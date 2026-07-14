The H Files

The H Files

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From Shook Foil's avatar
From Shook Foil
1d

I’m sorry but I’m just stuck on the word “pissasphalt” and giggling

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Owen
20h

A little off topic from this paper, but I randomly came across this video while watching some travel stuff, and was wondering if anyone else saw this video of this guy whose YouTube channel seems to be about hiking to strange things he finds on Google Earth. This one in particular was in the mountains where, apparently, the Hittites were, which could tie into Heather’s Annunaki theme somehow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHJIo_VOFQg&list=PLXwonIkdcWabs_llJyn0bOyh-grILggdf&index=51

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