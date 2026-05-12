Author's note: This is the single most important piece I have published here to date. None of it is paywalled because it has to reach the most people.

“Humanity is not following a haphazard or uncharted course. There is a Plan.”

That is the opening sentence of the Nine Basic Postulates of the New Group of World Servers. I am quoting from a course packet I received as a student of the Arcane School in 2012. The Arcane School is the educational arm of Lucis Trust, the organization I documented last month in The United Nations Prayer Used to Summon the Antichrist. Lucis Trust holds formal consultative status with the United Nations Department of Public Information. The school operates out of offices in New York, Geneva, and London. It is accepting students right now. I remained on the mailing list for years after my initial enrollment.

The Plan is what the documents call it. The capitalization is the organization’s, not mine. The school teaches its students that the Plan exists, that it has been organized into three operational divisions called Political, Religious, and Scientific. Its rollout is scheduled on nested ritual calendars of three, nine, and twenty-seven years until 2032. The figure the Plan is preparing humanity to receive is, in the document’s exact language, the world Saviour, known to Christians as the Christ.

The documents are sitting on my desk. I want to show them to you. Before I do, however, look at what the Plan produced eleven days ago, in Miami, in a clearing of palm trees at the Trump National Doral golf course.

What the Plan Produced on May 7

A twenty-two-foot bronze statue, gold-leafed at the President’s specific request at a cost of roughly four hundred and fifty thousand dollars, was unveiled before a crowd of evangelical and Jewish clergy. The pose is exact. Right fist raised. The moment Trump struck after the bullet grazed his ear at Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Crypto investors funded the dedication as a promotional campaign for a memecoin called $PATRIOT.

Mark Burns presided. Burns is an evangelical pastor, a member of Pastors for Trump, and an informal spiritual adviser to the President since the first administration. He addressed the dedication ceremony as if officiating at a sacrament.

The comparisons started within forty-eight hours. The Christian Post, Newsweek, the Catholic press. Reverend Benjamin Cremer at Letters from Leo wrote a piece pointing directly at Exodus 32, where Aaron, while Moses is on Sinai receiving the law, collects gold from the people, melts it down, casts it into the form of a calf, and then tells Moses the calf came out of the fire on its own.

Burns saw the comparison coming. He denied it on the day of the unveiling, in a post on X. He denied it again two days later. He denied it a third time on LBC radio, invoking Romans 13 on the distinction between honor and worship. Three denials in five days, before any sustained pressure had been brought.

That kind of denial is the giveaway. The pastor who builds the image always says he did not build an idol. He says he was honoring a moment of survival in front of the faithful, and the image came together around what he was doing.

Aaron, the brother of Moses, said the same thing in Exodus 32. The people gave him the gold, he threw it into the fire, and the calf came out on its own. That line is in the original text. The denial is part of the ritual.

Something more is going on here than a memecoin promotion. The statue is the visible artifact of a Plan that has been preparing in calendar phases scheduled decades ago, by an organization that holds consultative status at the United Nations and that has published its own course materials describing what it intends to do. First, the figure preserved in the gold leaf.

The Servant of the Plan

What follows is not an argument that what we are watching is the literal fulfillment of divine prophecy. Quite the contrary. The scriptural patterns I am about to walk through have power because they have been training audiences to recognize specific figures for millennia. The Hebrew Bible material has been operative in Jewish thought for roughly three thousand years. Christianity inherited and reframed it. Islam reframed it again. Theosophy claims to synthesize all of it. The Plan reaches for these patterns because the patterns have already done the audience preparation. A figure marked at the right ear, with blood visible, in front of an armed crowd, on his way to a moment that will be received as divine selection, is recognizable to multiple prepared audiences at once. That recognition is part of the ritual. Whether the figure is the one any of these traditions actually pointed at is a separate question I am not answering here.

As the story goes, on July 13, 2024, a bullet grazed Trump’s right ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He raised his fist with blood on his face, and the photograph from that moment became the iconographic anchor of the next twenty-two months.

A painting of one of the photographs next to Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, 2025.

