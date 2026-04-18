What I am about to share, I have never said publicly, and I have been sitting on it for more than a decade.

I spent years inside a mystery school with formal advisory standing at the United Nations. I was a student in their training program. I was assigned a handler who was a practicing psychologist in New York. I filed monthly reports under her supervision. I have a steel filing cabinet in my home office filled with the typewritten materials I received during that period, deliberately analog, deliberately off the digital record, and until now I have kept that cabinet closed.

The reason I am opening it now is that the prayer taught inside that school is being recited at a publicly scheduled global event six weeks from today, and the theological content of that prayer maps with precision onto what orthodox Christian eschatology has always called the Antichrist. Tucker Carlson called the President the Antichrist on his podcast last week. The Vatican’s International Association of Exorcists warned Pope Leo XIV of a global satanism emergency the same week. Both of them are describing symptoms. What I am about to show you is the infrastructure.

120 Wall Street

Lucis Trust currently operates from 120 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. The organization was founded in 1922 by Alice and Foster Bailey, a former member of the American Theosophical Society and her husband, a thirty-third-degree Scottish Rite Freemason. The original corporate name was Lucifer Publishing Company. The name was changed to Lucis Publishing Company in 1924 to 1925, depending on which of the Trust’s own historical sources you consult. The organization’s explanation of the original name is that “Lucifer” and “Lucis” share the same Latin root meaning “light.” The Trust’s own literature acknowledges that “some Christian groups have traditionally mistakenly identified Lucifer with Satan.” The name was changed for public-relations reasons. The teaching did not change.

Alice Bailey claimed to have begun receiving telepathic dictation from a disembodied Tibetan Master named Djwhal Khul in November 1919. She reported that Djwhal Khul was a disciple of another Master named Koot Humi, who was the same Koot Humi who Helena Petrovna Blavatsky, the Russian founder of the Theosophical Society, had claimed as her own invisible spiritual teacher forty years earlier. Bailey transcribed communications from the Tibetan for thirty years, from 1919 until her death in 1949, producing twenty-four books of esoteric philosophy that are still in print today through Lucis Publishing Company. These books constitute what the organization calls the Ageless Wisdom, a body of teaching the Trust’s own site describes as “handed down from ancient times in a form suitable to each era.”

The Trust established an educational arm in 1923 called the Arcane School. The school offers correspondence-based training in what Bailey called occult meditation, distinguished from mystical contemplation and Christian devotional prayer by its mental, trained, directional character. Students are assigned a Secretary, a more advanced fellow student, to whom they file monthly written reports tracing their meditation practice and their progress through the lessons. The school makes two further claims in its public marketing. One is that no psychic development, no ritual magic, no sex magic, and no devotional worship of any Master is taught. The other is that the school operates without oaths, without fees, without enforced loyalty. Both claims are true in a narrow institutional sense. Neither describes the lived experience of students inside the reporting structure.

The subject of this article is what Lucis Trust has achieved institutionally, where the teaching has landed in the apparatus of global governance, and how a prayer written by Alice Bailey in 1945 now circulates as a publicly scheduled ritual observance in hundreds of meditation groups worldwide, including inside events held on the premises of the United Nations.

The Meditation Room

In April 1949, United Nations Secretary-General Trygve Lie announced that a meditation room would be established inside the new UN Secretariat Building. The decision came after sustained lobbying by several organizations, including the World Council of Churches and a lay organization called the Laymen’s Movement for a Christian World. The first temporary room opened at Lake Success on February 9, 1951. A permanent room opened on October 14, 1952, the first day of the Seventh General Assembly.

The room as it currently exists was redesigned under Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld between 1956 and 1957. Hammarskjöld wrote the leaflet that is handed to visitors. He raised the funds to redecorate the room. He commissioned the architectural plan and the visual program himself. The redesigned room opened on November 11, 1957, thirty-three years to the day after Lucifer Publishing Company was renamed Lucis Publishing Company on November 11, 1924. Whether that date was coincidence or design I cannot say.

The room is wedge-shaped. The entrance is through two tinted glass-paned doors. The visitor walks along a darkened corridor, turns right, and enters a narrow space eighteen feet wide at the entrance and nine feet wide at the far end. A Swedish-woven blue rug covers the floor of the corridor and the back of the room. At the center of the space stands a rectangular block of crystalline iron ore weighing six and one-half tons, presented to the United Nations by the government of Sweden in 1957. The block rests on a concrete pillar that descends to bedrock. A single beam of light from a recessed ceiling lens strikes the polished upper surface of the ore. The rest of the room is kept in near-darkness.

Meditation Room at United Nations Headquarters. The fresco in the background is the work of Swedish artist Bo Beskow. Painted in blue, white, grey and yellow geometric forms, with light pure colours intersecting to form deeper shades, the fresco is 9 feet high and 6.5 feet wide. 1/Jan/1957. UN Photo/x.

Hammarskjöld called the ore a symbol of “the firm and permanent in a world of movement and change.” He called the light “a symbol to many of us of how the light of the spirit gives life to matter.” He described the altar as dedicated “to the God whom man worships under many names and in many forms.” That last phrase is the key one. In the theological vocabulary of the Bailey corpus, the God worshipped under many names and in many forms is the Coming World Teacher, the figure Bailey and her successors have taught will appear at the end of the present cycle to unify all religions under a single spiritual authority. The orthodox Christian theological tradition, from Augustine through Benedict XVI, has consistently identified that figure, when claimed in that specific role, as the Antichrist of the Book of Revelation.

