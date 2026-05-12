The H Files

The H Files

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Teemu Nyholm's avatar
Teemu Nyholm
14h

This is one hell of a read, thank you!

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
Gia's avatar
Gia
14hEdited

Anyone else recklessy run to the Arcane School website for some surface-level recognizance before finishing Dr. Lynn's article?

Just me, huh? 😄

Dr. Lynn, thank you for this and all your other fascinating articles... podcasts... interviews... insights... the lot!

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1 reply by Dr. Heather Lynn
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