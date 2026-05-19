The form was installed in your nervous system decades before they decided what story to put inside it.

On Sunday afternoon, May 17, the President of the United States posted an AI-generated image to Truth Social. The picture showed him walking across what looked like a desert military installation, alongside a Secret Service detail, escorting a tall, silver-grey humanoid figure in handcuffs and ankle chains. The eyes were enormous and black. The skull was smooth and oversized. The body was slender. One of the handcuffs was not quite connected to the chain that should have run through it, which is the kind of detail an AI generator will miss while getting the larger gestalt exactly right.

The post drew tens of thousands of views in the first hour and the predictable wave of memes and peak 2026 commentary. It was one of roughly twenty-five AI-generated posts the President published that afternoon, and the alien picture drew the strongest reaction by an order of magnitude.

The reader looking at the image recognized it. The reader has never met a grey alien, has never been abducted, has never visited Area 51, has never read a Pentagon UAP file. The reader nevertheless recognized the grey on sight, with the same casual certainty they would recognize a giraffe or a Coca-Cola can.

You recognized the picture, and the recognition is what they have spent seventy-five years working to install in you. The form has been built into the population in advance of the content. The grey is the empty container that has been waiting in your nervous system for forty years, and they have not finished deciding what story to put inside it. What they have finished is the conditioning. Sunday afternoon was the diagnostic check, and every reader who recognized the picture confirmed that the programming is still working. The confirmation was not their choice. The recognition arrived before the conscious mind could intervene.

What follows traces how the form got built, how the science of perception explains why the installation cannot be undone without interruption, and what it looks like in a person who has been carrying the material on behalf of the institutional infrastructure for forty years.

The Form Was Locked in 1987

The grey has not always been the standard alien.

I wrote in a previous newsletter about the much longer prehistory of the grey, including the 1918 drawing Aleister Crowley made of an entity he called Lam, which predates the 1947 Roswell incident by twenty-eight years and was already circulating through the Western esoteric traditions before the modern UFO era began. The May 9 essay was about where the form came from. The current essay is about how it got installed in you.

The lockdown moment was 1987. Whitley Strieber’s Communion, published February 10 of that year, was a number one New York Times nonfiction bestseller. The hardcover spent fifteen weeks on the Times list, and the paperback spent thirty-six weeks on the list in 1988 and became the third bestselling mass-market paperback of that year. The cover, painted by the artist Ted Seth Jacobs at his apartment on East 83rd Street in Manhattan through a sketch-correction process with Strieber, depicted a hairless, large-skulled, slit-mouthed being with enormous slanted black eyes. The cover became the icon, and within a decade it had displaced every competing alien form in popular consciousness.

Before Communion, alien iconography was a crowded field. George Adamski’s tall Venusian Nordics, Truman Bethurum’s dark-haired Aura Rhanes, the small grey hissing Kelly-Hopkinsville goblins of 1955, the exoskeletal crab-things of the 1973 Pascagoula incident. Even Betty and Barney Hill, in their 1961 hypnosis sessions with Dr. Benjamin Simon, described beings whose noses Betty compared to the comedian Jimmy Durante’s. The grey existed in that field but competed with half a dozen rival forms.

After 1987 the rivals disappeared. The X-Files premiered in 1993 with the Jacobs grey as its default. Fire in the Sky, the 1993 adaptation of Travis Walton’s abduction story, redesigned Walton’s original 1975 description to match the Communion canon. By the time Independence Day arrived in 1996, the grey was simply what aliens looked like. Forty years later, every advertising agency, every video game studio, every AI image generator, and every Halloween costume shop produces the same form because the cultural training data is saturated with it. The President’s AI tool generated a textbook Communion-era grey on demand because the system has learned that this is what the word alien means.

The reader who looked at Sunday’s image has learned the same lesson, and the test confirmed that the lesson took.

The Science of How the Programming Works

Cognitive science has been describing how this kind of perceptual capture works for two decades. The model is called predictive processing. The standard academic source is Andy Clark’s Surfing Uncertainty: Prediction, Action, and the Embodied Mind, published by Oxford University Press in 2016. The popular treatment is Anil Seth’s Being You: A New Science of Consciousness, published by Faber in 2021. The mathematical framework underlying both is Karl Friston’s free-energy principle, now widely cited across academic neuroscience as a unifying account of cortical function.

What predictive processing claims is that the brain does not passively receive sensory input and then build a picture of the world from raw data. The brain generates a prediction of what is about to be perceived, based on prior experience and stored expectation, and then uses incoming information to correct the prediction where it is wrong. The conscious experience of perception is the predicted image, modified by the correction signal. When the input is rich and clear, the prediction is constrained tightly by the data. When the input is sparse, ambiguous, or fleeting, the prediction does most of the work and the data does almost none.