On the far wall behind the ore stands a fresco by Swedish artist Bo Beskow, a personal friend of Hammarskjöld. The mural was painted in place between October 1957 and November 1957, with the room locked and chained at night during the work. Beskow claimed the design was non-objective and contained no intentional symbols. He also said the geometric patterns in the fresco repeated the proportions of the room and of the iron ore at its center, which is mathematics, not abstraction. The mural was donated by the Marshall Field family.

The room receives approximately one hundred thousand visitors per year. A group calling itself the Friends of the Meditation Room, an arm of the Laymen’s Movement, has maintained guest books inside the space since 1953. The guest books ask visitors to record their names, addresses, and religious affiliations. Over a million individuals have signed.

The Prayer

This is the Great Invocation. It was given to Alice Bailey in April 1945, four months before the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and six months before the United Nations was formally established. Lucis Trust publishes it on the front page of their website.

From the point of Light within the Mind of God Let light stream forth into the minds of men. Let Light descend on Earth. From the point of Love within the Heart of God Let love stream forth into the hearts of men. May Christ* return to Earth. From the centre where the Will of God is known Let purpose guide the little wills of men — The purpose which the Masters know and serve. From the centre which we call the race of men Let the Plan of Love and Light work out And may it seal the door where evil dwells. Let Light and Love and Power restore the Plan on Earth.

The asterisk next to the word “Christ” leads to a footnote Lucis Trust publishes on the same page. I reproduce the footnote verbatim.

Many religions believe in a World Teacher, a “Coming One”, knowing him under such names as the Lord Maitreya, the Imam Mahdi, the Kalki Avatar and the Bodhisattva. These terms are sometimes used in versions of the Great Invocation for people of specific faiths.

The figure being invoked in the third stanza of the prayer is not Jesus of Nazareth. Lucis Trust tells you so on their own website. The figure is a composite spiritual authority whom Bailey named “the Christ” and then footnoted with the Buddhist Maitreya, the Islamic Imam Mahdi of the Shia apocalyptic tradition, the Hindu Kalki Avatar, and the Bodhisattva of Mahayana Buddhism. The figure is universalist in character. He is offered to adherents of every religion as the figure they have already been waiting for, but under a different name.

This is the theological structure the Apostle John described in the First Epistle, chapter two, verse twenty-two. “Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.” The technical meaning of the word antichrist in Johannine theology is not a demon with horns. The technical meaning is a figure who presents himself as the Christ while not being the Christ. A figure offered to the world as the Coming One, identified with Maitreya and the Mahdi and the Kalki Avatar, is by definition a figure offered as the Christ while not being the Christ Christian theology recognizes. The Great Invocation, read through any orthodox Christian theological framework, is a prayer for the arrival of the Antichrist. Lucis Trust has made the theological identification for you. The footnote is their work, not mine.

The version most widely performed in the past decade is a choral setting by New Zealand composer Chris Artley, performed here by the King's College Chamber Choir at The Big Sing 2022, New Zealand's national choral festival.

The effect of hearing the Invocation sung by a trained choir in full liturgical performance is the point. The prayer is designed for liturgical recitation in a high-cultural register. It is not the marginal chant of a fringe cult. It is a religious text that has been absorbed into the ecclesiastical performance tradition of the English-speaking academic establishment.

Inside the Establishment

The Invocation was already inside the American political and diplomatic establishment within seven years of its composition.

On World Invocation Day in 1952, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, then serving as United States delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission and chair of the committee that had drafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recorded a broadcast of the Great Invocation. The recording is currently hosted on Lucis Trust’s own website. The audio is public, the transcription is public, and the attribution is undisputed. The most influential woman in American public life in the middle of the twentieth century recorded the Great Invocation for worldwide distribution as part of a Lucis Trust observance.

Roosevelt with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which includes Franklin Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms.

In October 1962, the journalist Edith Kermit Roosevelt, a granddaughter of Theodore Roosevelt and a syndicated columnist for the New York Herald Tribune, reported attending a full-moon meditation meeting of the New Group of World Servers at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in New York City. She named Foster Bailey, Alice Bailey’s husband and the then-head of Lucis Trust, as leading the group. She reported them chanting the Great Invocation in unison. She reproduced the lines: “Let purpose guide the little wills of men, the purpose which the Masters know and serve.” That is the third stanza of the prayer. It was being chanted, by the head of Lucis Trust, inside the Carnegie Endowment, in 1962.

The documented chain continues from there, and it runs directly into the policy framework the UN adopted in September 2024.

The rest of this piece is for paid subscribers.

The H Files is fully independent. No publisher advance funded this investigation. No institution owns a piece of this archive. Every lesson I am transcribing, every primary source I am verifying, every hour I spend with the filing cabinet open is supported directly by paid subscribers. If this work matters to you, subscribe. That is how the archive stays open.

Warning: what follows is the inside account of a UN-connected occult training program from someone who was in it, the name of the clinical discipline where this teaching is quietly taught to your therapist today, and the documentary evidence that the UN’s current foundational policy framework is being interpreted through Alice Bailey’s doctrine on the organization’s own website.

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