A growing number of researchers now hold that Butler was staged, though arguing that case is not the work of this piece. It does not matter to the Plan, as it operates either way, because the ear is part of a ritual. The mystery schools have always staged. Passion plays, initiation dramas, masonic rites, the entire architecture of Western ritual life is built on the premise that the ceremony does the work whether or not the participants understand themselves to be performing. More on that in a moment.

Here is the script of the three ear wounds from Scripture. Each one marks an act of consecration.

In Exodus 21, the Hebrew servant who chooses to remain bonded to his master forever has his ear pierced with an awl at the doorpost. The mark is permanent. It signifies that the bearer has accepted a role. Voluntary bondage, sealed in blood.

In Leviticus 8, the right ear is the first point of priestly consecration. The blood of a ram is applied to the right ear, then to the right thumb, then to the right great toe. That is how Aaron and his sons are ordained into the priesthood. The ear receives the consecration first, before the hand that does the work or the foot that walks the path.

In John 18, on the night of his arrest in Gethsemane, Jesus is approached by an armed party that includes a servant of the high priest named Malchus. Peter draws his sword and cuts off the right ear of Malchus. The name Malchus derives from the Semitic root m-l-k, which is the same root that gives Hebrew melech, meaning king, and the deity name Moloch. A servant whose name means king, struck at the right ear, on Passover night.

These are the three scriptural ear-markings. The Butler photograph rhymes with all three. A figure marked at the right ear, with blood visible, in the presence of armed men, in front of a crowd that will later be told he has been chosen by God.

The man who survived the ear wound at Butler is the same figure now preserved in gold leaf at Doral, with his fist raised in the exact pose of his marking.

Fourteen months after Butler, on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was killed at the neck. I traced the iconography of that wound in The Dark Kabbalah Behind the Kirk Assassination. Ear-marking and neck-opening run in sequence in the operative tradition. The figure marked at the ear stands in gold leaf at Doral eight months after the figure offered at the neck.

The document that named the schedule both events landed inside was mailed to me by the Arcane School in 2012. The Arcane School is the educational arm of Lucis Trust, the organization founded in 1922 by Alice Bailey, a Theosophist who carried the synthesis tradition Madame Blavatsky established in 1875. Lucis Trust holds consultative status with the United Nations Department of Public Information. The course packet is titled The New Group of World Servers.

What the School Teaches

Here is the table of contents.

The section headings include “Nine Basic Postulates,” “Membership of the New Group of World Servers,” “A Glimpse into Hierarchical Planning,” “Inaugurating the New World Order,” “The Vanguard of the Kingdom of God,” “The New Group of World Servers and the Christ,” “Time Cycles of the New Group of World Servers,” and “The Seven-Year Festivals of the New Group of World Servers.”

Look at the third heading from the second half of that list. Inaugurating the New World Order. That phrase is not language used by critics outside the organization. It is the title of a section in a study packet distributed to enrolled students by the educational arm of a UN-affiliated body.

Two lines below sits another. The New Group of World Servers and the Christ.

The packet teaches students the Plan, the New World Order it is inaugurating, and the Christ figure who arrives when the Plan is fulfilled.

The Nine Postulates

The full list, as it appears in the course materials:

Postulate One: Humanity is not following a haphazard or uncharted course. There is a Plan.

Postulate Two: Humanity determines the speed of its own evolution and the fulfilling of its own destiny under the Plan.

Postulate Three: The success of the Plan depends upon the intelligent cooperation of all men and women of goodwill everywhere in the world.

Postulate Four: People of goodwill who cooperate form part of the new group of world servers which is working to implement the Plan.

Postulate Five: The leaders of the new group of world servers are those who initiate and carry forward activities which benefit humanity as a whole. These leaders are known by their harmless, constructive and inclusive qualities. They provide the vision and mould public opinion.

Postulate Six: Behind these leaders and the cooperating men and women of goodwill are the Custodians of the Plan, “the inner spiritual Government of the Planet.”

