This is a long one. It is also one of the most important pieces I have written. If you only have ten minutes today, save it for a night you can read it through.

The hours after your mother’s funeral, when no amount of sleep would touch the exhaustion. The cutting remark from someone you loved that your chest replayed for three days, your hands shaking each time you remembered. The transcendent moment in a service or on a mountain or during sex when something in you opened so wide you wept, and the strange flatness that arrived two days later, as if you had given something away. The four hours of scrolling that left you emptier than you sat down.

At that same time, something somewhere is fed.

There is a word for what is taken from you in those moments.

The Sumerians had a word for the substance. They called it zi. The Egyptians called it ka. The Hindus called it prana. The Chinese called it qi. The Hebrews called it nefesh, the breath that separates a body from a corpse. The Greeks called it pneuma, the Romans spiritus, the Polynesians mana, the Nazis the Vril. The Christian Church called it your soul.

In 1985, a New York broadcasting executive with three United States patents and a classified working relationship with the CIA published a hardcover book in which he gave the substance another name and described, in plain English, the system that has been harvesting it from you since before recorded history. The man’s name was Robert Monroe. The word he used for the substance was loosh. His claim was that humans are livestock, and he was not speaking metaphorically.

The priesthoods of every major civilization on earth, operating across thousands of years and tens of thousands of miles with no contact between them, agreed on three things. The substance is real, it can be moved, and there are forces that feed on it.

You were taught the first two. The third stayed inside the priesthood.

The Broadcaster

Monroe graduated from The Ohio State University in 1937 with a degree in engineering. In the 1950s he built an R&D division inside Mutual Broadcasting to study the effects of sound on human consciousness, because he wanted to develop audio products that could accelerate learning. The technology he developed, called Hemi-Sync, uses binaural beats to synchronize the two hemispheres of the brain. It holds three United States patents. Licensed clinicians still use it today to treat PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.

In 1958, while testing his audio frequencies on himself in the basement of his Virginia estate, Monroe began having out-of-body experiences. He had not gone looking for them. He thought he was dying. The physician he consulted found nothing wrong. The experiences continued, against his will, for the rest of his life.

He was what some researchers call now, “an experiencer.”

In 1971, Doubleday published his first book, Journeys Out of the Body. The term “out-of-body experience,” in its modern academic usage, was coined in that book.

The intelligence community noticed. Beginning in the early 1980s, the Army began sending military intelligence officers to Monroe’s institute in Faber, Virginia, for training in altered states of consciousness. The program was called STARGATE. The trainees were remote viewers, military operatives whose job was to perceive intelligence targets at a distance using non-ordinary cognition. In 1983, the CIA commissioned a Lieutenant Colonel named Wayne McDonnell to write a formal assessment of Monroe’s methods. The report, Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process, concluded that the Monroe technique produced the altered states the intelligence community wanted to weaponize. The document was classified for two decades. It now sits in the agency’s online reading room under the catalog number CIA-RDP96-00788R001700210016-5.

Intelligence agencies do not classify fiction.

In 1985, four years after the Army began sending operatives to his property, Monroe published his second book through Doubleday. He called it Far Journeys.

In chapter twelve, he wrote down what the intelligences he was contacting during his out-of-body experiences had told him about the purpose of human existence. He wrote that he was depressed for months after receiving the information.

This is what they told him.

The Substance

Somewhere on a frequency most humans cannot perceive, a being needs a substance. The substance is rare throughout creation. It arises naturally wherever biological life exists at a certain threshold of complexity, but only in trace amounts. To collect it at scale, the being engineered a cultivation system. The system contains every species that has ever lived, calibrated by selection pressure and environmental tuning to produce the substance more efficiently in each generation.

Humans were the most efficient producers. So, the extraction mechanisms were refined accordingly.

The mechanisms, Monroe wrote, are the experiences we call love, friendship, family, greed, hate, pain, guilt, disease, pride, ambition, ownership, possession, and sacrifice. At larger scales, the mechanisms are the institutions we call nations, wars, famine, religion, industry, and trade.

The harvesters do not care which emotion the human feels. They care about emotional intensity. The yield comes from amplitude, not valence. Grief works. Rage works. So does ecstasy. So does mystical rapture. So does the moment of orgasm. The peak experience that opens you to the divine is the same kind of moment, energetically, as the wound that breaks you open against your will. Both produce the substance in high concentration. The difference is that the priesthoods learned how to produce both intentionally and how to direct what was produced. The substance has a name. The intelligences gave it to Monroe so he could write it down. The name is loosh.

Look at the list of mechanisms again. That is the entire scaffolding of human civilization.

The institutions you were raised inside. The relationships you have spent your life trying to maintain. The grief you carry. The rage you cannot put down. The transcendent moment in the cathedral or on the meditation cushion or in the bed of someone you loved. The reason you cannot stop doom scrolling. The reason the news cycle exists. The reason you cannot look away from the next political outrage even though you know it will leave you depleted.

It is all the harvest.

The Soul hovering over the Body reluctantly parting with Life." Louis Schiavonetti after William Blake, 1808. Illustration for Robert Blair's poem The Grave.