The implication, which the cognitive scientists tend to leave understated, is that whoever controls the prediction controls the experience. If the modern Western default prediction for encounter with non-human intelligence is the grey, then any ambiguous stimulus that activates the category will be experienced as a grey. Not consciously imagined as a grey, but perceived as one, before the conscious mind has any opportunity to intervene. The conscious mind will report what it saw and will believe the report was the result of looking rather than of installation.

Seventy-five years of media imagery, government operations, abduction memoirs, popular films, and now AI-generated content has saturated the predictive template the brain runs for non-human intelligence. When the unveiling rolls out, whatever the audience is actually shown will activate the template and be experienced through it. The phenomenon, whatever the phenomenon actually is, will arrive wearing the costume the brain provided, and the audience will believe they have seen the truth without ever knowing that the truth was poured into a container the brain had been holding open for forty years.

The Chabris and Simons selective attention experiment of 1999 demonstrated the inverse case. Subjects asked to count basketball passes between players failed to notice a person in a gorilla suit walking through the middle of the scene because the category gorilla was not part of the predictive model they were running. The Western public has the opposite problem. The category grey alien is so deeply embedded in the predictive model that we will perceive it whether or not it fits whatever is actually placed in front of us.

What I Saw at the Table

Some years ago I had lunch with one of the most decorated journalists in the disclosure field. We were on the production location of a documentary series I appear on as a recurring contributor, sitting outside under a canopy of trees near a series of fountains, alone at the table for over an hour. The woman across from me had been the standing voice of this lane for four decades through every major disclosure initiative of the modern era. I had been looking forward to the conversation, and I expected to learn something. What I encountered was unlike anything I have sat across from before or since.

She was put together and the professional surface was intact and even formidable. The break was in the eyes. She looked at me but not into me, and there was no recognition of another person across the table. The conversation, when it began, was a monologue. It ran for an hour. The material she delivered was the material she delivers on camera, in the same cadence and the same rhetorical structure. I tried at several points to make ordinary human contact, to ask her something about her own day, to laugh at something. The connection was not available to be made. The lights were on in a clinical sense, but no one at the table was reaching out to meet me. What unsettled me was not incoherence or pathology, but the sense that I was sitting across from someone who had spent decades transmitting the same material until the transmission itself had become indistinguishable from identity. She presented as programmed in the precise sense the older esotericists meant, with the eyes looking through me rather than at me.

The reader who recognized the grey on Sunday is at the beginning. The woman across from me at lunch was somewhere near the end. The form is installed through repeated exposure, and the process is engineered. Over decades, the person being exposed eventually stops being merely a receiver and becomes a transmitter. Nobody at either point can feel it happening. What broke through to me at that table was the attempt to lure me down a similar path.

Note: The full account of that afternoon, including the names, the institutional figures and corporations whose work she has been carrying, and what she was attempting to draw me into, is in Saturday's paid companion to this piece.

The Programmers Are Also Programmed

The intelligence agencies running the rollout have been on the public record for seventy years, and the public record shows something the agencies themselves do not always understand about their own position. The people running the operation are working from scripts written by earlier operators, who were themselves working from material received from prior transmitters. There is no top of the pyramid where someone is choosing freely. The same conditioning that produces a receiver in the audience also produces an operator inside the apparatus, with the difference lying only in position, exposure, and degree.

The first formal United States intelligence-community engagement with the UFO phenomenon was the Robertson Panel, convened by the CIA’s Office of Scientific Intelligence and meeting January 14 to 18, 1953. The panel concluded that UFOs posed no direct threat to national security but did pose an indirect threat by potentially overwhelming military communications, and it recommended a public education campaign through mass media to debunk sightings. The Air Force’s Project Blue Book, which ran from 1952 to 1969, performed this function publicly. Captain Edward Ruppelt, the first Blue Book director, later wrote that the program had been redirected away from genuine investigation. The work continued after Blue Book closed.

The most explicitly documented intelligence-officer engineering of an alien narrative is the Richard Doty case. Doty was an Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base who, beginning in 1980, ran a disinformation campaign against the physicist Paul Bennewitz. Bennewitz had inadvertently picked up classified military signals while attempting to monitor UFO activity near the base. The campaign fed him fabricated documents about underground alien bases at Dulce, New Mexico, human-alien hybridization, and government treaties with extraterrestrials. Bennewitz suffered a psychiatric breakdown in 1988 and was hospitalized. Doty has since acknowledged the campaign publicly, most notably in a 2019 interview with George Knapp at the UFO MegaCon conference in Laughlin, Nevada. The disinformation he produced, including the Dulce material and the MJ-12 mythology that grew out of the Project Aquarius document, has become permanent furniture in the contemporary disclosure landscape, which is to say that the disinformation has become the disclosure, and the operator who produced it has become a regular conference speaker on the material he fabricated. Doty was running a script. The script is now running him.