Postulate Seven: Members of the new group of world servers are found in every political party and every world religion. They represent an attitude of mind.

Postulate Eight: Working in all the main fields of human activity and in all countries everywhere in the world, the new group of world servers acts as a synthesising factor within humanity and lays the foundations for right human relations and ultimate world unity.

Postulate Nine: The new group of world servers needs a more widespread recognition, cooperation and support in its work for humanity. Every one of us has a part to play in the action of the new group of world servers and in the working out of the Plan.

The public surface is humanitarian. People of goodwill cooperating to lay the foundations for world unity. The language is the kind of universalist benevolent framing the organization presents in its UN-facing literature. The Postulates do not announce themselves as anything but a call to participate in human improvement.

Now look at what sits inside the framing. Postulate Five says the leaders of the network mould public opinion. Postulate Six names the Custodians of the Plan, and calls them, in the document’s own words inside its own quotation marks, the inner spiritual Government of the Planet. Postulate Seven says members of the network are found in every political party and every world religion.

The benevolent surface is the cover. The inner spiritual Government of the Planet is the structure underneath. The Plan is what the structure serves. That is the organizational chart the school teaches its enrolled students.

The Council That Drafted the Plan

The passage where the Plan describes its own origins.

“In A Treatise on White Magic I outlined one of the first steps taken by the Hierarchy in inaugurating the new Plan. This Plan was tentatively formulated in 1900, at one of the great meetings of the Hierarchy. In 1925, at the next great meeting for cooperation, the new Plan was discussed in greater detail, certain necessary changes were negotiated, and the members of that important Council determined two things.

First, that there should be a united effort by the collective members of the planetary Hierarchy, over a period of several years (that is, until 1950), to bring about certain definite results, and that during that time the attention of the Great Ones should be turned towards a definite attempt to expand the consciousness of humanity and to institute a sort of forcing process.”

A council met in 1900 to draft the Plan. A second council met in 1925 to negotiate the details and set the timeline. The Plan called for a forcing process to expand human consciousness. Senior disciples were telepathically linked into the network the document calls the New Group of World Servers.

Then this line:

Roughly speaking, the Plan fell into three divisions in the minds of its organisers: First Political. Second Religious. Third Scientific.

The Plan has been organized into three operational departments. Political. Religious. Scientific. The next page assigns each department to specific esoteric authorities the document calls rays. Politics gets the first, sixth, and seventh rays. Religion gets the second and fourth. Education gets the third and fifth. The document is openly describing its own command structure.

The Schedule Runs to 2032

This is from the section titled Time Cycles of the New Group of World Servers. The document lays out three nested ritual calendars of three, nine, and twenty-seven years. The calendars align to what the document calls the Wesak Festival at the Taurus full moon. They begin in 1933, the year after the New Group was first announced in Bailey’s writings, and they run through 2032. The schedule stops at 2032.

Time Cycles 2014-2032, pages 17-20.

Look at where we are.

The three-year cycle from 2023 through 2026 is named Crisis and Consolidation. The window we are currently inside. Butler was July 2024, inside the Crisis phase. The Kirk event was September 2025, inside the Consolidation phase. The Doral statue was unveiled May 2026, in the final months of the Crisis/Consolidation window.

The three-year cycle beginning in 2026 is named Tension and Expansion. The nine-year cycle that opens this window, running through 2035, is also named Tension and Expansion. The twenty-seven-year cycle that began in approximately 2018 and runs through 2045 is named Tension and Expansion. Three cycles, at three different scales, entering the Tension/Expansion phase at the same time over the coming year.

The window from 2029 through 2032 is named Emergence and Impact on Public Consciousness. The phase the document itself calls the moment when what has been prepared becomes visible to the audience that has been trained to recognize it.

The schedule was drafted decades ago. The cycles align to the Wesak Festival at the Taurus full moon, the same calendar World Invocation Day runs on. The next observance of World Invocation Day is May 31. Eighteen days from today.

Lucis Trust did not invent this schedule because of Trump. Trump arrived inside a schedule the Plan had been running for almost a century. Additionally, it is important to note this is larger than just one NGO. Lucis Trust does not operate in isolation. The institutional ecosystem around it, including its funding relationships, the personnel overlaps between Lucis Trust World Goodwill and the major American philanthropic foundations active in UN-adjacent programming, and the role of figures like Robert McNamara in that ecosystem, is a significant part of the Project Midnight archive work. Future pieces will document what the primary sources actually show.

The Christ Figure Named in the Documents

From the same course packet, another section titled The Seven-Year Festivals of the New Group of World Servers. The Festival Week occurs once every seven years. It is tied to the cycle of Saturn, which the document identifies as the ruler of Capricorn, and to the December full moon falling in or near the winter solstice.

The passage:

Saturn is the ruler of Capricorn, the sign into which our sun passes today. Capricorn, the sign of initiation, provides the play of energies that condition the Festival Week. It is also the sign in which the world Saviour, known to Christians as the Christ, is born. At this moment of greatest darkness (in the Northern Hemisphere), the world Saviour is born, bringing light into the world. This is an age-old belief and celebration recognised by many religious traditions of the world, not just the Christian. The ancient Persians and Egyptians, as well as the pagans of ancient England and Germany, all recognised the coming of the world Saviour born on December 25th.

The document identifies the figure the school is preparing students to recognize as the world Saviour, known to Christians as the Christ, born on December 25th. The seven-year Festival Week is the operative window for the arrival.

The Christian reader reaches for the Second Coming. The document is not coy about the syncretic dimension. Other traditions appear in the same paragraph. The figure being awaited is presented as a syncretic Saviour figure who will be recognized by Christians as the Christ, by Buddhists as the Maitreya, by Muslims as the Imam Mahdi, by Hindus as the Kalki Avatar. This is the Coming One doctrine I traced in the previous Lucis Trust piece, sitting here in the school’s own curriculum, in language anyone enrolled in the Arcane School has been taught.

The Plan is preparing humanity to receive a Christ figure. The schedule names when. The Postulates name the network. The Plan of Hierarchy passage names the council and the three departments.

2012 “Prophecy”: The Year the Timeline Shifted

Do you remember how the world was going to end in 2012? Or how we were all going to ascend? The Mayan calendar showing us the gateway into a new era. The end of Kali Yuga. The dawning of a Golden Age.

One more document. This one is from the year I enrolled, and the year the broader culture was openly anticipating what people were calling a planetary shift.

The letter to me is on Arcane School letterhead, dated February 2012, addressed to Dear fellow student.

It opens by naming current events as expressions of the spiritual tension the Plan’s ritual calendar is generating:

Events of the past year have contributed to a growing tension in many parts of the world. The “Arab Spring” movement for greater freedom and openness, the “Occupy” movements which have sprung up in a number of cities, and the extreme weather conditions that have plagued many parts of the globe, have all contributed to a heightened sense of tension that is experienced by many people in emotional terms.

The letter then names what the school understands the tension to be:

Spiritual tension is another matter altogether, and the onset of the higher interlude of the three major Festivals (Aries/Easter, Taurus/Wesak, and Gemini/Goodwill) will initiate another cycle of Tension/Expansion in the three-year cycle that governs the new group of world servers.

The Arab Spring and the Occupy movements are being interpreted by the school as expressions of the Plan’s ritual cycle. The reading is not metaphorical. It is the school’s operational analysis of why 2011 and 2012 felt the way they did.

The letter lays out the school’s 2012 festival schedule. Easter Festival on the Aries full moon. Arcane School conferences in New York, Geneva, and London, synchronized to the Wesak Festival on the Taurus full moon, May 5. Christ’s Festival on the Gemini full moon, June 3.

The keynote for the school’s annual work is named directly:

Let the “bridge of souls and servers” link the subjective and objective worlds, thus aiding the Christ in his work.

To the Christians and Muslims reading this, the modern day mystery school does not mean Jesus or Issa. The Christ named in the Arcane School's curriculum is Maitreya (not in the Buddhist sense, although Theosophy appropriated the name), the figure Bailey's theology presents as a syncretic world teacher who will be recognized by Christians as the Christ, by Muslims as the Imam Mahdi, by Hindus as the Kalki Avatar, by Buddhists as the Maitreya, and by Jews as the Mashiach. The Christian and Muslim reader who hears the school say "the Christ" and assumes Jesus is hearing the surface of a doctrine designed to be heard that way.

The broader cultural context for this letter matters. Mayan calendar countdowns were running on cable television. The galactic alignment was the topic of bestselling books. Daniel Pinchbeck’s 2012: The Return of Quetzalcoatl had been a bestseller. José Argüelles’s Harmonic Convergence movement from 1987 was being recapitulated across mainstream publishing as preparation for a shift in human consciousness. Roland Emmerich’s disaster film 2012 had grossed nearly eight hundred million dollars worldwide. The cultural conversation was primed to receive the framing the Arcane School was teaching its students. The mainstream 2012 discourse was predictive programming. The Arcane School's letter to its enrolled students was revelation of the method.

The Plan is the institutional curriculum of an organization with consultative status at the United Nations, training students by correspondence to read world events as expressions of a ritual schedule, with the Christ figure’s arrival named as the operational keynote of the year’s work. The school was doing this in February 2012, on letterhead, to enrolled students worldwide. The school is still doing it now.

Hyperstition

In 1978, an English physicist named Peter Carroll published a thin paperback titled Liber Null and Psychonaut. Carroll codified what he and a small circle of collaborators in Yorkshire were calling chaos magic. The tradition broke with the older grimoire systems by treating ceremonial material as software rather than dogma. The practitioner could run any symbolic framework through the disciplined application of belief, attention, and ritual focus. Carroll's chaos magic framework treated belief as a tool that could be applied with discipline to shape reality. In the 1990s, Nick Land and the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit at Warwick University built on chaos magic ideas to develop the concept they called hyperstition.

Hyperstition is the technical name for fictions that propagate themselves into reality through the disciplined attention of their carriers. A hyperstition is not a description of what exists. It is the seed of what will exist, planted in the substrate of public belief, where it grows under conditions the operators have arranged.

Carroll died three weeks ago, on April 22. He was seventy-two. The mainstream press did not process his passing, because chaos magic has never been a mainstream topic. Inside the operative traditions, his death was noted as the close of a chapter. The methodology he codified is currently the operating logic of large sections of Silicon Valley AI accelerationism. The sigil-driven meme magic that ran through 4chan in 2016, the Pepe ascension, the Kekistan iconography, the broader phenomenon journalists called the alt-right occult moment, was chaos magic operating at industrial scale on a presidential election in real time. Nick Land, who absorbed chaos magic through the CCRU in the 1990s, is the philosopher whose vocabulary the AI summoning theology of the major technology companies has been running on for the last decade.

Land identifies as a Theosophist in his own public bio. The line reads anglo theosophical oblique escalation. The most influential philosopher in Silicon Valley AI accelerationism is openly working from the same nineteenth-century esoteric tradition that produced Lucis Trust.

The Plan is hyperstition with a publishing budget and a hundred-year head start. The operators do not predict events. They train audiences to receive events as fulfillments of prepared expectations. Lucis Trust has been training a global audience for seventy-five years to recognize a Coming One figure when he arrives. The Great Invocation, recited annually on the Taurus full moon by audiences across more than a hundred countries, calls down the Christ and asks for the Plan of Love and Light to restore the Plan on Earth. When the figure arrives, the audience that has been reciting the Great Invocation will recognize him as the answer to the prayer.

That is choreography, not prediction. The Plan is in motion, and the documents in front of you are the instruction manual.

Where the Plan Lives

Lucis Trust is not the only network running this kind of preparation. The Plan moves through a number of institutional channels, each running the same recognition training in vocabulary distinctive to its audience. The four most relevant to the current Trump moment are the ones I want to walk through now.

