controlled conditions, and the resulting entities appear anomalous to outside observers. Whether the makers are a Pleistocene population with advanced husbandry knowledge, a modern program operating under secrecy, or future humans returning for genetic stock, the structure is consistent. The observer sees a Grey, a tokoloshe, or a hybrid. The account rarely includes the hands that arranged the conditions under which that body came to exist.

Next: Before They Were Gods

Part II returns to the ancient world and its accounts of humanity’s creation. Could some of the beings remembered as gods have been members of an older terrestrial population, possessing knowledge of agriculture, reproduction, and husbandry that their neighbors understood as supernatural power? I will also examine that possibility alongside human nakedness, archaic interbreeding, and the genes involved in hair growth, including FOXC1. The archaeological evidence includes Bruniquel Cave, where structures attributed to Neanderthals were built deep underground approximately 176,500 years ago. What were they doing there, and how much can the surviving evidence tell us about their capabilities? (Jaubert et al. 2016.)

Then, I will return to the Luz through the physical evidence: what can a surviving piece of bone actually preserve? The petrous bone gives us a concrete comparison between the legendary kernel of resurrection and the material from which researchers recover ancient human DNA.

Part III brings the hypothesis into the alien literature. I will compare the hidden-teacher traditions with accounts of Greys, Nordics, Reptilians, and alleged reproductive experiments, and Nightmare Hall, asking whether the beings described are supposed to be visitors, surviving terrestrial populations, or organisms produced by someone else. It follows the deathless city of Luz into Guénon’s account of Agarttha and the traditions of hidden teachers. Alongside the creation language of Sefer Yetzirah and the story of Rava’s artificial man, I will examine the darker question of who claims authority to remake a human body. If some supposedly alien beings were terrestrial, or were made from terrestrial life, what would disclosure actually be disclosing?

Part I is free to read and share. Parts II and III are for paid subscribers, so please come with me on this investigation by subscribing to The H Files, a fully independent publication that dares to go deeper than we’re allowed.

Bibliography

Babylonian Talmud. Sanhedrin 65b; Sotah 46b.

Bowart, W. H. 1994. Operation Mind Control. Revised and expanded Researcher’s Edition. Fort Bragg, CA: Flatland Editions. Especially pp. 167–168.

Dictionary Unit for South African English. n.d. “Tokoloshe, Tikoloshe.” Dictionary of South African English. Online edition.

Electronic Text Corpus of Sumerian Literature. n.d. “Enki and Ninmah.” Composition 1.1.2. University of Oxford. Especially lines 12–37 and 52–82.

Emeigh, John. 2019. “MT Tech Professor Claims UFOs Are Time Machines from Future.” MTN News/KTVQ, March 23.

Genesis Rabbah. 28:3 and 69:8. The city-of-Luz passage is numbered 69:7 in some editions.

Guénon, René. [1927] 1958. Le Roi du monde [The King of the World]. Paris: Gallimard. Chapter 7, “Luz ou le séjour d’immortalité.”

Hinkle, Cherry, attributed author. n.d. “The Secrets of Dulce Base and the Community of Dulce New Mexico.” Circulating report. No publication date stated in the copy consulted.

Howell, Wendy. 2018. “Cattle Mutilations Baffle Williams Rancher.” Williams-Grand Canyon News, September 18. https://www.williamsnews.com/news/cattle-mutilations-baffle-williams-rancher/article_8a362ac4-0c44-5af9-859f-08baed8bbc77.html

Jaubert, Jacques, et al. 2016. “Early Neanderthal Constructions Deep in Bruniquel Cave in Southwestern France.” Nature 534: 111–114. doi:10.1038/nature18291.

Kowalczyk, Amanda, Maria Chikina, and Nathan Clark. 2022. “Complementary Evolution of Coding and Noncoding Sequence Underlies Mammalian Hairlessness.” eLife 11: e76911. doi:10.7554/eLife.76911.

Lay, Kenneth, Tsutomu Kume, and Elaine Fuchs. 2016. “FOXC1 Maintains the Hair Follicle Stem Cell Niche and Governs Stem Cell Quiescence to Preserve Long-Term Tissue-Regenerating Potential.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 113 (11): E1506–E1515. doi:10.1073/pnas.1601569113.

Masters, Michael P. 2019. Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon. Masters Creative LLC.

Metzger, Kurt, and Duncan Trussell, hosts. 2026. “The CIA Created the Roswell Aliens.” Mystery Boys, FILE_23. Featuring Dr. Heather Lynn. YMH Studios. Video podcast.

Mutwa, Credo Vusa’mazulu. 1969. My People: The Incredible Writings of Credo Vusa’mazulu Mutwa. London: Anthony Blond. The tokoloshe passage is cited here through Bowart’s 1994 Researcher’s Edition, pp. 167–168; Bowart identifies the work as My People: Writings of a Zulu Witch-Doctor.

Pinhasi, Ron, et al. 2015. “Optimal Ancient DNA Yields from the Inner Ear Part of the Human Petrous Bone.” PLOS ONE 10 (6): e0129102. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0129102.

Sedgwick, Mark. 2004. Against the Modern World: Traditionalism and the Secret Intellectual History of the Twentieth Century. New York: Oxford University Press.

Sefer Yetzirah. 1:1–2.

United States Senate. 1977. Project MKULTRA, the CIA’s Program of Research in Behavioral Modification. Joint hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, August 3. Washington, DC: U.S. Government Printing Office.

Van der Lugt, Maaike. 2009. “Abominable Mixtures: The Liber vaccae in the Medieval West, or The Dangers and Attractions of Natural Magic.” Traditio 64: 229–277.

Wang, Jiaowei, et al. 2023. “Generation of a Humanized Mesonephros in Pigs from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells via Embryo Complementation.” Cell Stem Cell 30 (9): 1235–1245.e6. doi:10.1016/j.stem.2023.08.003.

Zohar. “Toldot,” chapter 6, §§50–51. English online edition, Zohar.com.

Suggested Reading

Mutwa, Vusamazulu Credo. 1998. Indaba, My Children. Edinburgh: Canongate. Originally published in 1964. Read as Mutwa’s presentation of tradition, with attention to the edition being consulted.

Podolecka, Agnieszka. 2018. “Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa: Sangoma, African Sage, Fraud or a New Age Shaman?” Studies in African Languages and Cultures 52. doi:10.32690/SALC52.6. A study of Mutwa’s religious authority and storytelling, useful alongside his own books.

Slon, Viviane, et al. 2018. “The Genome of the Offspring of a Neanderthal Mother and a Denisovan Father.” Nature 561: 113–116. doi:10.1038/s41586-018-0455-x.

Tonnies, Mac. 2010. The Cryptoterrestrials: A Meditation on Indigenous Humanoids and the Aliens Among Us. Anomalist Books. A speculative comparison for the proposal that some apparently alien beings might be indigenous to Earth.