The Pentagon’s AAWSAP and AATIP programs, brought to public attention by Christopher Mellon and Luis Elizondo from 2017 onward, are the visible end of a continuous intelligence engagement with this material that has run since at least 1953. The money has flowed from Lawrence Rockefeller’s UFO initiative in the 1990s, through Robert Bigelow’s NIDS and Bigelow Aerospace, into Pentagon contracts that supported the Skinwalker Ranch research, and out into the visible disclosure ecosystem of the present. The same class operating this funding apparatus has been backing channeled-non-human-intelligence work since the Theosophical Society in the 1880s. This is one hundred fifty years of the same project running in different costumes, with each generation of operators inheriting the script from the previous generation and believing the inheritance to be their own initiative.

The independent researcher Mark Passio has spent two decades describing what is at the operative core of all this. Passio was a priest in the Church of Satan during the late 1990s, walked out when he realized what the people running the rituals were actually building, and has been teaching publicly ever since. His position was articulated cleanly in a recent appearance on Kurt Metzger’s Derp with Kurp podcast. Passio argued that human nature reduces to a single quality, which is programmability. What the dark occultists guard, in his account, is the knowledge of how to do the conditioning, along with the asymmetry between those who know the technique and the much larger population that does not. The ruling class wants to be the conditioners and prefers the population not to know that it is conditionable. The Satanists, in Passio’s account, are ancient psychologists who learned the technique thousands of years ago and have been transmitting it through initiatory lineages ever since, which is to say that even the people guarding the secret of the conditioning are themselves products of a transmission they did not originate. The vocabulary used to describe the technique has been updated for each generation, but the underlying technology has not changed in three thousand years.

The grey is a demonstration of the principle at scale. Seventy-five years of installed imagery culminated Sunday afternoon when a sitting president posted the standardized form to a hundred million followers and every viewer recognized it without being able to say where they first saw it. The content has not arrived yet. When it does, the audience will receive it as natural, obvious, and self-evident, believing the reception to be their own choice. The people running the announcement will experience the same illusion from the opposite side of the apparatus. The conditioning runs all the way up.

The Chorus Has Been Telling You

We are all just prisoners here, of our own device. That is the line from Hotel California that gets quoted on coffee mugs. The line that comes a few seconds later is the one that matters for this essay. We are programmed to receive. Don Henley sings it almost as an aside, in the middle of a verse about the Captain bringing the wine, after the narrator has tried to leave the hotel and discovered that he cannot. The song was released in December 1976. It has been on the radio every day since. Almost no one notices what the chorus is actually telling them about themselves.

The Eagles were not a band working in the conspiratorial register. Don Felder wrote the music. Henley and Glenn Frey wrote the lyrics with Felder. The composition is by their own account a reflection on the moral exhaustion of mid-1970s California, on the encounter between hippie idealism and the hardening commercial machinery that had absorbed it. The hotel in the song is the music industry. The hotel in the song is the country. The hotel in the song is whatever closed system the listener has been inside long enough to forget that there was an outside.

The chorus is the diagnostic. Not the part about the mirrors on the ceiling or the dance floor or the pink champagne on ice. The part about the receiving. The narrator’s predicament is not that he has been imprisoned by an external force. The predicament is that he has been receiving so long that his capacity to do anything else has atrophied, and the gate of the hotel is only barred from the inside. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave is the same point in different language. The leaving requires a faculty the receiving has eroded.

Fifty years of American drivers have sung along to this in traffic, on the way to jobs and errands and the rest of the engineered life, and the chorus has been describing them the whole time. The song is the warning. The warning has been the soundtrack.

What Saturday Brings

This Tuesday essay has been the long argument that the alien disclosure rollout is one case study in a larger principle.

The form is installed in advance, the content is poured in later, and the audience is trained to receive rather than to choose.

On Saturday I publish the piece that names the larger pattern directly. The corporation is not a metaphor for an egregore. The corporation is an egregore, in the literal technical sense the older esotericists used the word, which is to say a non-human entity created by the focused devotion of a group, sustained by continued devotion, and given autonomous influence over the people who feed it. The Saturday piece walks the procedure step by step. The medieval guilds wrote down how to create one. The medieval Church codified the legal fiction in the doctrine of persona ficta, which is Latin for fictitious person, and which gave corporations a soul they did not earn through any natural process.

