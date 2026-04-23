Lately, more and more of you are asking me the same question.

It comes in the comments under the YouTube videos. It comes in the Substack chat. It comes in emails after the heavier pieces drop. The wording changes, however, the question is ultimately the same.

What do we do now?

I get it. The work is dark and the news is grim. The future seems uncertain.

The question deserves an answer, even if the answer is partial. That is what this section is for.

Introducing The Midnight Path.

The Midnight Path is a free Thursday-night dispatch meant to be a shorter, quieter counterweight to the investigative work.

You see, the same traditions I research as a historian are traditions that have, across thousands of years, offered very specific answers to the question you are asking. Ancient people knew about darkness. They knew what it felt like to live in an age when the powerful manipulated the unseen as readily as the seen. They built practices to stay whole in those ages. Those practices are still here. They are not lost, nor are they secret. They have been buried under several hundred years of noise, and some of them have been dressed up in costumes that make them hard to recognize. The work is to dig them back out and look at them honestly.

I want to be clear about who is doing that work.

My masters is in history and my doctorate is in education. I studied how adults actually learn, and what moves them to change when change is hard. I want to teach you how to make a change for the better using what I have learned and what the ancients have left us.

I am not a physician. I am not a priest. I am not a shaman or a guru, and I have no interest in becoming one. When I wrote Evil Archaeology, I did not write it as a theologian. I wrote it as someone who sat with practitioners across traditions and tried to find out what they agreed on when nobody was watching. It turned out they agreed on more than the surface differences suggest.

Socrates said he knew that he knew nothing. I take that seriously. I am never going to tell you what to believe. What I can do is gather what the old traditions have said about staying grounded, keeping the soul intact, protecting what should not be left exposed. I can bring those things back and lay them out. You decide what is useful.

Some Thursdays will be a passage from Agrippa, unpacked as a practice instead of an artifact. Some will be from the desert fathers, or the Hermetic texts, or the old Christian mystics. Some will be shorter and more personal, about what I am doing in my own life while the research gets heavy. Some will cross traditions, because the common threads are where the real wisdom lives.

None of this will push a religion or denomination on you, nor will it encourage you away from whatever faith you may already hold. The practices I am going to write about are meant to sit alongside your faith, never replace it.

The old traditions understood that the real work is not tribal. It is not left or right or atheist or theist. It is humans helping humans. It is the Golden Rule.

Most readers know some version of it. Treat others the way you would want to be treated. What most readers do not realize is how many times this instruction has been recorded, across cultures and across time.

Confucianism. “What you don’t want done to yourself, don’t do to others.” (Analects 15:23)

Buddhism. “Hurt not others with that which pains thyself.” (Udana-Varga 5:18)

Hinduism. “Do naught to others which if done to thee would cause thee pain.” (Mahabharata 5:1517)

Zoroastrianism. “Do not do unto others all that which is not well for oneself.” (Shayast-na-Shayast 13:29)

Ancient Egypt. “That which you hate to be done to you, do not do to another.” (The Tale of the Eloquent Peasant)

Classical Paganism. “May I do to others as I would that they do unto me.” (Plato)

Judaism. “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow man. This is the law. All the rest is commentary.” (Talmud, Shabbat 31a)

Christianity. “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them. For this is the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 7:12, KJV)

Islam. “None of you truly believes until he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself.” (Al-Nawawi’s Forty Hadiths, 13)

Native American (Pima). “Do not wrong or hate your neighbor. For it is not he who you wrong, but yourself.”

One more thing.

Every tradition I have studied, from the early Church to the Hermetic lodges to the Stoic schools, understood that staying whole in hard times requires other people alongside you. The lone seeker is a modern invention. It is not working.

The Discord door is open now for paid subscribers.

Inside:

A dedicated Midnight Path channel where we continue the conversation between dispatches

A book club working through the public-domain texts that matter, starting soon

A research channel for sharing finds, running group investigations, and chasing threads together

Q&A and discussion spaces where I show up

Monthly live voice calls with the community

Early access to everything I release

Enter the Discord

This is where the learning becomes doing. It is where the “what do we do” question gets answered together. The Tuesday investigations will stay free. The Thursday dispatches will stay free. What sits behind the paywall is the room where the work happens together. It is where we can be free to question and support each other on a path that may have started in the darkness, but with faith will lead us into the light of a new day.

The first full dispatch comes next Thursday. I will discuss ways of staying whole when the news cycle is designed to break you.

I will see you on the path. 🕯️

—Heather

Stepping into a new day. Not “love and light.” Not “doom and gloom.” Just Tradition.