The harvesters do not hate you. Hatred would imply a relationship. They do not have a relationship with you. The relationship is merely agricultural.

What the Priesthoods Knew

Monroe thought he had received a revelation. He had received a confirmation. Every priesthood in human history has been operating on this exact schema. The priesthoods do not say so in those words, because the words would terrify the population the priesthoods were managing. However, the operational structure of every ancient religion on earth describes the same arrangement Monroe was given.

In Egypt, the ka was the vital essence that animated the body and outlived it. Egyptian funerary theology was built around the ka. The pharaoh’s ka had to be sustained after death by ritual offerings of food, drink, and incense, which the ka consumed in some non-physical way. The temple economy of Egypt existed to feed the ka of the dead king. Tens of thousands of priests, generation after generation, trained in the technology of feeding a non-physical substance to a non-physical recipient using physical offerings as the conduit.

If the ka could be fed by ritual offering, the ka was being fed by something. By what?

The Egyptian texts do not say. The texts assume the priesthood already knows.

In India, the practice of yoga was originally something other than exercise. The word yoga comes from the Sanskrit yuj, meaning to yoke or bind. The yogi was binding prana, the life-force that flows through the body along channels called nadis, and learning to direct it. The Vedic texts are explicit that prana could be cultivated and stored. They are also explicit that prana could be lost. The most direct way to lose it, in the classical texts, was through dissipation in the wrong forms of attention, the wrong kinds of food, the wrong sexual practices, and exposure to the wrong people. The yogi’s discipline was a discipline of conservation. The implication, never stated outright in the surviving texts, is that what the yogi conserved, something else was trying to take.

In China, the cultivation of qi follows the same logic. Tai chi, qigong, and traditional Chinese medicine all operate on the premise that qi is a real substance, that it can be lost through emotional disturbance, that certain places and people drain it, and that certain practices restore it.

Every one of these traditions is teaching the same thing. There is a substance in you. It is finite. It can be increased. It can also be taken. Practice the discipline, and the substance accumulates. Fail the discipline, and the substance leaves.

The priesthood in each of these traditions did more than teach the discipline. It managed the flow.

The Blood and the Bread

Every major civilization on earth practiced blood sacrifice for thousands of years. The Sumerians sacrificed bulls to Inanna. The Egyptians sacrificed cattle to Hathor. The Israelites sacrificed lambs at Passover, bullocks on Yom Kippur, and goats to Azazel. The Greeks sacrificed at every major civic ritual. The Romans built an empire on sacrificial cult. The Aztecs ran an industrial-scale human sacrifice operation that continued until the Spanish ended it in 1521. The Vedic Indians performed agnihotra, the daily fire sacrifice, in every Brahmin household, twice a day, for three thousand years.

I wrote in Ba’al, Blood, and Bread about why the priesthoods of every civilization independently arrived at the same technology. They did so because the technology was working. Something was being produced by the death of the animal at the altar, something the priesthoods were managing on behalf of the gods, something the gods needed.

The priesthoods knew what was being produced.

The Hebrew Torah is explicit. “The life of the flesh is in the blood.” Leviticus 17:11. The verse continues: “and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.” The blood is the medium. The altar is the conduit. The exchange runs from the human side, through the dying animal, to the divine side. The priesthood manages the transaction.

The Aztec priesthood was even more explicit. They taught that the sun required a continuous supply of tonalli, the solar life-energy concentrated in human blood, or else the sun would stop rising. They sacrificed at scale because the cosmology required scale. They were operating, with full institutional self-awareness, on the same arrangement Monroe was given in 1985.

When Christianity instituted the Eucharist, what the Catholic Church calls the “unbloody sacrifice,” the operation continued in a refined form. The bread and wine carried the same substance the blood had carried. Catholic doctrine holds that the bread and wine become the actual body and blood of Christ at the moment of consecration, which means the priest is performing the same operation the Sumerian galla performed at the altar of Inanna and the Aztec priest performed at the top of the pyramid, simply in a more concentrated and theologically refined form. The substance flows. The priest manages the flow.

Monroe was told that the harvesters get the substance from the experiences in his list. Love, grief, war, religion, sacrifice. The priesthoods of every civilization have been the management class of those experiences. They preside over the births, the marriages, the deaths, the wars, and the harvests. They have been managing the flow for five thousand years.

The Christian doctrine of the soul is the same setup. The soul is the part of you that survives death and travels somewhere. The destination is determined by the state of the soul at the moment of death. Heaven, purgatory, or hell, depending on tradition. Three different destinations for three different qualities of substance. The medieval theological literature on the soul is a precise inventory of how the substance is gained, lost, contaminated, purified, and ultimately consumed by either God or the adversary. The medieval theologians used different vocabulary than Monroe. They were describing the same thing.

The priesthoods have been telling you for five thousand years.

The Suppressed Vocabulary

In the modern era, every time someone outside the priesthood tried to put the substance into secular language, something happened to them.

In 1856, the French ceremonial magician Éliphas Lévi, born Alphonse Louis Constant, published the second volume of Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie. The work contained the illustration of Baphomet that has defined the figure in Western occultism for nearly two centuries, the goat-headed androgyne with the torch between the horns and the solve et coagula on the forearms. I wrote about that drawing and what it actually encodes in Baphomet Revealed. What matters here is the schema Lévi built around it. He argued that the Astral Light, his name for the substance, was the same force the Egyptian priesthood had called ka, the Hindus prana, and the Chinese qi. Lévi was a former Catholic seminarian who had left the priesthood to study Kabbalah, hermeticism, and ceremonial magic. He spent the rest of his life arguing that every esoteric tradition on earth was describing the same operational reality. The mainstream Catholic Church rejected his ideas. The Theosophical Society, founded twenty years later, treated him as a foundational source. His thinking went on to shape Aleister Crowley, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, and the entire structure of modern Western occultism.

Éliphas Lévi, illustration of Ardhanarishvara (the unified Shiva-Parvati form). From Lévi's published work. Lévi argued that the same force the Hindus called prana ran through every esoteric tradition on earth.

Lévi was making the same argument I am making in this article. He made it in 1856. He drew the original illustration of Baphomet that has defined the figure in Western culture for nearly two centuries. His books were the foundational texts of the entire Victorian occult revival. Helena Blavatsky drew on him for the Theosophical Society. The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, which counted W.B. Yeats among its members, built its curriculum on his work. Aleister Crowley claimed to be his reincarnation. A.E. Waite, co-creator of the most widely used tarot deck in the world, treated him as a primary source. You did not learn his name in school for a reason.

In 1779, a Viennese physician named Franz Mesmer announced the existence of what he called animal magnetism, an invisible fluid that pervaded living bodies and could be directed by trained practitioners to produce healing effects. Mesmer cured paralysis, chronic pain, and nervous disorders in front of the medical establishment of pre-revolutionary Paris. The French Royal Commission, including Benjamin Franklin and Antoine Lavoisier, investigated him in 1784. They concluded the fluid did not exist. The patients kept getting better anyway. Mesmer was driven out of practice and died in obscurity.

In 1845, the German chemist Baron Carl von Reichenbach, the discoverer of kerosene and paraffin, published his research on what he called the Odic force. He documented thousands of laboratory observations of a subtle energy emanating from crystals, magnets, human bodies, and the sun. Sensitive subjects could see it as a luminous haze around objects. Reichenbach was a respected chemist with patents and a Baron’s title. Within a generation his research had been quietly excluded from the academic record.

In 1939, an Austrian-American psychoanalyst named Wilhelm Reich, a former student of Sigmund Freud, published research on what he called orgone energy. Reich claimed to have identified the same force Mesmer and Reichenbach had named, and to have built instruments that measured and concentrated it. The United States Food and Drug Administration indicted him in 1954, destroyed his research equipment, and burned several tons of his publications in an incinerator in New York City in August 1956.

Wilhelm Reich died in federal prison in 1957.

The Food and Drug Administration burned a man’s books in New York City sixty-nine years ago for publishing in secular language what every priesthood in human history had been teaching their initiates for five thousand years. Federal agents loaded the books onto a truck. The truck drove to an incinerator. A government agency you associate with food labeling and drug approval ran a literal book-burning in lower Manhattan in your grandparents’ lifetime.

The pattern is consistent. Inside the priesthood, the substance is taught as doctrine. Outside the priesthood, the substance is suppressed as superstition. The priesthood manages. The laity does not get to know.

Monroe published in 1985 and was not imprisoned. He was something more useful than imprisoned. He was ignored. The book sold. It went into trade paperback. It stayed in print. It was filed under New Age in the bookstores, which is the modern incinerator. The book that named the operating system of human civilization went on the same shelf as crystal healing and astrology, where it could easily be dismissed as “woo.”

That filing was no accident.

Something else has changed since 1985. The fence is becoming visible. The priesthood is publishing its creed in the open, and the creed is being published because the management is about to change.

The Lit Match

I have been telling people on podcasts lately that I am ready to burn it all down. What follows is what I meant.

Here is what the priesthoods knew.

The sexual yield, in the language Crowley used in private letters and the Sabbatean-Frankists used at Offenbach and the priestess at Inanna’s temple used with the supplicant who climbed the ziggurat. The death-moment yield, in the language Monroe was shown in 1985 and was depressed for months afterward, and that the Aztec priest understood about a heart held aloft while still beating, and the Roman magistrate understood about why crucifixion was chosen over the sword. The reason every elite network I have documented for fifteen years pivots on the densest forms of the substance, and what that pattern has always implied about who the densest producers are. The man in Denver running the largest extraction site in human history. The agency that wrote his seed check.

One thing more.

I have been thinking about this for a long time. There is a moment on the horizon I am not going to sugar coat for you. The harvest is approaching the point where it will not need the human anymore.

The full argument lives in my forthcoming book, Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning. We are approaching a critical time.

The rest of this piece, however, is the lit match that I am starting the fire with.