If you are tired of the disclosure conversation, the people running it have succeeded in doing their job. This piece is about the job, not the entities. Who is staging the question, what they are hiding behind it, and what the fatigue itself is being used to accomplish.

There is a real fatigue building around the UFO question right now, and the people running the conversation are counting on it.

You can feel it online. Every podcaster with a microphone has a take, and every take sounds like the last one. The alien-or-demon question gets treated as the height of conspiracy thinking. Another file dump arrives, another government hearing gets scheduled, another whistleblower steps forward, and your eyes glaze before they reach the second paragraph. The fatigue is real and you are right to notice it.

What you might not have noticed is that the fatigue was the point.

The obvious framing is desensitization. The boy who cried wolf or the audience numbing itself by exposure until the signal stops and convert to noise; white noise, the kind that lulls you back into trance. While this is accurate, the framing is incomplete. Desensitization explains why a population stops reacting to violence on a screen. It does not fully explain why a population stops asking who is producing the screen.

For that, the better vocabulary belongs to Cass Sunstein in his book, Nudge and the analysts at the RAND Corporation, the Cold War defense think tank that has shaped American military and information strategy since 1948, who published the firehose of falsehood model in 2016. Sunstein is a Harvard Law professor who co-authored Nudge with Richard Thaler in 2008, and he is married to Samantha Power, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Obama and ran USAID under Biden. From 2009 to 2012, Sunstein himself served as Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Obama White House, the office that reviews and approves all federal regulations, and in that role he became the most influential behavioral economics figure inside the U.S. government during the Obama years. He built the institutional infrastructure for what came to be called nudge units, embedded behavioral teams inside federal agencies that designed interventions to shape citizen behavior without their conscious awareness.

His 2008 paper “Conspiracy Theories” with Adrian Vermeule proposed that the U.S. government should engage in what he called cognitive infiltration of conspiracy-believing communities. Federal agents or paid analysts would join those communities, anonymously, and seed counter-narratives to disrupt the belief network from within. The paper is on the public record. It has been widely critiqued. It is also a documented blueprint for the kind of operation you already suspect is being run.

He is also tied institutionally to the World Economic Forum, the Behavioral Insights Team that the Cameron government established in the UK, and the broader academic-policy nexus that built the behavioral nudge mechanism across the Anglo-American sphere over the last fifteen years.

Populations are not controlled by being told what to think. They are controlled by being placed inside an environment where the available choices have already been pre-selected, and where the volume and contradiction of the content overwhelms the cognitive bandwidth that would otherwise go to the structural questions. The chaos you are seeing on your feed is not chaos. It has a designer, a budget, and a desired outcome. That outcome is your uninformed consent.

The aliens-or-demons argument is the surfaced question. The buried one is who is manufacturing the conversation, what story do they want you to accept, and what do they get when you accept it.

That is the question worth your attention. The rest of this piece is about why.

The Luxury Conspiracy and Its Cost

There was a time when the alien-or-demon question was a fine thing to argue about. It is the sort of thing best discussed after midnight, often with a glass of something, before your buddy pulls out a dollar bill to show you the occult symbols. The question is fun. It feels transgressive. It pulls at the edges of consensus reality in a way that makes ordinary conversation feel a little ridiculous by comparison. It is also a serious question in its proper room. Phenomenologists, anthropologists of religion, philosophers of mind, and historians of the mystery traditions have been working on it for the better part of a century, and that work has produced some of the most important thinking on consciousness and contact we have. As fireside conspiracies go, this is one of the better fires, and as academic disciplines go, the people doing that work are not embarrassed to be doing it.

What it is now is what is called a luxury belief, the kind of idea you get to hold without paying for it, because the world is structured to absorb it. You can wonder whether aliens are demons over a joint and a porch chair, and nothing in your week is going to change. The question costs you nothing and produces nothing in a practical sense. That is why it has been chosen for you.

A few years ago we could afford the luxury, but we cannot afford it now. Conspiracy questions that were once after-midnight entertainment have, over the last decade, kept embarrassingly turning out to be true. Operation Mockingbird. MK-Ultra. The Epstein client list. The lab-leak hypothesis. The targeting algorithms now running in Gaza under the name Lavender. The list of things once dismissed as paranoia and later admitted in court filings and congressional testimony has gotten long enough that the conspiracy discount, the polite social tax we used to pay for thinking like this, has been substantially reduced. We do not get to keep the luxury beliefs anymore. The luxury is the cost.

