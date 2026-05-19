The H Files

The H Files

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boscohorowitz's avatar
boscohorowitz
14h

You mentioned before that you ironically and paradoxically employ the signature communications motifs, prevalent semiotics, of the mounting egregore. It is deeply imbued within your style, with that fractal verbal structure so beloved of ai, and the patented cliff-hanger market approach. I can handle that. It garners views, and that is the primary purpose, period.

But you state, emphatically, over and over and over, without verbally leaving any room for any beneficial doubt, What They Are Going To Do To Us. It's a fiat of fait accompli... and it sucks. It really really sucks. The info you provide itself is quite impressive, but this incessant hypnotic declaration as fact creates a prediction that promotes the very thing you claim to be against.

I recognize the voice of command, even if that voice may not recognize it in itself. It is not a good voice. I do not know if you recognize if you are using it or not. I do know that it creates a very very deep dissonance in me, and I am sure, other readers. I do not know why this voice is present in your work nor if you know why. (Inferring motive is fool's illogic. ) I only know that it has a bad effect in me on the very things your work otherwise claims to promote and protect.

I find your work both fascinating and holistically informative, but I smell what I smell, and trust my nose far more than my silly punkass human brain. It is not a trivial thing, that smell.

If this approach continues, I will not be renewing my subscription, despite the excellence of the core data and analysis offered.

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6 replies by Dr. Heather Lynn and others
JJ's avatar
JJ
13h

The walking dead.... Everyone was waiting for cadavers to crawl out, but tye walking dead is aming us. Unconscious, programmed... - NPC!!! Not many are actually aware, even though they claim to know "The TRUTH". Again, reptitive and exhaustive... "All the world is a stage!!!"... What a great illusion.

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