The H Files

The H Files

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Wayne Morse's avatar
Wayne Morse
1hEdited

Or the tree of knowledge. Of good and evil? Nothing new under the sun. It’s certainly satan's worldly throne room and a habitation for demons.

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JoJo Razor's avatar
JoJo Razor
1h

I say kudos for the tower! This Tarot Trump card has it crashing down. My experience is that the devil-shadow-holy-ghost- feminine-divine has been stuffed in the basement by all religions. So of course they don’t want us looking there alas we find out the truth that women did not come from a rib, that for Mother Mary to be pregnant with her xx chromosomes would have had to produce a girl, that the lies they have told through their own AI called the Bible would be exposed, and that their purpose of a devil was to project one’s shadow so they never had to look at the pieces of themselves they cut away to fit into cult-ture. I see why the pope is frightened. I say to all, yes we are in the tower, but take a walk down to the basement to see what one has left behind. It is indeed a monster screaming in every brain for recognition and expression. We were never meant to follow orders so the screaming is loud. The fools above in the higher levels laugh as they build higher. Eventually it will come crashing down. The next Trump card called the Star shows the pool of water of the basement (subconsciousness) exposed… the shadow as flowing water through the goddess in full expression. This is our transformation… it’s not about building higher to get away from the basement but to descend within it and give voice to what has been buried. And the biggest towers around are those of male dominated religions.

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