The alien-or-demon question, treated as a luxury belief, has been turned into fodder against the public. The fireside chat is no longer a fireside chat. The conversation has been weaponized, and you are the target.

The Wrong Question, Surfaced Deliberately

There is a real phenomenon underneath the question. I want to be clear about that, because what I am describing is not a debunking move. To discuss the merits of the argument here would be to fall into the trap this piece is identifying. The contact tradition is older than any of the cultural names currently fighting over what to call it. Ceremonial magicians, shamans, mystics, clinical researchers, and military intelligence analysts have documented it across cultures that had no contact with each other, for somewhere between forty thousand years and the entire span of human cognitive existence depending on which lower bound you accept. The phenomenon is not the question.

The question is who controls the naming.

If that claim sounds slight, the Western tradition opens with it. The first power God grants Adam in Genesis is the power to name the animals. The text places naming before dominion because naming is dominion. To name a thing is to determine what category it belongs to, what relationships it is allowed to have, and what can be done with it and to it. The postmodern linguistic turn rediscovered this in secular form in the twentieth century, when Foucault and his successors argued that discourse produces the categories it appears merely to describe. The mechanism is the same. Whoever does the naming owns what is named.

Adam naming the animals. Etching by G. Scotin and J. Cole after H. Gravelot and J.B. Chatelain (1743).

In the medieval period, the church controlled the naming. Demonology was the lens. Every report of contact with non-human intelligence got processed through it, and the processing served institutional power. The lens decided who was a saint and who was possessed. It decided which contact was authorized and which was punishable. Same phenomenon, new category.

In the modern period, the materialist church controls the naming. Extraterrestrial contact, technological civilization on other planets, government documents, crash retrievals. Reports get processed through that lens, and the processing serves a different institutional power. Same encounter, updated category.

The honest position on the alien-or-demon argument is that the people fighting about it on social media are fighting about the wrong thing, in a way that benefits the operators of both sides. To ask whether the entities are demons or aliens is to grant one of the two camps the right to name them. Neither has the right. The encounter predates both vocabularies and will outlast both. What matters is who is bidding right now to inherit the naming, and what they plan to do with it once they have it.

Several factions are bidding at once. That is why the discourse feels like noise. It is a bidding war.

The "They" Behind the "They"

I have been working on this for a long time, longer than the present news cycle, and I have not until now put the whole map in one piece. What follows in the rest of this article is the list of players and the playbill, since all the world is a stage and you have been seated for the show.

Four factions are auctioning for the naming rights right now. One of them has been preparing for a century. Almost no commentator currently writing on disclosure has named it.

An SS officer who designed the rocket that put Americans on the moon spent the last years of his life warning a Fairchild colleague about a sequence the military-industrial system was preparing to run. The last card in his sequence is the card being played right now.

A ceremonial magician drew the modern grey alien in 1918. Twenty-eight years before Roswell, in the public domain, on the page when you scroll down.

Disney was at the seam of this story sixty years before they bought Star Wars. They were there with the SS officer.

And then the diagnostic. The single test you can apply to whatever arrives on June 12 and to every manufactured disclosure event that comes after, that tells you whether what you are being shown is honest contact or controlled rollout.

The Factions

Let’s start with the faction that has been the loudest. The surveillance build-out, what some are calling the AI prison. Peter Thiel and the Palantir crowd. Thiel actually talks about himself, in public, as the katechon. That is a Pauline term from 2 Thessalonians for the figure who holds back the arrival of the Antichrist. So in his own theology he is not building a prison. He is building the dam. The targeting systems being field-tested in Gaza, the biometric rollouts, programmable money. All of it, the dam. Designed to manage populations indefinitely so the system never has to actually collapse. Whether that is what it actually does is another question.

The Traditionalists want the opposite. Capital T, the school of thought tracing back to René Guénon and Julius Evola in the early twentieth century, which holds that modernity is a spiritual disaster and that authentic civilization requires returning to sacred hierarchies that the modern world has dismantled. Bannon's circle, the Alexander Dugin axis on the Russian side, the deeper Evolian current running underneath both. They think the modern world is already dead. We are in the kali yuga, the age of iron, the last cycle before the reset. To them the surveillance state is not holding back the end. The surveillance state is the end. The Antichrist's infrastructure mistaken for the restrainer. Dugin actually published a piece earlier this year accusing Thiel by name of exactly that error. Two katechons, both convinced the other one is the enemy of God.

Then there is a messianic timeline that does not really map onto the secular framing at all. Temple, moshiach, the long-promised consummation. Surveillance