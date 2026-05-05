The H Files

The H Files

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Susan's avatar
Susan
21h

Balenciaga's outrageously priced garbage bag purses and other "designer" products that look like garbage immediately sprang to mind

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Therapy Outside the Box's avatar
Therapy Outside the Box
1d

I can't hep but wonder if you would even consider accepting if you were invited onto Candace Owens podcast? I feel you would blow her mind with your research.

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