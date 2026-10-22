The H Files

The H Files

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chilliobrollio's avatar
chilliobrollio
Oct 22

thanks dr heather, have definitely missed seeing and reading you, thanks for filling us in. excited for your new seasons and looking forward to learning more about what you have to share.

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Whit Gray's avatar
Whit Gray
8d

I really like the laughter breaking spells point. Laughter is awesome, when I laugh before bed I get the best night’s sleep. The Mystery Boys was funny! Metzger is one of my faves right now.

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