The 1886 Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad headnote handed the American corporation full constitutional personhood through a clerical insertion no judge had ruled on, which means the legal apparatus of the modern corporation rests on a footnote that should not exist. Edward Bernays in the 1920s engineered the devotional infrastructure that turned ordinary consumers into worshipers of brands and ordinary employees into mouthpieces of corporate voice. The CIA’s MK-Ultra program from 1953 onward ran parts of the procedure in laboratory conditions, testing which techniques of suggestion, induced compliance, dissociation, and reconstructed identity could be reproduced reliably at scale. Each one of these moves is documented. Each one of these moves is a step in the construction of a being.

The case study is a publicly traded streaming platform on the NASDAQ whose entire product line is the alien-disclosure, channeling, and ancient-civilizations material this Tuesday piece has been decoding. The public record about its internal culture, the lawsuits filed by former hosts, the testimony of former employees about what they were asked to do and what was done to them, and the procedure by which the company calls and feeds its own egregore is something Saturday’s paid subscribers will be reading in detail. The piece is the systematic treatment. It names the operation that the Tuesday piece described as a metaphor and shows that it is literal.

The grey has been seen by you a thousand times already this year without your noticing. It has lived in films, thumbnails, disclosure documentaries, Halloween aisles, AI image slop, and half-remembered childhood nightmares. The form was installed before the announcement.

On Saturday, I follow the same pattern out of the desert installation and into the structure that now governs modern life: the corporation as artificial person, engineered receiver, devotional object, and autonomous force. The alien was the training image. The corporation is the operating system.

The older occultists had a word for beings made by collective attention and fed by repeated acts of devotion. The modern world has another word for them.

It calls them brands.

The question is not whether you will recognize what comes next. You will. The question is whether the recognition will still feel like choice.

Sources and Further Reading

Clark, Andy. Surfing Uncertainty: Prediction, Action, and the Embodied Mind. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2016.

Chabris, Christopher F., and Daniel J. Simons. “Gorillas in Our Midst: Sustained Inattentional Blindness for Dynamic Events.” Perception 28, no. 9 (1999): 1059–1074.

Central Intelligence Agency, Office of Scientific Intelligence. “Report of the Scientific Advisory Panel on Unidentified Flying Objects, January 14–18, 1953” (the Robertson Panel Report). Declassified 1975. https://www.cia.gov.

Crowley, Aleister. The Equinox, Vol. III, No. 1 (”The Blue Equinox”). Detroit: Universal Publishing, 1919. Reprint, York Beach, ME: Weiser, 1992.

Doty, Richard C. Interview with George Knapp. Mystery Wire / I-Team, recorded at UFO MegaCon, Laughlin, Nevada, 2019. https://www.mysterywire.com.

Friston, Karl. “The Free-Energy Principle: A Unified Brain Theory?” Nature Reviews Neuroscience 11 (2010): 127–138.

Grant, Kenneth. Outside the Circles of Time. London: Frederick Muller, 1980.

Hopkins, Budd, David M. Jacobs, and Ron Westrum. “Unusual Personal Experiences: An Analysis of the Data from Three National Surveys Conducted by the Roper Organization.” Las Vegas: Bigelow Holding Corporation, 1992.

Hill, Betty, and Barney Hill. Hypnosis session transcripts with Dr. Benjamin Simon, 1964. Betty and Barney Hill Papers, MC 197, Milne Special Collections and Archives, University of New Hampshire Library, Durham, NH.

Pilkington, Mark. Mirage Men: An Adventure into Paranoia, Espionage, Psychological Warfare, and UFOs. New York: Skyhorse, 2010.

Passio, Mark. Interview with Kurt Metzger. Derp with Kurp, podcast episode, 2026.

Ruppelt, Edward J. The Report on Unidentified Flying Objects. New York: Doubleday, 1956.

Seth, Anil. Being You: A New Science of Consciousness. London: Faber & Faber, 2021.

Strieber, Whitley. Communion: A True Story. New York: Beech Tree Books / William Morrow, 1987.

Strieber, Whitley, and Ted Seth Jacobs. “Ted Seth Jacobs: An Interview with the Artist.” Interview by Will Bueché. BeyondCommunion.com, October 6, 1999.

United States Air Force. Project Blue Book Archive, 1947–1969. National Archives and Records Administration, Record Group 341. https://www.archives.gov.

United States Department of Defense. “DoD Releases First Batch of Declassified UAP Records Under Executive Order on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.” Press release, May 8, 2026. https://www.defense.gov

Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian tracing the occult architecture beneath modern power. She is the creator and host of The Midnight Academy podcast and the author of five books, including Baphomet Revealed and Evil Archaeology. Find her at drheatherlynn.com. Subscribe to The Midnight Academy: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn