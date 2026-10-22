Hello all,

I’ve been quieter here while moving to Austin and navigating some major life changes. These changes are for the best, but the transition has disrupted my publishing schedule. I’m sorry for the gap in posts and for not checking in sooner, and I appreciate your patience and support as I get settled.

Tonight, my conversation with Kurt Metzger and Duncan Trussell on Mystery Boys premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Central. We get into the tokoloshe, the Anunnaki, and some of the stranger questions surrounding alien encounters. I encourage you to check out the chaos.

Given the darker themes of my writing and research, it is vital to laugh. Comedy breaks spells.

I’m also working on a companion article that goes deeper into the tokoloshe, the sources behind these stories, and the possible connections to modern accounts of alien beings. I’ll be sharing that here, so tonight’s conversation will give you a humorous introduction to some of the serious questions I’ve been pursuing.

Watch the premiere here and set a reminder.

Regular H Files posts, the podcast, and the weekly show resume next week. I’m glad to be reconnecting with you, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve been working on.

Thank you again for being here, and I hope you’ll join us tonight.

Heather

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