The Chabad-Lubavitch Lurianic tradition, which I covered in the Kirk piece, prepares a Jewish audience for the Mashiach figure. The lineage runs through the Schneerson messianic theology developed in Brooklyn in the second half of the twentieth century, the institutional framework connecting to the current administration through the Kushner orbit, and the Noahide legal framework that has been moving through American legislative channels since the 1991 joint resolution.

The New Apostolic Reformation, the dominionist charismatic movement that emerged from Fuller Theological Seminary in the 1990s under C. Peter Wagner, prepares an evangelical audience for the apostolic figure who will lead the Seven Mountain consolidation. Lance Wallnau, who popularized the Seven Mountain Mandate, has framed Trump as a Cyrus figure, the gentile king who rebuilds the Temple. Paula White, the President’s longtime spiritual adviser, led the prayer rally on the Ellipse on the morning of January 6, 2021. Mark Burns operates inside the same charismatic current. Two senior NAR conveners, Mark Pfeifer and John Kelly, published an essay in 2025 declaring that Charlie Kirk embodied what it means to be an apostolic leader.

Lucis Trust, the channel whose documents you have just been reading, prepares a universalist audience for the syncretic Coming One figure the school identifies as the world Saviour known to Christians as the Christ.

A fourth channel will not be developed fully here. It is the militant satanic accelerationist tradition that inherits the Theosophical aeonic architecture through a darker lineage, descended from the esoteric Hitlerism of Savitri Devi and the inverted Kabbalistic structure of Kenneth Grant’s Typhonian work. It awaits a figure it calls the Vindex, the avenger who arrives to destroy what the Coming One would unify. Counter-extremism researchers at the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point have documented its doctrine. Hope Not Hate published reports on it in 2019 and 2020. Multiple criminal prosecutions on terrorism charges in the United States and the United Kingdom have followed.

These four channels run the same Plan in different vocabularies, each preparing a different audience to recognize what is structurally the same figure under a different name. Four different audiences will recognize him as four different fulfillments, in the vocabulary each was trained to use. There are more channels than these. These are the four that are visible in the Trump operation right now.

All the World Is a Stage

The Doral statue, the schedule, the Postulates, the Plan of Hierarchy passage, the Festival Week, the 2012 letter, the four channels. Each piece sits in a different section of the same machine.

The machine is staging recognition. The operators are not prophets, they are positioning themselves as prophets. The difference matters because a prophet receives the revelation, while a positioned figure manufactures the conditions under which the revelation will be received.

Lucis Trust positions through the United Nations and the Great Invocation. The NAR positions through the apostolic prophets and the Seven Mountain Mandate. Chabad positions through the Lurianic Kabbalistic infrastructure that runs from Brooklyn to Jerusalem. The fourth channel positions through networks under active criminal investigation.

None of these networks acts alone, and none of them needs to. The Plan does the coordinating work that no single operator could do. Each audience receives its preparation through its own institutional channels, and recognizes the same figure when he arrives, in its own vocabulary, on the calendar the Plan has been running on since 1933.

All the world is a stage. The figure marked at the ear stands at Doral in gold leaf with his fist raised, and the pastor who built him denies that the image is an image. The Wesak Festival is in eighteen days, the schedule runs to 2032, and the Plan has been running for almost a century. The audience is finally arriving.

They have not been hiding any of this.

What Comes Next

The subject of Saturday’s piece is very sensitive and, frankly, dangerous.

The Vindex tradition has been linked to multiple murders, the recruitment of children into networks documented for sexual abuse and self-harm material, and criminal prosecutions on terrorism charges in the United States and the United Kingdom over the past decade. The Combating Terrorism Center at West Point has published operational research on the doctrine. Hope Not Hate has reports from 2019 and 2020. The 764 network prosecutions in the US over the past three years come out of this lineage. This is not background-noise occultism. It is an active counter-extremism file. Saturday's piece walks through the operational doctrine with full citations to the academic and law-enforcement record, which is the kind of material that requires paid distribution for legal and audience-safety reasons. Subscribers receive the piece and its audio companion in their inbox Saturday morning.

