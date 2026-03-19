The H-Files

The H-Files

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Tia Rebman's avatar
Tia Rebman
Mar 30

I listened to you on Sam Tripoli’s podcast today and have been going through your older posts. I live in Jacksonville and don’t remember seeing this at all. Crazy!

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Mr. Tony Reddick's avatar
Mr. Tony Reddick
Apr 1

Well... there is rumors as to why Suddam Hussein was really murdered by the US government. It is said he had in his possession a powerful artifact. With such power he could afford to offer his citizens free health care, free education and housing to the newly married. I go on to say... it's evident that the US politicians , maybe even the Zionist created a false narrative as to why he had to be killed.

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