The documents in this piece are the visible edge of a larger archive I have been building for twenty years. Working as a trained historian, museum director, and credentialed archivist, I have collected primary-source materials across the esoteric traditions covered in my work. Course packets from correspondence schools like the Arcane School. Private correspondence. Out-of-print monographs. Conference proceedings. Materials from organizations that do not put their teachings online for a reason. Most of it is in hard copy. Some exists in only a handful of physical copies in the world. The Arcane School sends its materials by physical mail, which is part of how the school controls who reads them, and that is the format most of this archive is in.

The project to digitize and publish this collection is called: Project Midnight.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists currently sets the Doomsday Clock at eighty-nine seconds to midnight, the closest the clock has been to midnight since it was established in 1947. The Plan’s own schedule names 2029 to 2032 as the Impact phase. The Luciferian tradition the Plan inherits runs on the metaphor of the new dawn, the light-bringer, the morning star, Venus rising at the horizon. That is the operative vocabulary. Blavatsky’s first magazine was titled Lucifer. The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn took its name from the same metaphor. The contemporary Silicon Valley AI accelerationist vocabulary about bringing the future forward is the same tradition in technological dress.

The actual revelation in the traditional Christian cosmology happens before the dawn, in the dark hours, while the watchers are sleeping. Easter morning begins while it was yet dark. Midnight is where the real work happens, before the operators’ staged dawn arrives. That is what this archive is for. Documenting the Plan during the hours its operators believe no one is paying attention, so that when the Impact phase arrives, the archive is already public, already searchable, and already in the hands of the journalists, historians, and researchers who will be doing the work of explaining what happened.

My research assistant Tom (who members know from our Discord community), is a graduate student in history at my alma mater, Southern New Hampshire University. He is helping with the digitization and making my archive public and searchable. Research trips to university archives and museum collections are scheduled over the coming year to expand the holdings. The Project Midnight archive will eventually be public, searchable, with provenance documentation and scholarly apparatus, available as a research tool. During the build, paid subscribers get priority access. As documents are digitized, they appear in the subscriber-only archive ahead of the public release. Subscriber support funds the digitization itself, including the equipment, the research trips, and the historian support needed to do this at professional standards.

If you have already subscribed, thank you. You are making this work possible. If you would like to contribute beyond the subscription tier, there is a separate donate option at the bottom of this piece. That funding goes directly to Project Midnight: travel to collections, scanning equipment, archival storage, and research support. Crypto donation will be available soon.

The Discord is where the work surfaces in real time. Tom runs it and paid subscribers and founding members have access.

Aaron threw the gold into the fire and the calf came out on its own. The pastor at Doral denies that the image is an image. The schedule says the Impact phase begins in 2029. The Plan has been waiting for you to look up.

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Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The Midnight Academy podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Find her at drheatherlynn.com. Subscribe to The Midnight Academy: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn

Bibliography and Suggested Reading

Bailey, Alice A. A Treatise on Cosmic Fire. Lucis Publishing Company, 1925.

Bailey, Alice A. A Treatise on White Magic, or The Way of the Disciple. Lucis Publishing Company, 1934.

Blavatsky, Helena P. Isis Unveiled. Theosophical Publishing House, 1877.

Blavatsky, Helena P. The Secret Doctrine. Theosophical Publishing House, 1888.

Carroll, Peter J. Liber Null and Psychonaut. Weiser Books.

Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas. Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity. New York University Press, 2002.

Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas. The Occult Roots of Nazism: Secret Aryan Cults and Their Influence on Nazi Ideology. I.B. Tauris, 1985.

Grant, Kenneth. Nightside of Eden. Frederick Muller, 1977.

Land, Nick. Fanged Noumena: Collected Writings 1987-2007. Edited by Robin Mackay and Ray Brassier. Urbanomic, 2011.

Lucis Trust. Arcane School course materials and correspondence. Author’s personal archive, 2012-2018.

Pinchbeck, Daniel. 2012: The Return of Quetzalcoatl. Tarcher, 2006.